Carmelita Archuleta
1947-2021
Carmelita Archuleta, 73, born Sept. 9, 1947, of Belen, passed away on May 15, 2021, from Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Carmelita is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Archuleta; her daughter, Rose and husband, Harry Davis, of Bosque; and her sons, Robert Archuleta and wife, Amanda, of Bosque Farms, Leroy Archuleta and wife, Angela, of Albuquerque, and Manuel Archuleta and wife, Virginia, of Albuquerque. She also leaves behind a legacy of 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at Our Lady of Belen with a private family inurnment at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Paul D. Goar
1933-2021
Paul D. Goar, age 88, a resident of Bosque Farms, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.
He was a proud United States veteran and served his county in the Marine Corps for three years, where he got the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal as a sergeant.
In 1956, Paul met the love of his life, his wife, Phyllis, on a blind date. They fell in love fast and married just six weeks later. Their honeymoon was in a cattle truck on her family’s land, where Phyllis was raised. This beautiful relationship blessed them with two daughters and three generations of family. Paul had a passion for raising race horses.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Goar and Ina Mae Denton; and brother, L.J. Goar.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Phyllis Ashcroft Goar; children, Paula (Edmund) and Vicki Goar; grandchildren, Dustin (Musette) Chavez, Jarrod T. Chavez, Daniel (Kim) Goar and Jason (Rachael) Goar; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Destini, Dustin Chavez Jr., Nevaeh, Riley, McKenzie and Denton Goar; sister, Ouita Shocky; and brother, Jake (Cammie) Goar.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place at a later date at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Please sign Paul’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Barbara Lepper
1943-2021
Barbara Lepper, of Veguita, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Mother’s Day at age 78.
Originally from California, she had been living in New Mexico for the past two decades. She was friendly, thoughtful, generous and loyal. She loved her family, friends and many pets over the years.
She had an incredible memory and loved to share stories with family and friends. She faced hardships with a strong will and sense of humor. She attended Mater Dei Catholic High School in California, and took numerous college classes over the years, excelling in academics.
She met her husband, Jim Lepper, at a Saint Patrick’s Day party and, together, they raised three daughters. She enjoyed being a homemaker, playing piano, gardening and cooking.
In 1999, she moved to Santa Fe, where she met her best friend and caring partner, Matt Byrd. They settled in Veguita. She was loved by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, parents and husband, Jim.
She is survived by her younger brother, Michael (Linda); brother-in-law, George (Wendy); her cousins, nieces and nephews and their children, three grown daughters, a granddaughter, who she adored; and a great-grandson on the way.
The holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the repose of the soul of Barbara Lepper at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, June 6, at the San Juan Mission Church in Veguita, 1317 N.M. 304, during the regular Sunday Mass.
Jesse Lueras
1965-2021
Jesse Lueras, age 55, of Carlsbad, N.M., passed away on May 9, 2021.
He was born in July 1965, to Piedad Bernal and Carlos Lueras. Jesse enjoyed music, dancing, football and taking walks. He loved his family and friends and would do anything for them.
Jesse was a dedicated Dallas Cowboy fan. He would yell at the TV as if he was there for his team. Jesse was also known for pulling on your ears. He enjoyed sitting in the back yard with his brother-in-law, Albert, listening to music, beside a fire and drinking beer.
Jesse is preceded in death by his mother, Piedad Bernal; father, Carlos Lueras; sister, Reina Lopez, grandmother, Adelina Montano; grandparents, Margarito and Demecia Lueras; nephews, Jerry Mendoza Jr., Henry Lueras and Darrin (Sapo) Bernal.
He is survived by his son, Michael Bailey; girlfriend, Petra Lara Martinez; daughter, Celeste Lueras; and grandson, Damian, of Belen; sisters, Pauline Lopez, of Stockton, Calif., and Gertrude (Bill) Paradise, of Belen, Lisa Lueras, of Belen, and Dolores (Albert) Estrada, of Carlsbad, N.M.; brother, Maurelio (Lucy) Bernal, of Albuquerque; as well as several nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.
Pallbearers are Albert Estrada, Michael Campos, Ruben Estrada, Marty Jr., Abel Lueras and Maurelio Bernal. Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Carrillo, Celeste Lueras and Alice Lueras.
Services took place on Wednesday, May 19, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Interment will take place at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 21, at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Please sign Jesse’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Lena Reed
1921-2021
Lena Reed, age 99, a lifelong resident of Belen, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, four months short of her goal of 100 years.
She was born in Estancia, N.M., and lived her life in Belen, raising her family there. Lena and husband, Doyle, raised five children in Belen.
She is preceded in death by husband, Doyle; oldest daughter, Joann Morrison; oldest son, Joe D. Reed; as well as youngest son, (Butch) Otho Reed; grandchildren, Danny, Ricky and Michelle Reed; siblings, Earl, Edwin, Dora Bell, Alma, Helen and Buddy.
Lena is survived by her son, Frank (Carol) Reedl; daughter, Joy (Johnny) Campbell; grandsons, Clint and Brian Blankenship, Buddy, Joseph, Todd and Tim Reed, Adam, Jason and Lonnie Campbell, and their families; granddaughters, Tami Coleman, Traci Tedford, Debbie Reed, Saundra Pazuchanics, LaNay Hall, Margie LaRue, Gidget Dee Wendland and Kimberly Reed, and their families.
As Lena’s family grew, her name was shortened from grandma and great-grandma to just “Great” for all offspring to call her. She loved spending time with family and friends and she loved fishing, swimming, camping, traveling and green and red chile.
Services will be held at Romero Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 21, 2021, beginning with a public viewing at 10 a.m., a celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. and interment following at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Adam, Jason, Tim, Ladd, Justin, Joe, Martin and Lonnie.
Please sign Lena’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Domingo Irenio “Blinky” Romero
1941-2021
Domingo Irenio “Blinky” Romero, 80, returned to God in the early hours of Sunday, May 16, 2021.
In spite of being beset with Parkinson’s disease for many years, Irenio did everything he could to continue enjoying his life and family to the very end.
Irenio was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; parents, Juan Vicente Romero and Lola Maes; brothers, Clemente and Eduardo; and his sisters, Luciana and Margarita.
He is survived by his children, Mary Anne (Jeff) and Martin (Jerri); and grandchildren, Michael, Rachel and Francisco.
Irenio, a life-long resident of Tomé, was very devoted to his home and family. Though committed to his hometown, he was also a citizen of the world. He loved to travel and see new places and meet new people outside the country and state as well as within. Irenio was in all his glory when at a beach in Mexico, sitting under a “palapa” with his family.
Generosity was one of Irenio’s finest gifts. He believed in giving back a generous portion of his earnings. He would carry around gift cards to hand out to people he saw struggling with need and supported his church faithfully. Irenio was known to many as a man of few words, but it was noticeable that his generosity spoke loudly.
A certain theme has emerged in the words of friends and family that have reached out upon hearing of Irenio’s death, “Irenio was a good man.” He was not one to make waves nor to confront nor to be loud, but he was a steady and grounding presence in the community and a good friend to many.
Love of sports was clear to all that knew Irenio. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys and Lobos fan. He was also a Los Lunas Tiger sfan with undying faithfulness, attending just about every sporting activity, girls and boys sports alike.
Irenio will be missed. He will continue to inspire us to be devoted to family and friends, to give generously to those in need and to enjoy a good game.
Services will take place on Thursday, May 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and interment to follow at Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Irenio’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
