William H. Bartley III
1946-2019
William H. Bartley III, age 73, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
He was a member of the U.S. Army. William entered June 1966, served three years and was honorably discharged as an SP-5 in June 1969. William served as an intelligence analyst.
He attended the University of New Mexico and graduated in 1971 with a BA. William joined the U.S. Treasury, Customs Service in May 1974 as an intel analyst specialist. He retired on disability in November 1996.
William lived in Tucson, Ariz., before moving to New Mexico in 2011. He was born in Spokane, Wash.
William is preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruby Bartley.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Laura and son-in-law, Matt Peck; son, William Bartley IV; and grandsons, Alexander and Quinn Peck.
All services will take place at Romero Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, Nov. 17. A visitation will begin at 1 p.m, with a celebration of life at 2 p.m.
Monalisa M. (Otero) Davenport
1963-2019
Monalisa M. (Otero) Davenport, age 56, was born on Feb. 1, 1963, the year the painting of the Mona Lisa was touring the United States, thus she was named for the famous painting.
She received her second lease on life Jan. 27, 2014, receiving lungs from a generous and anonymous donor. The family is grateful to this selfless person for allowing us to have Monalisa in our lives to love and to cherish for almost six more years. Monalisa was also a donor, in honor of her life and memory, we ask that you consider being an organ donor.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Marc Davenport; parents, Jimmie and Rosie Otero; in-laws, Delbert and Lina Davenport; as well as nephews, James Michael Otero and Levi Alejandro Montoya; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Monalisa is survived by her husband, Delbert Davenport; son, Delbert Curtis Davenport; siblings, Rose Mary (Jerry) Montoya, James Otero, Susan (David) Garcia, Steven (Jeanette) Otero, Renee (Mike) Haynes, Matthew (Sopheak) Otero, Teresanne (Steve) Weileman, Mark (Adele) Otero, Leonard (Cassandra) Otero and Abel Otero; siblings-in-law, Deidre (Steve) Wesley, Dora Davenport, Lisa Davenport, Janine Davenport, Lucia (Eddie) Montano, Jerry (Sylvia) Romero and Loretta (Jerry) Giroux. Monalisa was the most wonderful and loving aunt and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, beginning with a visitation at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, and a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 16, a final visitation will be held at 9 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Linda Marie (Archuleta) Hammack
1957-2019
Linda Marie (Archuleta) Hammack, age 62, passed away in her home on Nov. 7, 2019, after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas. Linda was a proud wife, mother, daughter, sister, auntie and grandmother. She was a loyal employee of Ranchers Bank for 31 years, and 10 years at Walmart in Belen.
Linda enjoyed bowling, singing, dancing, fishing, Tigerettes and laughing with friends and family. She had a contagious laugh and never knew a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her loving mother, Mary; aunts Luz and Lucy; and Gampy.
Linda is survived by her father, Salo Archuleta; her loving husband of 30 years, Nolan Hammack; her son, William and wife, Miranda and granddaughter, Isabella (IRS); brothers, Rudy and wife, Evelyn, David and wife, Sandra, and Mike Archuleta; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, as well as her faithful Chihuahua, Hita, who never left her side.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people who helped care for Linda.
Tony Eddie Jaramillo
1941-2019
Tony Eddie Jaramillo, age 78, a resident of Belen, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, and retired from General Electric after 30 years of service. Tony enjoyed coaching, fishing and hunting. He was married to the love of his life, Margaret, for 56 years.
Tony was a wonderful husband and father. He will be forever missed and loved by all!
He was preceded in death by his mother, Corinne; and his father, Eddie.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; sisters, JoAnna (Jaramillo) van Iersel and Linda Jaramillo; sons, Richard, Michael, David (Juli) and Raymond (Robin); nine grandchildren, Lacey, DeVin, Calli, Felicia, Kyle, Briana, Chad, Jordan and Sierra; 10 great-grandchildren, John, Leandra, Kaleb, Joshua, Jaidyn, Nazarae, Jakob, Taylynn, Paisley and Jaxton.
Services at Our Lady of Belen are currently pending.
