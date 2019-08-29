Lindsy Martinez and Conrad Armijo have announced their engagement and their October wedding, which will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Peralta.
Lindsy is the daughter of the late Billy Ray Martinez and Camille Sanchez, of Peralta. She is a 2004 graduate of Los Lunas High School. She works as a human resources administrator for Valencia County.
Conrad is the son of Tony and Victoria Armijo, of Albuquerque. He is a 1997 graduate of Dell City High School. Conrad works as the superintendent of base services for the New Mexico Air National Guard.
