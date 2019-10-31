JT “Jake” Clark
1926-2019
JT “Jake” Clark, age 93, a resident of Rio Communities, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Belen, and The Elks of Belen. JT was a World War II veteran of 10th Mountain Division, and 85th Regiment, Company C in Italy.
He was born in Vamoosa, Okla., to parents, Robert and Minnie Faye (Whitten) Clark, on March 6, 1926.
JT was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann Clark; brother, Raymond Clark; sisters, Mildred Martin and Dorothy Walter.
He is survived by his children, daughters, Patricia Yows (Larry) and Priscilla Lynn Ford (Dean); son, Bobby D. Clark; grandchildren, David Yows, Sheri Wilson (Dextin), Brian Ford (Tammy) and Dustin Ford (Jana); six great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
A public viewing was held at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel on Sunday, Oct. 27, and interment was on Monday, Oct. 28, at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Belen.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register and Service times will be available at noblin.com.
Sofie Gomez
1954-2019
Sofie Gomez, 65, returned to her heavenly home on Oct. 24, 2019, after a valiant battle with a long illness.
Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
She was born to Isaac and Placida Sedillo in Albuquerque on Oct. 12, 1954. Sofie was blessed with a loving family. She married Juan Gomez on Feb. 15, 1974. Together they had three children, three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sofie loved her family with all her heart; she was the back bone of the family. She was a wonderful wife, mama, grandma and gigi. She loved to go on long car rides, eating at random places. She loved singing her cantos at church.
She loved visiting with her family, especially her Socorro family. She loved reading her Bible, camping, fishing, coloring, puzzles, manicures and baking biscochitos with her husband.
The faith Sofie showed through her life, especially through her sickness was an amazing example of her love and trust in God. She continued to praise God even in her toughest moments, knowing her reward in heaven would surpass all pain and suffering she was enduring. Because of this strong faith her family knows in their hearts that she walked into the gates of Heaven to receive her crown and is in the presence of our Lord and Savior.
Sofie is survived by her husband, Juan; her daughter, Lorrie and husband, Ray; and her son, Eric and wife, Trisha; grandchildren, Kaylyn, Sapphire, Andoquio and wife, Ashley; great-granchildren, Aaliyah, Jhionni, Andoquio Jr., Jae’N, Alexzander, Joseph, Ohnedstii and Brandy; siblings, Isaac and wife, Dubie, Marcie and husband, Benji, Rosemary and husband, Eugene, Daniel and wife, Yvette; special in-laws, Lucinda and husband, David, Cecilia and husband, Valentin, Dora and Danny; many special nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, Isaac and Placida; her son, Juanito; and brothers, Tony, Jimmy, Larry and Boy (Cirilio).
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Riverside Funeral Home in Los Lunas.
Eugene “Gene” Carl Hutchison
1922-2019
Eugene “Gene” Carl Hutchison, age 96, a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, entered eternal life in heaven on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Gene was born on Dec. 7, 1922, in Carrizozo, N.M., to Tyson and Lena Hutchison. He attended school in Forest, N.M., but was forced to quit in 1936 when his father was killed in a car accident.
Gene joined the Navy in 1943 and served on the USS Cliffrose throughout the duration of World War II. Gene accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1951 and continued to serve Him throughout his life. He was ordained as a deacon in 1967.
His faith was a shining example to his children, grandchildren and all who knew him. As a young man, Gene worked in several different occupations before pursuing his dream of becoming a farmer. After battling the droughts of the early 1950s, he abandoned his dream and became employed as a lay-down operator in the paving business.
In 1978, he and his sons founded Hutch and Sons Paving. Even after retiring, he could still put in a good day’s work well into his 80s.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; infant son, Harold Edward Hutchison; infant grandson, Eugene Carl (Trey) Hutchison III; grandson, Rodney Glen Hutchison; his parents, Tyson and Lena Hutchison; his brothers, Aaron Hutchison, Wiley Hutchison, Dan Hutchison, Paul Hutchison, Herbert Hutchison, Carroll Hutchison and Pat Hutchison; and his sister, Lanora Bogart.
He is survived by one sister, Virginia Jennings, of Albuquerque; five children, Carl Hutchison and his wife, Jan, of Camp Wood, Texas, Glen Hutchison and his wife, Kathy, of Bosque Farms, Cathy Anderson and her husband, Scott, of Albuquerque, Audrey Belcher and her husband, Alan, of Rogers, and Joe Hutchison, of Los Lunas; and his 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Oct. 28, at the First Baptist Church of Los Lunas. Gene was buried next to his wife at the Fort Sumner Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992, noblin.com.
