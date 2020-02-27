Gloria M. Baca
1936-2020
Gloria M. Baca, a resident of Belen, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Feb. 24, 2020, at the age of 83.
Gloria joined her husband of 50 years, Roosevelt Baca, in eternal life. She was a devout Christian, who touched the lives of many in our community by spreading the word of Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her five children, Kathy (Michael) Jaramillo, James (Sara) Baca, Rose Baca-Miller, Carol (Jimmy) Hernandez and Greg (Cynthia) Baca; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many.
Services are being provided at Noblin Funeral Services, with a viewing at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, and a brief service at 12 p.m.
Phillip “Larry” Boucher
1945-2020
Phillip “Larry” Boucher was born July 26, 1945, in Albuquerque, in the era of WWII.
While on a naval destroyer, his father, Terry, received news of Larry’s birth. Larry grew up in Belen, and graduated from Belen High School at the young age of 16. He attended Carnegie Tech, now Carnegie Mellon, and eventually transferred to the NM School of Mines in Socorro, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in physics. He later earned a master degree in physics and electrical engineering.
Larry worked for Global Star at Johnson Space Center in New Mexico, where he was involved with the satellite program. He later moved to San Jose, Calif., to work for Lockheed Martin’s global communication department, traveling to Europe, Africa and Central and South America to install ground satellite communications.
While at Carnegie Tech, Larry became a piper in the Kiltie Band, playing the bagpipes throughout his life. His many hobbies included spelunking, mountain climbing and collecting Native American pottery, which he later donated to New Mexico State University.
An avid hot air balloonist, Larry was one of the earliest pilots to fly in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, and taught pilot balloon safety classes nationally. He ultimately owned and flew nine balloons. Not just a pilot, Larry also crewed internationally for the beloved Darth Vader balloon.
Larry served in the U.S. Army as a chaplain’s assistant SP5 in Vietnam. While enlisted, he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Devices, and the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.
Larry was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite of Free Masonry and the Albuquerque Aerostat Ascension Association.
After a valiant fight with Parkinson’s Disease brought on by Agent Orange exposure while in Vietnam, Larry passed away at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2020, while residing at the Beehive Assisted Living Village in Albuquerque.
Larry is preceded in death by his daughter, Dawna Leigh Boucher; his wife, Marijean Boucher; and his father, Mayo Terry Boucher.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Catherine Lake Boucher, of Belen; his sister, Terri Sue Vrabel (Charles); niece, Kim Wickens (Mike); nephew, Robert Boucher; great-nephew, Conner Wickens; stepson, Jeff Balding; stepdaughter, Patty D’Amore (Marc); sister-in-law, Barbara Carmack; aunt, Eleanor Love; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the First Baptist Church in Belen, followed by a service at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Terrace Grove Cemetery in Belen.
Pallbearers are Robert Boucher, Charles Vrabel, Mike Wickens, Conner Wickens, Dave Wallerstedt, David Lake and John Love.
The family sincerely thanks Larry’s many friends and relatives for their love and friendship. A special thanks to the staff at Beehive Village for their outstanding care during Larry’s last years. Special recognition to Chris, Carlos and Chef Brenda for their exceptional attention to Larry, allowing him to face this tragic disease with dignity.
Please sign Phillip’s on line tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Patricia De La Cruz
1940-2020
Patricia De La Cruz, age 79, a resident of Belen, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
First and foremost, she was a devoted Christian and a member of Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen. Patricia worked most of her life as a clerk for the state of New Mexico and a beautician. She enjoyed most of all volunteering for many different groups and organizations, and was very giving to her favorite ministry the 700 Club.
Patricia raised three children and three grandchildren with her strong Christian values. She is remembered as a loving and active grandmother, her love for family and movies and as the best pinon picker ever.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Augustine and Genevieve Sanchez Chavez; brothers, Lorenzo and Jerry Chavez; and sister, Sylvia Aragon.
She is survived by her daughter, Antoinette De La Cruz and her partner, Ben; sons, Anthony De La Cruz and his wife, Barbie, and Raymond De La Cruz; former husband, George De La Cruz; brothers, Richard Chavez, and Willie Chavez and wife, Lori; and sisters, Irene Roybal and husband, Buddy, Betty Lennon and Anna Mae Wood. Patricia is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Services were held at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen on Monday, Feb. 24. Interment followed at Valencia Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Anthony, Raymond, Victor, Timothy, Jared and Derrick De La Cruz.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448.
Jerry R. Julian
1939-2020
Jerry R. Julian, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the VA Hospice center in Albuquerque.
He was born to John Aaron Julian and Esterlee Bowman on July 18, 1939. He grew up in Albuquerque, Espanola and Magdelena. He joined the Army at the age of 17, and was a Cold War era veteran.
