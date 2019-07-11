Carlos Baca
1936-2019
Carlos Baca, age 82, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on July 5, 2019.
He was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and a veteran of the Armed Forces.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Juanita Baca; wife, Mary E. Baca; former wife, Adela Baca; and son, Mario Pena.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Shelley) and Keith Baca, Gary and Tony Pena; daughters, Lynette (Kyle) Perry and Jessica Sanchez; sister, Dolores Baca; grandchildren, Ashlee (Jared) Ortiz, Taylor, Tori, Joshua and Stephen Baca, Michael, Marcus, Adam, Robert, Dominique, Raymond, Mario, Toni and Lawrence (Jordan) Pena; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services were held on Wednesday, July 10, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel in Belen. Interment will be held at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, July 11, at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Please sign Carlos’ online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Judy Ann (Hendrickson) Carson
1942-2019
Judy Ann (Hendrickson) Carson, passed peacefully away Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by family.
Judy was born Feb. 28, 1942 in Quinton, Okla., to Lois Virginia (Clark) and Frank Raymond Hendrickson. She retired as a first-grade teacher from Peralta Elementary and loved the opportunity to have taught so many wonderful children.
Judy was incredibly proud of her children and grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband, Roy, of 55 years; sons, Shawn and his wife, Tehmina, and Zain, of Las Cruces; daughter, Glynette and her husband, Trey; and son, Case, of Boynton, Okla.; sister, Janice Ridenoure, of Smithers British Columbia, Canada; brother, Frank Richard Hendrickson, of Checotah, Okla.; sister, Rebecca Strome and husband, Arley, of Checotah, Okla.; and sister, Patricia Hernandez of Checotah, Okla.; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12, at Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#1/donation/checkout?utm, stjude.org/donate/donate-to-stjude.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992.
Ernest M. Castillo Sr.
1919-2019
Ernest M. Castillo Sr., age 99, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was a World War II veteran.
Ernest was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Antonia Chavez Castillo.
He is survived by his children, Carmen, Margaret, Vitalia, Ernest Jr. and Lita; sister, Lupe Dauber; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992.
Annie Bealer Walton
1933-2019
Annie Bealer Walton, of Rio Communities, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.
She was born in Winslow, Ariz., to parents, Clifford and Eila Bealer. Annie attended the Evanston, IL, Hospital School of Nursing affiliated with Northwestern University, earning a diploma in nursing. Following her marriage to Thomas Walton in 1957, Annie lived with Tom and raised her family where ever the Santa Fe Railroad sent them throughout Arizona, California and New Mexico.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. Annie was beloved by her many family, friends and community and was known for her homemade bread, rolls, jams, jellies and applesauce.
Annie will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, where she played the organ for many years.
Annie is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Tom; her children, Robert, Susan, Barbara Boyer (Chris), Jane Thomas and Mike (Erin); and seven grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 113 La Luna Place, Rio Communities, at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20. A celebration of life and internment will be held in Winslow, Ariz., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Annie can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or The Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
