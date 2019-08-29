Michael and Lynn Sanchez, of Los Chavez, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 30.
Michael is an attorney and owns and operates Law Offices of Michael S. Sanchez P.C. in Los Lunas. He graduated from Belen High School in 1968, and from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 1976. He enjoys golfing, spending time with the family and attending basketball games.
Lynn, a retired educator, graduated from Belen High School in 1969, and from UNM. She enjoys spending time with family, baking and sewing.
The couple has three children, including Joshua J. Sanchez and wife, Heather Benavidez, Nolan and wife, Rebecca, and Katrina and husband Husayn Bilal.
They also have four grandchildren.
The Sanchezes will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary surrounded by family.
