Rudy and Rhona Espinoza, of Belen, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31. The couple was married in 1979 at Tierra del Sol Country Club.
Rudy is the corporate security vice president with Wells Fargo, and retired as a first sergeant with the U.S. Army.
He is also the pastor of Christian Faith Chapel in Belen. He enjoys grandparenting and playing golf.
Rhona is the executive director of the Greater Belen Chamber of Commerce and Belen MainStreet Partnership.
She is currently serving as Pilot International secretary and is a longtime member of the Pilot Club of Belen.
She has a bachelor of science in elementary education. She too enjoys grandparenting and being involved in Pilot International.
Their children are Ryan, of Belen, and his children, Sadee and Rapha; Ragon and his wife, Katelyn, of Los Lunas, and their children, Zoey and Emmi; and Rachel, of Belen, and her children, Gracie and Jace.
On Aug. 31, the Espinozas will celebrate with a family reunion and friends at the original venue of their wedding, Tierra del Sol Country Club. Family are set to come from around New Mexico and California.
Rudy and Rhona are Belen High School sweethearts, and went on their first date at 16 years old. Rudy told Rhona that some day he was going to marry her — and 3 1/2 years later, he did.
