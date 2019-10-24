Gina A. Silva
1967-2019
Gina A. Silva, age 51, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
She was a member of Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley. Gina loved the outdoors, and her family was her passion. She loved to dance and Spanish New Mexican was her favorite. Gina always made sure she was groomed.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Eloy and Emilia Rael; paternal grandparents, Vidal and Valentina Chavez; grandmother-in-law, Eutimia Jaramillo; uncle, Ralph Gutierrez; fathers-in-law, Clyde Silva and Phillip Carrejo; aunts, Maria Saiz, Pricilla and Diana Vallejos; cousins, Lawrence Peralta, Monica Montoya, Matthew Apodaca, Michael Gutierrez, Melinda Cruz, Johnny Rodriguez, Andrew Marquez, and baby Tony Aragon.
Gina is survived by her loving husband, Jeff Silva; sons, Derick Silva (Teresa) and Ryan Silva (Centenial); daughter, Marissa Silva (Santos); granddaughter, Freedom Silva; mother, Armelina Chavez; father, Leroy Chavez; sisters, Loretta Armijo and Rose Ann Chavez; brother-in-law, Paul Armijo; brothers, Kevin Chavez and Glenn Chavez; brothers-in-law, Jimmy and Christopher Silva; mother-in-law, Tina Silva; sister-in-law, Janet Silva; nieces, Erica Chavez, Heather Bagwell (Ben) and Josephine P. Manuel (Kona); and nephew, Carlos Chavez.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley beginning with a visitation at 10:30 a.m. and a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Urn bearers will be Glenn, Carlos and Kevin Chavez and Jimmy Silva. Honorary urn bearer will be David Baca.
We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love during this difficult time. Thank you for the food and all of your support for our family. It is deeply appreciated.
Please sign Gina’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Phillip Wilson Sr.
1951-2019
Phillip Wilson Sr., age 67, born Oct. 30, 1951, in Dodge City, Kan., to Gertrude and Donald Wilson, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
He was the fifth child out of seven siblings. Phillip will always be remembered as a one-of-a-kind person, with a personality as big as he was. He was a jack-of-all-trades and a master of none. Phillip could fix anything with gears and wheels. He spent his life moving mobile home trailers, hauling scrap iron and working on vehicles.
Phillip loved fishing, dumpster diving and going to the casino. He always had a fishing pole on the dash of his truck and a yellow lure on his sun visor. Phillip loved to go fishing with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He would help anyone who needed it. Phillip had the gift of making people laugh and could always get you to smile with his jokes. He will be greatly missed.
Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Donald Wilson; brother, Jimmy Wilson; and grandchildren, Rebecca and Ty Allen Beebe.
He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Morgan and Tracy Beebe; sons, John Wilson and Phillip Wilson Jr., all of Belen; sisters, Donna Grady, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Virginia Hoover, of Kingman, Kan.; brothers, Joseph Wilson, of Kingman, Kan., Gary Wilson, of Tucson, Ariz., and Richard Wilson, of Socorro; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Phillip is also survived by many nieces and nephews all across the country.
A remembrance service will be held at Craig Independent Tire Company at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. A private family bonfire and potluck will follow at his son Phillip Jr’s house.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register and Service times will be available at noblin.com.