Thereafter, he worked on ranches throughout New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. He later retired from a security guard position near Somerset, Texas. He then lived in Los Chavez until his death.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Dan E. Julian and John Leo Julian.
He is survived by his wife, Susan (Susie); his nieces and nephews, Juan and Josie Julian (caretakers) of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., Elsie Rivera, of Socorro, Danny Julian (Sabrina), of Alamogordo, Sandy Julian (Tommy), of Magdalena, Barbara Zellers, of Los Lunas, Mike Julian (Kate), of Memphis, Texas, Danita Keith (Gary), of Rimrock, Ariz., Linda Julian and Melissa Julian, of Los Lunas; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place, and a private burial will follow at his request.
Arrangements are being made by Romero Funeral Home in Belen.
Felipe F. Quintana
1948-2020
Felipe F. Quintana, age 71, a resident of Belen, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
He was laid to rest with his mother, Antonia B. Quintana, in Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Felipe is survived by his brothers, Richard and David Quintana; two nephews and one niece.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Mary B. Sanchez
1930-2020
Mary B. Sanchez, cherished wife, mother, aunt, teacher and friend, was welcomed into Heaven on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the age of 90.
She was born in Veguita to Evaristo and Luisa (Vallez) Baca on Feb. 7, 1930. Mary was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix; and son, Shawn Sanchez; her siblings, Boleslo Baca, Cristobal (Tita) Baca, Domingo (Carmen) Baca, Berardo (Ramona) Baca, Amalia Baca and Anuncia Chavez.
Mary is survived by her adoring children, Charles Sanchez, Mark Sanchez (Keith Manes), Renee Baca (Robert), Valerie Otero (Marty) and Michelle Riney (Keith); and her devoted niece, Lilly Baca.
She was loved by her grandchildren, Christy Sanchez (Adrian), Justine Driskell (Daniel), Enrique Baca, Leah Baca, Isaiah Otero, Zachary Otero, Paige Riney and Kristen Riney; and her great-grandchildren, Aiden Muller, Jamie Driskell, Aida Driskell and Grace Otero.
Mary also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, whom she always encouraged; and Felix’s siblings, Mary (Harold) Hutchings, Annie (Pressie) Garcia, Lorraine (Michael) Shiplet and Daniel (Lydia) Sanchez.
Mary was a tenacious woman. She did not let her humble beginnings on a small farm in Veguita deter her from her goals and dreams. On the contrary, she made use of the hard work and problem-solving skills she learned on that small farm to guide her ambitions. Once she set her mind on a goal or task, she worked diligently to achieve it.
Mary graduated from New Mexico State University (NMSU) with a degree in elementary education, and the University of New Mexico with a degree in educational administration. She taught school in Socorro County, southern New Mexico and for the Belen Consolidated Schools.
Mary became an elementary school principal after seven years of teaching. In 1977, she was appointed as the superintendent of the Belen Consolidated Schools, one of the first Hispanic female superintendents in the nation. She also served four years as superintendent of the Reserve Schools.
Mary was a founding partner of Effective Leadership Services, a consulting firm that supported and prepared women throughout the country in becoming school superintendents. In 1978, Mary was awarded the NMSU Distinguished Alumna for the College of Education, a tribute she was very proud of.
In 1985, she was appointed regent of NMSU. Both she and her husband, Felix, were so honored to serve the university they loved so much. They both were staunch Aggie fans.
Mary was one of the organizing members of the Bank of Belen, what is now known as United Business Bank. She worked very hard in establishing the bank charter and encouraged others to invest in this thriving institution.
Mary served on many state and national organizations on behalf of her community and her profession; however, her family was her greatest love.
She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. Her children knew they were loved. Mary was generous, witty and forgiving. She had the ability to create curiosity in everyday tasks like gardening or cleaning.
Mary never made her children do anything, rather she made it look exciting or interesting so that they wanted to join in on the fun (work). She encouraged her children to do and be their best without judgment or criticism.
Her children will miss her immensely as well as her many friends, relatives and those who considered Mary their role model.
Pallbearers were Christy Sanchez, Isaiah Otero, Enrique Baca, Leah Baca, Paul R. Baca and Phillip Baca.
A public viewing and a Rosary was recited on Monday, Feb. 24, and a Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Interment followed at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
The Sanchez family would like thank our cousin, Lilly Baca, for being a faithful companion and caregiver to our mother, Mary, and brother, Shawn. We also extend our heartfelt thank you to Mary’s Hospice providers, Carolyn, Beth, Monique and Sally; and a sincere thank you to Romero Funeral Home and Our Lady of Belen Church for their kindness and compassion during our time of need.
Please sign Mary’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
