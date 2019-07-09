BELEN —Belen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez has been placed on paid administrative leave and is under investigation. Read more
BELEN — A Rio Communities man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly hitting another man with his vehicle early Saturday morning in Belen. Read more
A Los Lunas man was arrested recently over alleged threats he made on social media to the American Civil Liberties Union. Read more
A Valencia County road crew discovered the body of a woman Tuesday morning while doing routine maintenance on a remote county road. Read more
For four weeks in June, 12 middle school students spent 20 hours a week learning the art of mariachi. Read more
The National Senior Games wrapped up in Albuquerque last week with solid representation from Valencia County. Read more
The New Mexico High School Coaches Association (NMHSCA) Hall of Honor is an exclusive club. In total, there have been only 131 inductees. Read more
Though recent graduates completed their academic careers in late May, some continued their prep sports careers for one more game: the 2019 New Mexico High School Coaches Association All Star Games. Read more
On July 2, 2019, Valencia County District and Magistrate courts will join the Sandoval County and Cibola County courts in the first combined 13th Judicial Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Read more
Question: Half of my ash tree looks ok, but the other half looks completely dead. What could be the problem? Is it going to get worse or better? — Mike N., Placitas Read more
Like many writers, I’ve grown up writing in journals ever since I learned how to write. Also like many writers, I have about 10 (if not more) incomplete notebooks, diaries and journals at home, with at least five new and untouched notebooks in my ever-growing collection. Read more
