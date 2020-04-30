Andres “Andy” Neal Abeyta
1955-2020
Andres “Andy” Neal Abeyta passed away suddenly at age 64, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1955 in Fontana, Calif.
Andy’s life was full of adventure and skills. In the summer of 1973, he participated in a walk to raise money for the Heart Association. Andy walked 1,500 miles from Mexico to Canada along the Pacific Ocean.
Afterwards, he joined the United States Army, and was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant in 1979. If you knew Andy and had time to listen to his stories, you knew he had an experience like no other in the military.
Throughout his life, Andy picked up many skills and trades, which he put to use. Andres also served for some time as a Valencia County sheriff’s deputy. He was a Master Gardener and was the owner of Earth WIPP in Valencia County.
He had a passion for mechanics and shared his knowledge with his boys whenever they had a question. Looking back on his life and all he accomplished, one could call him a master of all trades.
Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Lucille Baca; father, Monico Abeyta; and brother, Bert Abeyta.
He is survived by his sweetheart of 40 years, Nancy; their three sons, Monico (Mirella), Matthew and Mitchell (Daylynn) Abeyta, all of Belen; three grandchildren, Kaicey Cox, of Colorado, and Diego “D” and Amelia “the Kid” Abeyta; two sisters, Darlene and LaVerne; and several brothers and sisters-in-law. Andy is also survived by many numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Please contact Mitchell Abeyta at 859-0945 for more details about the memorial within the week.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Anthony Ferraro
1985-2020
Anthony Ferraro, age 34, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
He was born in Belen on Nov. 25, 1985, to Denise and Anthony Ferraro Sr.. Anthony was a passionate man, who enjoyed cooking, the outdoors and spending time with his family and friends.
Anthony was a very charismatic, outgoing, talkative, caring and life of the party. His energy and contagious smile will be missed by everyone he came across.
He preceded in death by his father, Anthony Ferraro Sr.,; stepfather, Ernest Trujillo; grandmother, Bernice Pagano; and grandfather, Joseph Pagano.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Veronica; children, Ashlee, Anthony “Bobo,”,Alexis and Averie; mother, Denise; twin sister, Crystal; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, a private viewing was held.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992. An online guest register book is available at noblin.com.
Carla Jeanne Hale
1942-2020
Carla Jeanne Hale, a longtime resident of Los Chavez, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 77.
She was retired from Belen Consolidated Schools, where she served proudly for many years as a school bus driver, touching many lives along the way.
In her spare time, Carla loved to travel, spend time with her family, read or play games. She enjoyed time with her friends Kathy, Judy, Ruth and Yolanda, and going for massages at The Porch.
Anyone who knew Carla well would say she was caring and generous, protective of those she loved, and had a wonderful personality that will be dearly missed.
Carla is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Hale, who passed away in 2008. They were married for many wonderful years, and she loved and missed him deeply.
She is survived by her daughter, Darla Stynen, and son-in-law, Jeff Stynen, of Belen, son, Joseph Singer, of Belen; daughter, Donna Bostock and son-in-law, Chuck Bostock, of Palmdale, Calif.; and daughter, Debbie Wilson and son-in-law, Ron Wilson, of Tijeras.
She is also survived by her many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Evan Stynen, Joseph Singer, Chelsea Singer, Jennifer Singer, Scott Bostock, Casey Bostock and Nicholas Bostock.
Memorial services are not being held at this time, but will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please sign Carla’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Keith Bernard Niggel
1940-2020
Keith Bernard Niggel, age 79, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Toni DoBell Niggel; his son, Brian Niggel; his parents, Dr. Clement Niggel Jr. and Mary Claire Mulholland Niggel as well as his two brothers, Jack and Clement; and his sister, Patricia Wessel.
Keith is survived by his sisters, Doloris, Claire and Jenny; as well as his son, Fr. Clement Niggel; his son-in-law, Joel Fiala; and daughter, Kerri Fiala; four grandchildren, Desmond, Kasey, Drake and Jemma.
A small, private service was held on Monday, April 27, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, with interment following in the Parish Cemetery.
The family requests any donations to be sent to St. Marys’ School, 101 N. 10th St., Belen, NM, 87002, in honor of Keith.
Please sign Keith’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Paula C. Padilla
Died 2020
Paula C. Padilla, age 85, departed this earth to be in Heaven with almighty God on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of Los Lunas, Paula retired from the state of New Mexico Foster Grandparent Program, was a member of San Clemente Parish, and served as a board member for the Community Action Program.
Paula was a beautiful, loving, compassionate and generous person. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, gardening, visiting with her family, friends and neighbors and, most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alberto and Federlinda Carrasco; sisters, Ida Bales and Sylvia Gabaldon; daughter, Paulette Sanchez-Montoya; grandsons, Johnny Apodaca and Brandon Padilla.
Paula is survived by her children, Andrew (Pam) Padilla, Pamela Ewers-Skinner, Rose Sanchez, Edna (Andrew) Zamora, Joseph (Manessa) Padilla and Evangeline (Patrick) Flood; siblings, Stephanie Gallegos and Albert (Nora) Carrasco; sister-in-law, Ymelda (Leroy) Baca; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A special thanks to family and friends for their thoughts and prayers during this time. At a future date, a Funeral Mass will be held at San Clemente Parish followed by interment at Los Lentes Cemetery off Tondre Road.
Arrangements are being held by the caring professionals at Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Maria Theresa Anna Romero
1951-2020
“You have been blessed with a special ability to love, and those whose lives you touch will be blessed because you are special.”
On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, Maria Theresa Anna Romero, our sweet sister, passed away.
Her father, Fred Romero; and her foster parents, Delfin and Luisa Vigil, precede her in death.
Her mother, Elvira Romero; her siblings, Magdalena Romero, Elizabeth Martinez, Fred Romero and Marcianne Miller and their families survive her.
Anna’s caregiving foster sisters and spouses, Carol Vigil and Leila Flores-Dueñas, Georgia and Joseph Garcia, her nephews and spouses, Joseph Ryan and Abby Garcia, Joshua and Genevieve Garcia, Jared Garcia, and her four great niece and nephews, Isabella, Josiah, Edward Joseph and Anthony Michael, also survive her.
The Vigil family would like to shine a bright light on those who knew and loved her — friends, surrogate families, caregivers, medical providers and caseworkers. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for you tender love and care of our “Anna Banana.”
Services are delayed until further notice.
Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque.
Vincent A. Roselli
1934-2020
Vincent A. Roselli, age 85, of Belen, passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Friday, April 24, 2020.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 4, 1934. Vince was honorably discharged as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, where he operated as a navigator and weapons officer and survived two plane crashes.
He was a businessman in Valencia County for 38 years. Vince excelled at everything he put his concentration on. He was a semi-pro bowler and an avid golfer. Vince loved music, being social, playing billiards and doing art. He participated in the Senior Olympics and had a green thumb.
Vince is preceded in death by his parents, Vincente and Sabina Roselli; his siblings, Vito Roselli and Ann Natoli; and his beloved grandson, John V. Silva.
Vince is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nance Roselli; his children, Vincent F. Roselli, Sandra Martinez and husband, Jerry, and Laura Roselli; his seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; his sister, Maria Hartry and husband, Eddie; his brother-in-law, Joe Natoli; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vince will lovingly be remembered for his wit and sense of humor.
“What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta.”
