Phil and Pauline (Barela) Tafoya, of Belen, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27.
The couple got married in 1970 at Our Lady of Sorrows in La Joya.
Both worked incredibly hard for 30 years and continue to selflessly do so for their family.
Pauline took care of their four children and home for 30 years, and Phil was a truck driver at ABF for 30 years.
Their children are Eloy and Michelle, Christopher, Jennifer and Louis, and Paulette, all of Belen. They have three grandchildren.
The Tafoyas traveled with their family to Europe in September 2019 to pre-celebrate. A 50th wedding anniversary party was planned but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.
A blessing from Pope Frances was given to them during Mass on July 5, 2020, in the small church they got married in.
