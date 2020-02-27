Alixandria Aragon and Nicholas Baca, both of Peralta, have set a wedding date of Saturday, Feb. 29.
Aragon, the daughter of Rachel Aragon, and granddaughter of Samuel and Lucille Aragon, all of Peralta, is a 2012 graduate of Los Lunas High School.
Nicholas Baca, a 2011 graduate of Century High School, is the son of Manuel Baca and his wife, Gina Aragon, of Los Lunas, and Rebecca Stockton and her husband, Leonard, of Albuquerque. Nicholas works at Weck’s.
The couple is planning to marry during a ceremony in Peralta.