Jose U. Otero
1930-2019
Jose U. Otero, 89, a resident of Peralta, was born on Sunday, May 25, 1930, and passed away into the arms of his Savior on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, with his whole family at his side.
Jose was a life-long and devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta. He graduated high school in 1948 from the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell.
Jose then enlisted in the Army on Aug. 18, 1948, where he served in the Korean War with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team, the proud “Rakkasans.” Jose was wounded on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1950, and was awarded many medals, including the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged on May 20, 1952.
Jose married the love of his life, Filomena Baca, on Jan. 27, 1952. They built a successful business and life together. He graduated from UNM in July 1955, receiving the degree of registered pharmacist. After graduation, he started his pharmacy career in Belen, and later opened Joe’s Pharmacy near his home in Peralta, which also allowed him to pursue his true passion of farming and ranching.
Jose served on the Los Lunas School Board of Education (1971-1983) and, along with the Belen School Board of Education, was instrumental in the establishment and construction of the UNM-Valencia campus. He also served on the Board of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (1985-2007).
Jose was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, the NRA, the VFW and the American Legion, and was active in his community.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Manuel Otero and Maria Armijo Otero; beloved daughter, Patricia Yolanda Otero; great-grandsons, Michael Ray Montiel and Tristan Chavez; and brother, Eduardo Otero.
Jose is survived by his loving wife of 67 year, Filomena B. Otero; son, Leon Otero and wife, Joan; daughters, Kathy Otero, Ana Otero and Maria Otero; son, Mark Otero; sisters, Peggy Otero and Juanita Sanchez. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Andrea Otero, Jose Otero and wife, Veronica, Manuel Otero and wife, Jade, Antonio Otero and wife, Julia, Monica Otero and husband, Joseph, Raquel Waters and husband, David, Claudio Chavez and wife, Sara, Juan Chavez and wife, Lorena, Andres Chavez and wife, Loren, Olivia Montoya, Ross Otero, Sabine Otero, Patricia Otero, Patricia Camacho and husband, Victor; 25 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
All services were held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta, with a Funeral Mass on Monday, Nov. 11, and interment at the Peralta-Valencia Cemetery.
Pallbearers were his grandchildren, Jose Otero, Manuel Otero, Antonio Otero, Claudio Chavez, Juan Chavez, Andres Chavez, Ross Otero and David Waters. The honorary pallbearer was Raul Otero.
The family wishes to thank Father Emmanuel Izuka for attending to our father’s spiritual life, for all the family and friends who loved and visited our Dad, to the wonderful care provided to our Dad from the VA Hospital, Compasses Hospice Care, and to Romero Funeral Home.
“Papa Joe” was a legend and a hero, a man of integrity, kindness, courage and incredible generosity. He has left a great void in our hearts and in our lives. He was a man full of life and love with boots too big to fill. We will greatly miss you and love you always. Vaya Con Dios.
Richard “Rick” Tingley
1964-2019
Richard “Rick” Tingley, 55, born on Sept. 30, 1964, in Cortez, Colo., passed away at his home of 27 years in Jarales.
He grew up in the Northeast Heights of Albuquerque but was a country boy at heart, enjoying bow hunting in the Sandia Mountains and fishing across the lakes of New Mexico. He also enjoyed riding his dirt bikes and horses throughout his childhood, then with his children.
He spent most of his time with his children working on and watching them show their 4-H and FFA project animals. Rick was in the construction field, as well as a Teamster.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Billy Grace Tingley; and his aunt, Debbie Gordon.
Rick is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ronda Johnson Tingley; his son, Robert Tingley; and daughter, Reata Tingley, of Belen; his father and stepmother, Jeff and Joanne Tingley, of Albuquerque; his sister, Kimmer (Devon) Witt, of Long Pond, Pa.; his brother, Jeffery (Jarrett) Tingley-Morris, of Dallas, Texas; and many cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws.
Richard’s celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, at Tierra Del Sol Golf Club in Rio Communities. Come share your beloved memories of Ricky T with us.
Irene Valdez
1940-2019
Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sun light on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you waken in the morning hush, I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there. I did not die.
