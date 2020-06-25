Aragóns celebrate 50 years of marriage

Eusebio “Alex” and Martha Aragón, of Peralta, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. The couple was married in 1970.
Eusebio is retired and owned Alex Paint and Texture. He has a high school diploma, and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He enjoys fishing and farming.
Martha retired as a beautician from Linda’s Beauty Salon. She has a high school diploma and went to Hollywood’s Beauty School. She enjoys reading and watching crime scene investigation television shows.
The couple are members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta.
Their children are the late Angelo Aragón, Phillip Aragón (Deseri) and Joseph Aragón. They have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
They will be having an anniversary parade, due to the restrictions of COVID-19. Family and friends will drive past the couple’s home in Peralta to congratulate and celebrate a wonderful 50 years.
They had dated for a short period of time before Alex was shipped out to Vietnam in 1967. During Alex’s year of deployment with the U.S. Army, they exchanged countless letters to each other.
