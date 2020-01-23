Roger Cernius
1937-2020
Roger Cernius, age 82, a resident of Los Chavez, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Roger grew up in Worcester, Mass. He moved to New Mexico from San Diego after his retirement as a physicist for the United States Navy.
Roger married Annette in 1985, and started his family a year later with the loves of his life, Katie, Kenny, Jeff and Esmeralda. He loved farming his land and raising his cows. Roger enjoyed taking his boys to ice hockey and baseball gave him the most joy in life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse and Alice Cernius.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Annette Cernius; children, Katie and Eric Jiron, Kenny and Sasha Cernius, Jeff and Brittney Cernius and Esmeralda Cernius; sisters, Pauline and Helen, of California; sisters-in-law, Barbara Torres, Janette Hansen, Roselyn Lackey, Karen Toledo and Sandi Gonzales; and brothers-in-law, Michael and Tom Toledo; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Roger was beloved by all who knew him for his kindness and hard work in all his kids endeavors.
All services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. A visitation will begin at 4 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. A final visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Kenny and Jeff Cernius, and Eric Jiron.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Paul C. Davidson
1954-2015
Paul C. Davidson, 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family and friends on Jan. 5, 2020.
Paul was born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 7, 1954, to Joseph B. and Marie Atherton Davidson. He attended Deering High School, graduating in 1972. Following graduation, he attended North Texas State University for a year before returning to Maine.
Paul grew up in the North Deering section of Portland, surrounded by great and lifelong friends. He could be found on nearly any Saturday morning at the local ball fields looking for a pick-up game of baseball or basketball and, in fact, enjoyed playing both of those sports well into his adult years, playing in Portland’s and Albuquerque’s adult leagues.
Paul had an outgoing personality, a huge smile and made friends easily, but he was a loner at heart. He often preferred long, solitary road trips on back roads and walks in the woods with his dogs to human company. He could often be found sitting on his back porch with a cooler of cold beer, listening and singing along with his favorite country artists or listening to a radio broadcast of his beloved Boston Red Sox.
Paul was a true entrepreneur. He owned and operated many small businesses over the years, including a milk home delivery route, a business selling automotive tools and a bookstore.
In 2001, Paul packed up all of his belongings and along with his dog, Jack, took off for the Southwest, eventually arriving in Belen. He opened up a hotdog stand called Jack’s Dogs, where he met Christine and married in 2008.
He eventually took a job as a sales representative with Share’n Care, a local pharmacy, from which he retired in 2017.
Paul is survived by his wife, Christine Montgomery, of Rio Communities; his son, Joseph B. Davidson (Christie, and grandson, Max) of Bend, Ore.; and his daughter, Julia Davidson (James Whitten) of Sanford, Maine. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Siobhan Asgharzadeh, of Lyons, Colo., Parisa Asgharzadeh (Aaron Fry), of Chicago, Ill., and Jonathan Gentner, of Reno, Nev.; his brother, Donald Davidson (Julie), of Portland, Maine; sister, Susan Fisher (Jake), of Shallotte, N.C.; and his former wife, Kathy Best.
A family celebration of life was held at Chris and Paul’s home in Rio Communities.
Loretta C. Perea
1930-2020
Loretta C. Perea, age 89, a lifelong resident of Tomé, joined our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé. Loretta was very active, working mother. She wore many aprons throughout her life, finally retiring from the Los Lunas Schools at the ripe old age of 72.
Loretta loved to paint and kept all the outdoor Santos at the church beautifully painted for many years. She was an avid bowler and she never missed an opportunity to go to Laughlin or Las Vegas, Nev.
She was well known for her sewing and she would make NFL blankets and pillows for all her dear friends and family.
Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Pilar Zamora Chavira; three brothers, Profie, Ben and Bernave Chavira; one sister, Amanda Montoya; two aunties who raised her, Pula Zamora and Martha Valdez; and her grandpa, Julian Zamora.
Together, Loretta and her loving husband of 67 years, Flavio Perea, raised their five beautiful children, Michael Perea, Casilda Sisneros and her loving companion, Johnny Apodaca, Brigitta Hodge (Ray), Gabe and Adam Perea; four grandchildren, Martha and Mark Sisneros (Monique), Christopher Rael (Kelly) and Aaron Hodge; four great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Evangelina Sisneros, Jaxon and Destiny Rael; four loving sisters, Vivian Ulibarri (Ralph), Marcella Silva (Ramon), Roberta Walker (Greg) and Mary Marques; her two loving brothers, Gene and Stanley Chavira; and several nieces and nephews.
All services will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé on Saturday, Jan. 25. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited 10 a.m., and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated by Fr. Jose Hernandez at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Victor Perea, Albert Romero, Ronnie Sanchez, Mark Sisneros, Christopher Rael and Aaron Hodge.
Please sign Loretta’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.