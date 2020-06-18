Danny Tafoya and Angie Chavez Tafoya, of Los Lunas, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 20, 1970, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
Angie retired from Sud-Chemie, while Danny retired from the city of Belen.
The couple has three children, Mark, Dale and Valerie; and have 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Matthew, Meryssa, Raquel, Noah, Nicholas, Kenadee, Hanna, Kayley and Mason; and one great-grandchild, Areri.