Daylen Derrick Scott
1994-2019
Daylen Derrick Scott, age 25, a resident of Los Chavez, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
He was a sergeant in the United States Army. He was very passionate about being in the military. He was the instructor for Cold Weather Training, and was part of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division.
Daylen’s hobbies were the outdoors and playing his PlayStation. He was a sincere, loving person and loved being a father. Some of his favorite music was country, oldies and classical.
Daylen was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Magdelena Arellano; maternal great-grandfather, James Gibson; maternal grandfather, Clifford “Papa” Gibson; paternal grandfather, Isidro Gallegos; and sister, Grace Gallegos.
He is survived by his parents, Latricia and Eugene Gallegos; sons, Mason and Aydin Scott; brothers, Daniel Gibson, Sebastian Gallegos, Darian Evans and Ezequiel Gallegos; sisters, Naurilonnie Mendez (Zacharia Wheeler), Mikala Gallegos (Chris Moncada) and Kamia Kai Gallegos; maternal grandmother, Louella Arellano. Daylen is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
All services will be held at Noblin Funeral Services Belen Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 2. A public viewing will begin at 10 a.m., with a funeral service to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Daniel Gibson, Darian Evans, Ezequiel Gallegos, Robert Arellano, Zacharia Wheeler and Elias Marquez. Honorary pallbearers will be Sebastian Gallegos and Santiago Marquez.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register and service times will be available at noblin.com.
Jessie Trujillo
1931-2019
Jessie Trujillo, a devout Catholic and cornerstone of our family, went to be with our Lord and Savior Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. She passed away due to a long illness at the age of 88, peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Jessie was born on June 7, 1931, to the late Feliciano and Virginia Serna, of San Marcial, N.M. Jessie’s family moved to Belen when the flood submerged San Marcial. She didn’t remember the flood, but never liked large bodies of water.
Growing up, she worked hard helping her mom, still finding time to play. She loved riding her horse, Blue, playing with siblings and going to the movies. Later in life, she enjoyed playing on a woman’s softball team, bowling league and going on family road trips.
Jessie met the love of her life, Desiderio “Dick,” and they were married for 49 blissful years. She was a proud mother of five, devoting her life to the care of her family and being a caregiver to many family members.
She attended St. Mary’s school, and in December 1981 she successfully earned her high school diploma. Jessie was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, where she and Dick joyfully served as padrinos for the Fiestas. Jessie helped with many fiestas and other church events. She had an unwavering faith in God and raised her family in the Catholic tradition teaching us to love Jesus.
Her musical talent included singing with the church choir, singing at the nursing home with the Baptist choir and, most of all, dancing! She taught her children to dance in the kitchen in between cooking. Her favorite dances were jitter-bug and line dancing, which she passionately did well into her 80s.
She was a distinguished lady who loved to look her best. Her favorite sayings were, “Que será, será,” “You have to suffer to be beautiful” and “I’m fine.” Jessie was a pro at word search, and she created many beautiful crochet items that won state fair blue ribbons, and made scrumptious food.
Most of all, Jessie loved and was proud of her family. She was always there for her family and reached out to all who were lost or hurting. No one was left alone. She taught us well and raised accomplished children.
Jessie was preceded by her loving husband, Dick Trujillo; father and mother; brothers, Gabriel and Henry Serna; sons-in-law, Raymond Chavez and Andy Campa.
Jessie is survived by her sons, Richard (John) and Robert (Lynelle); daughters, Anna (Mauro), Rosaline (Eloy) and Carol (Keith); 12 grandchildren, 19.5 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ramirez; brothers, Sonny (Nina) Serna, Gabriel (Mary Lee) Serna and Eloy (Anita) Serna; sister-in-law, Donna Serna; godchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
The family thanks all those who helped care for Jessie, her home and yard throughout her illness. A special thank you to Sandy, Shannon and Suzanne for their love and hospice service during her final days.
Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 31, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. A viewing will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by a Rosary and eulogy at 9:30 a.m., with a Mass at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at Parish Center. Burial will be held at a later date.
Jesus is greeting Jessie and saying, “Well done my good and faithful servant” as she dances into heaven. We will miss you mom, until we meet again.”
Arrangements have been entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home of Los Lunas, 820 Main St. NE, Los Lunas.
