Lynda Jaramillo Alhussiny
Died 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Lynda Jaramillo Alhussiny announces her unexpected passing on March 25, 2020. She passed away in her home from natural causes, she was 65.
She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, a loving wife, sister, aunt and faithful servant of Jesus Christ.
Lynda was born and raised in Belen, and the last born child in a family of six. She graduated from Belen High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University. She enjoyed a successful and diverse career, including positions in the insurance industry, higher education, state government and, most recently, in New Mexico’s thriving movie industry.
She and her husband, Dr. Karim Alhussiny, founded, owned and operated Global Cardiac Monitors, a Houston-based company. She was happily retired.
After living in Las Cruces, Houston and Albuquerque, Lynda returned to Belen. She enjoyed reconnecting with relatives and high school friends, attending Mass at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, and caring for her cats and countless homeless animals in the area.
Her interests were vast, her faith was deep and her spirit was pure light. Friends and family frequently described her as beautiful inside and out. Her outer beauty captured your eyes; her inner beauty captured your heart.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Jennie; and brother, David.
She is survived by her husband, Karim; her siblings Idamay (Belen), Pete Jr. (Gardena, Calif.), Maria Rita (Bill Manzanares II) (Washington, D.C.), and Maria Leonella “Nellie” (Albuquerque). She will be fondly remembered by her three nephews, Ed (Kelly) Jaramillo, Jason (Amy) Griego and Billy (Jenny) Manzanares III; her niece, Selena Manzanares; four great-nephews, Sean, Shane and Noah Jaramillo and Billito Manzanares IV; and a great-niece, Nina Hope Manzanares. She will also be greatly missed by her loving aunts, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service was held on April 3. A memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date and after the governor’s social distancing guidelines have been lifted.
Arrangements are being handled by Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., Belen.
Melvin Arnoldo Cordova
1926-2020
Melvin Arnoldo Cordova was surrounded by loved ones when he departed from this world and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on April 6, 2020, at the age of 93.
He was born to Hipolito and Cipriana Cordova in the small village of La Joya, where he grew up with his older brother, Rudy, his sister, Lovelia, and his younger brother, Vincent.
During World War II, Melvin served as a medic in the Navy. After the war ended, he was honorably discharged from the service and attended The University of New Mexico, where he received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Spanish, with a minor in education. Shortly after graduation from UNM, Melvin married Consuelo Mirabal, who was his devoted partner in love and life for more than 69 years. They moved to Pecos, where he started his career in education as a Spanish teacher and athletic coach.
Melvin attended Highland University, where he received his Master’s in Business Administration. Upon completion of his degree, he moved his family to El Rito, N.M., for his first school administration position as a high school principal. His career in education would span 40 years and include serving in Cuba, first as high school principal, then as the superintendent of the Cuba Independent School District.
He was subsequently executive director of State School Boards in Santa Fe, and then superintendent of the Zuni School District.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Consuelo; and his children, Annette (Randy) of Tempe, Ariz., Joan of Beaumont, of California, Kathleen (Nathan), of Las Cruces, Paul (Billie), of Robertson, Texas, Christelle (Todd), of Hideaway, Texas, Judy (Ronald), of Riverside, Calif., Susan (Robert), of Claremont, Calif., Arnold (Veronica), of Albuquerque, and Linda, of Mililani, Hawaii; 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held later when restrictions due to the coronavirus are ended.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Melvin and Consuelo Cordova Future Teacher Scholarship, UNM Foundation, Two Woodward Center, 700 Lomas NE, STE 108, Albuquerque, NM, 87102. (Checks payable to the UNM Foundation) or online at UNMfund.org.
Please sign Melvin’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Marvin “Little Sugar” M.P. Glidewell
1957-2020
Marvin “Little Sugar” M.P. Glidewell, born May 15, 1957, passed away April 5, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Eva G. Glidewell.
Marvin is survived his sister, Frances (Steve) Romero; niece, Joelle Vigil (James Sublett); nephew, Jose Vigil; Steve’s children, Josh, Marcos and Leanor; and Joelle’s children, Julius and AnnaMarie.
Marvin was an excellent bowler, football player and track star. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and ran a locomotive for 40 years. He will be greatly missed.
Cremation has taken place; a Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Marvin asked no celebration of his life be held as he celebrated every day of his life. Anybody who knew him sure had fun!
Marvin did not pass away due to the coronavirus; he passed because of the scotch bottle.
Aniceto E. “Ernie” Griego
1933-2020
Aniceto E. “Ernie” Griego, age 86, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020.
He was a proud Army veteran, who served his country with honor.
Ernie is preceded in death by his wife, Tita Griego; parents, Benjamin and Cipriana Griego; son, Louie Griego and his oldest brother, Nasario Griego.
He is survived by his six children, Dinah Griego, Dennis Griego, Tom (Sandra) Griego, Grace Cagle, Jeanette Gannon and Rick (Devron) Griego; brother, Rumaldo J. (Helen) Griego; and sister-in-law, Orallia Griego.
A final visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, April 9, Romero Funeral Home Chapel, with a graveside service at 10 a.m. at the Las Nutrias Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Aniceto’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Steven Douglas Martin
1956-2020
Steven Douglas Martin, age 64, a resident of Rio Communities, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He enjoyed building and riding his motorcycles, and the outdoors. Steve had also been a custom jeweler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and JoAnn Martin; and sister, Sandra Kent.
Steve is survived by his sister, Debbie Berry; and brother, Denny Martin.
Please remember Steve in your own special way as no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Yolanda Elaine Castillo De Soto
1973-2020
Yolanda Elaine Castillo De Soto, age 46, a resident of Valencia, passed away on April 3, 2020.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her parents, Fermin and Lucille Castillo; grandparents, Manuel and Magdalena Castillo Jose and Lucy Romero; uncles, Luciano Castillo, Jose Castillo, Refugio Castillo, Rosendo Trujillo, Roberto Trujillo, Ruben Romero, Ricky Romero, Severo Romero and Joe Romero; aunts, Elvira Castillo, Gloria Castillo, Regina Montoya and Petra Gurule.
She is survived by her loving husband, Valentin Soto; and her three sons, Valentin Jr., Oscar and Issac Soto; her sister, Rosaline Castillo de Santacruz (Leobardo); nephews, Fernando and Alvaro Santacruz; niece, Alondra Santacruz; and many loving uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Yolanda was a loving mother who loved to spend time with her sons. She enjoyed listening to music and riding around her neighborhood and talking to her sister.
Services will take place on Friday, April 10, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, with a visitation at 9 a.m., a Rosary at 10 a.m., and a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Valencia.
Pallbearers will be Fernando Santacruz, Alvaro Santacruz, Raymond Contreras, Aurelio Garcia, Veronica Gonzalez and Daisy Marquez. Honorary pallbearers are Alondra Santacruz, Anita Fernandez and Rosa Olivas.
Please sign Yolanda’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Ruth Marilyn Fladt Vincent
1927-2020
Ruth Vincent died on March 19, 2020.
Her obituary and guestbook can be viewed at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.