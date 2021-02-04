Terrance and Donna Duke, of Belen, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Feb. 4.
The couple was married in 1966 at St. Edith Catholic Church in Chicago, Ill.
Terrance served 30 years in the military and has a degree in nursing. He enjoys cooking and learning new things about the internet.
Donna is a housewife, mom and grandma. She volunteers at the Abundant Grace Free Store, and enjoys crafting.
Terry is a member at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and Donna belongs to Valley Lutheran.
They have three children, Theresa N. Duke, of Belen; the late Anthony J. Duke; and Melissa C. Duke, of Belen
They have four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
The Dukes have been through a roller coaster, yet they are still in love and as close as ever. They will celebrate at home, cooking up something new and enjoying each other as much as they ever have.
