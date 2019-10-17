Robert Jose Baca
1956-2019
Robert Jose Baca, age 63, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, San Isidro Mission. Robert was a loving son, husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his father, Esmael Baca; and his brother, Tony Baca.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Bernadine Baca; his four children, Tony Baca, Gabriel (Melissa) Baca, Brian (Nicole) Baca and Julie (Daniel) Hessinger; grandchildren, Justin, Isaiah, Ethan, Ava, Justin, Suriah, Sienah and Brian Baca Jr.; mother, Elaine Baca; brothers, Frank, Paul and David Baca; sisters, Sandy McAlister, Becky Stuart, Carol Owen and Kathy Baca.
Services were held at San Isidro Catholic Church in Las Nutrias, and interment was at the San Isidro Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tony, Gabriel and Brian Baca, Daniel Hessinger, Paul and Frank Baca, Marvin and John Duran. Honorary pallbearers were Joseph Baca and Glen Chavez.
The entire Baca family would like to give a special thank you for the support and prayers from family and friends from near and far.
Please sign Robert’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Andrew Carbajal
1964-2019
Andrew Carbajal, age 55, went home to the Lord on Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by a room full of family and friends.
He was a very loving and kind father, son, brother and friend to all. Andrew was a devoted caregiver to his mother, and loved spending time with his best friend, Puppers.
He is preceded in death by his son, Andy Carbajal; and his father, Ray G. Carbajal.
Andrew is survived by his daughter, Nichole Carbajal; mother, Lydia Carbajal; brothers, Freddy and Ray Carbajal; and many loving cousins, uncles, aunts and friends, who will miss him dearly.
Services will be held at Abundant Life Christian Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, with a visitation at 10 a.m., a celebration of life at 11 a.m. and burial immediately following at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
We would like to give a special thanks to family, friends and the community for all the love, support and prayers.
Please sign Andrew’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Stephen D. Heckman
1950-2019
Stephen D. Heckman, age 69, born Aug. 13, 1950, in Massapequa, N.Y., went home to the Lord and loving arms of his loving wife, Susan, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He was a longtime resident of Las Nutrias, and served his community as a roofer for 42 years. Steve was a member of the Belen Moose Lodge No. 1680 for many years. He was a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to all.
Steve was preceded in death by the love of his life, Susan; father, Harry Heckman; mother, Kathrine; stepfather, George Plascyk; brother, Charles Heckman; and father-in-law, Al Marino.
He is survived by his family, Jo Marino; Maria Romero and fiancé, Richard Avila; Al and Michele Marino; Charles and Barbara Marino; many loving nieces and nephews; very special life-long friend, Bobby Baird; and many friends, who will miss him dearly.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Belen Moose Lodge No. 1685 on N.M. 314, north of Belen.
Please sign Stephen’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Edward “Ed” P. Krauss
1952-2019
With heavy hearts, our family announces that another true cowboy of a rapidly disappearing breed has left us.
Per Ed’s wishes, there will be no funeral.
He entered our lives and now after a short illness, he departed. So long Ed, we’ll catch up with you later. Everlasting love.
John V. Silva
Died 2019
John V. Silva, age 26, of Belen and Albuquerque, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in a tragic motorcycle accident.
John’s life was about living it. He was a fun-loving, straightforward, hardworking and dedicated man. He enjoyed things to the fullest, and was never shy about his opinions.
John was happiest on a motorcycle. He lived fast and furious, and loved even harder.
He loved spending time with his children, Jayden and Benjamin; his dog, Lula; and loved to feel the freedom and thrill of riding a motorcycle. John was strong and a fighter. If you knew him, you knew that John did what he could to avoid this accident and that he was strong until the very last second. John will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving children, Jayden, age 7, and Benjamin, age 6; his mother, Laura Roselli; his brother, Christopher Silva; the mother of his children and forever a part of our family, Donika Santacruz; his maternal grandparents, Vince and Nancy Roselli; his father, Polo Silva; his siblings, Polo Jr., Margarita and Roumaldo; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew and friends.
John’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Noblin Funeral Home in Belen, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to John’s GoFundMe page.
