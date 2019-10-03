Gilberto and Mary Garcia, originally of Belen and Albuquerque residents, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 3. The couple was married in 1959 at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
Gilberto retired from civil service at Kirtland Air Force Base and manager at the New Mexico State Fair.
Mary also retired from civil service at Sandia National Labs, the U.S. Department of Defense and as a greeter (diva) at Isotopes Park.
The couple has three children, Sharon Serrano, Catherine Garcia and Charles Garcia. They have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The Garcias will celebrate their anniversary privately at home.
