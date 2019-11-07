Many important events took place in 1969. America put two men on the moon. A half-million young people gathering in a field near Bethel, N.Y., for a huge concert they called Woodstock. Without any fanfare whatsoever, what we call the internet today, linked a couple of universities in California.
And then there was the wedding of Max Cordova, of Belen, to Rosemarie Contreras, of La Joya.
Fifty years later, the children of Max and Rosemarie Cordova happily celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 4. The couple was married at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
They have three children and eight grandchildren, daughter, Lisa (Lawrence) Kaneshiro, of Los Lunas, and their daughter, Lilliana, son, David (Gladys) Cordova, of Jacksonville, Fla., and their children, Jonathan, Gabriella, Isabella, and son, Vincent (Melissa) Cordova, of Belen, and their children Darren, Cheyanne, Kaidyn and Janae.
In love all these years, together they have found love and friendship, raised a family and built a home where they still reside today. Through the years, they have served as the foundation of the family and the source of our strength.
Max retired from Belen Consolidated Schools and currently remains on the board of education. Rosemarie retired from Cordova’s Meat Processing after 20 years of service.
In their free time, they enjoy spending time with family and friends. The Cordovas will celebrate their anniversary with a trip to Branson, M., and celebrate with their family.
