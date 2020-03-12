Josephine Diaz
1953-2020
Josephine Diaz, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was called up by the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born March 19, 1953, to Ruben and Sally Orona. Josephine was a lifelong resident of Los Lunas. She was a member of the 1971 class of Los Lunas High School.
Josephine went on to earn a Bachelor of Art’s degree in education from Western New Mexico University. She retired from Los Lunas Schools in 2000 after a fruitful and impactful career teaching countless youth of Valencia County.
Josephine married in 1975 to Xavier “Harvey” Diaz; she was blessed with two children, Jeremy and Patricia. She was known for her compassion and boundless love for family. Josephine was a devoted grandmother to Nicholas Diaz and Kianna, and Adrian and Leah Tafoya.
She enjoyed spending time with family and frequently had family gatherings. Josephine was also an avid reader and naturally curious.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Xavier Diaz.
Josephine is survived by her two children; sisters, Alice Orona and Eloise Orona; four grandchildren; sister-in-law, Annie Saiz; lifelong friend, Sally Provencio; and many loving nieces and nephews.
All services were held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé on Wednesday, March 11.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Geraldine “Geri” Espinosa
1953-2019
Geraldine “Geri” Espinosa, age 66, a resident of Belen, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, and will be remembered as a hard worker and a kind person. Geri will be missed by all her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Natividad Espinosa.
Geri is survived by her loving mother, Adelina Espinosa; sisters, Pearl Urioste and husband, Leroy, and Yvonne Espinosa; brother, Lawrence Espinosa and wife, Dorothy. She is also survived by her special cousin, Gene Espinosa and wife, Rita; and many more loving cousins.
Services took place at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 10. Interment followed at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Gene Espinosa, Frank Ortega, Edward Molina, Rudy Espinoza, Steve Gallegos and Doug Duguette.
Please sign Geri’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Steven Kovacs
1951-2020
Steven Kovacs, age 68, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
He was born on April 23, 1951, to parents, Steven and Winifred (nee Scott) Kovacs.
He was a kind and generous gentleman, loved by those who knew him. Steven will be missed by all.
Steven was born in Jersey City, N.J., lived in Frankfurt, Germany, for three years, where his father was stationed in the U.S. Army and spent his childhood in Lakewood, Ohio.
Steven graduated from St. Ignatius High School, and Cleveland State University with a degree in physics; and The University of New Mexico with a degree in civil engineering.
Steven moved to Albuquerque in 1975. He worked at Presbyterian Hospital as a biomedical engineer, installing and maintaining medical equipment and computers, at World Champion Bicycles as a bicycle mechanic and at Perfection Truss as a civil engineer, designing roof trusses and maintaining computers.
Steven was an expert in many areas: electronics, astronomy, model trains, radio-controlled planes and boats, music and bicycles. Steven held an advanced amateur radio license KB5GY, a hobby he began at age 12.
Steven was fluent in English, Spanish, French, Latin and Morse code. Steven was active at San Juan Diego Mission, serving as a catechist, a lector and a Eucharistic minister and assisting at church events.
Steven’s bicycle adventures included many long journeys starting in his youth with a trip from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, many multi-state bike rides to attend weddings and graduations, tours with his sister in Alaska, around Wheeler Peak and up to Sandia Crest.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary (Farrell) Gallagher.
He is survived by sisters, Annie (Robert) Fromtling (Westfield, N.J.), Kitty Kovacs (Seattle, Wash.), Patricia (David Jeffords) Kovacs (Columbus, Ohio) and Betsy (Tim) Blackford (Des Moines, Iowa). Steven is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his Mission San Juan Diego family (Meadow Lake).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission San Juan Diego, 621 Meadow Lake Road, Los Lunas, NM 87031.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Leonard Moomey
1944-2020
Leonard Moomey, age 76, of Edgewood, passed away in his home in Los Lunas on March 3, 2020. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Leonard was born on Feb. 3, 1944, to Bernice Wesley Moomey. He worked many years as a union carpenter in Michigan.
Leonard is preceded in death by his past loving wife, Susan Moomey; parents, Wesley and Bernice Moomey; brothers, Emerson and Raymond Moomey; and baby sister, Blondina Moomey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eva Moomey; his sons, Steven, Clint and Wesley Moomey; his two loving brothers, Paul and Howard Moomey; sisters, Rosemary Kvamme, Dorothy Sims, Madeline Petri and Avie Pennick; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and many more loving family members.
Services were held at Romero Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 11. Interment followed at Barton Cemetery in Edgewood.
Please sign Leonard’s on line tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Louis A. “Tony” Mora
1935-2020
Louis A. “Tony” Mora, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Los Chavez on Sept. 2, 1935. Tony graduated from Belen High School, and Western New Mexico University in 1960. He was a very loving, kind and generous man. Tony was a jack of all trades, ready to help everyone at any time.
In 1962, he moved his family to California, where they settled for 35 years. Tony was an educator all through his life. He began as a teacher and moved on to a top position in the California school district.
Following retirement, he and his wife traveled in their RV throughout the United States. Tony enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Tierra Del Sol Golf Club. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge, The Elks Club, and Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Teodosia; and his beloved son, Louis V. Mora.
He is survived by the love of his life of 61 years, Alicia; sister, Rachel August; children, Carla (Scott) Hazelton, of Charlotte, N.C., and son, Mark, of Belen; granddaughters, Carmen Rose and Christine; great-granddaughters, Adrianna, Alana, Sierra Harmon, Natalie, Emma, McKenna of Bailey, N.C. Tony is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Armada Hospice for their kindness and care.
All services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church on Thursday, March 12, 2020. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m., and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Judy Ann Vigil
Died 2020
Judy Ann Vigil, a longtime resident of Los Lunas, went to be with the Lord our Savior on March 4, 2020, at the age of 73.
Judy has joined her older sister, Rebecca; her father, Eluterio; and mother, Ermenia Ornelas, in eternal life.
Judy is survived by her three children, Sean (Evelyn), Corey and Bianca Vigil; her siblings, Barbra Perez, Ismael Ornelas (Sanjui), Richard Ornelas (Pam), Jose Ornelas (Suncha), Samuel Ornelas, Leonard Ornelas, Frank Ornelas (Melva), David Ornelas and Becky Ornelas.
Judy loved her grandchildren — all seven of them. She cherished every moment with Sean Anthony Jr., Andrew Peter, Ruben Eligio, Shekinah Joy, Esmeralda Ruth, Ezequiel Alexandro and Evalinda Aurora Vigil.
Judy was a woman of great faith; she was a strong Christian. She was a woman who touched the lives of so many.
Judy was a member of Belen First Assembly of God Church. She has been retired from TVI for 18 years.
Judy will be greatly missed. Her love and light was always shining bright. Rest in peace sweet, Judy, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.
“Surely your goodness and love shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” — Psalms 23:6
