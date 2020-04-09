Fifty years ago, on April 10, 1970, Walter and Karen Florence, of Belen, were joined in marriage.
Walter is retired from the U.S. Forest Service. He attended college and is a member of the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society. He enjoys fishing, bird watching and horticulture.
Karen retired from Lovelace after working 28 years as the lead of the EEG department. She has an occupational teaching degree in EEG. She enjoys crocheting, baking and spending time with family.
The Florences have one son, Wade and his wife, Lori; and one daughter, Cheryl Florence. They have five grandchildren, Meagen Florence, RyAnne Wallencheck, Amanda Florence,
Rhiannon Florence and Riley Florence.
The couple had a big party planned to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary, but were forced to cancel the celebration to protect family and friends.
They knew each other for years but dated for only two weeks before getting married.
