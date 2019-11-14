Norene Connelly Archuleta and Terrence James Day have announced their engagement and their upcoming Nov. 16 wedding day.
The wedding will take place in Cape Girardeau, Mo., where the couple currently resides.
Norene is the daughter of Edward and DiAne Archuleta, of Peralta. She is the granddaughter of Moises Mondragon and Lorraine Sanchez, of Taos, and of the late Antonio “Tony” and Norene Connelly Archuleta, of Los Lunas.
She is a 2013 graduate of Valencia High School.
Terrence is the son of Kim Day and the late Scott Day of Wichita, Kan. He is the grandson of the late James Paul and Noretta Jean Howard of Wichita, Kan., and the late William E. and Ella E. Day, of Wichita, Kan.
He is a 2008 graduate of Maize High School, Wichita, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.