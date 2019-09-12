Peter and Priscilla “Lollie” Fernandez celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 5. The couple was married at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé in 1969.
Peter is retired, having served as the administrator for the village of Los lunas for many years. He is a 1967 Los Lunas High School graduate. He has a BA degree from Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M. He enjoys traveling and wood working.
Lollie is retired, having served as deputy superintendent of Los Lunas Schools, and the state director of AdvancED Accreditation for New Mexico Schools. She is also a 1967 graduate of LLHS, and has a BA, MA and ED.s. She enjoys traveling, gardening and sewing.
The Fernandezes are members of San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas.
They have three sons, Michael, Jason and John Fernandez. They also have seven grandchildren, Cameren Ly, who is in the Air Force Academy; Jabari Careton, Garrett Fernandez, Emma Fernandez, Zac Fernandez, Alaina Fernandez and Isaac Fernandez.
The couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a trip to Australia last October. They also held a party and dance to celebrate with family and friends. They renewed their vows at San Clemente Catholic Church.
Peter and Lollie were high school sweethearts. “Blessed marriage and a blessed life together.”
