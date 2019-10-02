Aliene Frances Hogan
1934-2019
Aliene Frances Hogan, age 84, a resident of Peralta, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
She was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church, where she was involved with the bereavement committee for many years.
Aliene was born in Artesia, where she married the love of her life of 65 years. She attended Artesia High School and was a baton twirler. She was a mother of 10 children. They then moved to Las Cruces and operated and owned Hogan Construction Company for more than 30 years. Together they were a huge part of 4-H and H-C parents club.
In 1987, they moved to Albuquerque, and later on, found themselves living in Peralta, where Aliene and her husband started A&D Cabinetry, as they worked side by side every day, together building a legacy of respect and dignity.
Aliene was diagnosed with molecular degeneration, which later on led to Alzheimer’s. She passed away with her loving family by her side.
Aliene is preceded in death by her parents, William Ellinger and Irene Ellinger; and son, William (Bill).
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Don Hogan; daughters, Rhea and husband, Randy Perry, Sherrie Hogan, Eileen and husband, Jerry Cosper, Dawn and husband, Jeffery Hill, and Jennifer and husband, Matt Mestas; sons, Greg and wife, Trish Hogan, David and wife, Christine Hogan, Mike and wife, Sue Hogan, and Phillip and wife, Donna Hogan; 27 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A visitation and Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at San Clemente Catholic Church. A funeral service and Mass will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at San Clemente Catholic Church. Aliene will be taken to Santa Fe National Cemetery following the services.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992, noblin.com.
Lorencita McCloud
1926-2019
Lorencita McCloud, age 92, a resident of Belen, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Santa Maria de la Paz in Santa Fe.
Lorencita is preceded in death by her husband, Burt McCloud; brothers, Orlando and Armando Ortiz; sisters, Elsie Sandoval, Martina Vigil and Vicenta Lujan; parents, Eduardo and Paulita Ortiz.
She is survived by her children, Randal McCloud (Yvonne), Verna Escudero (Gary), Byron McCloud (Naomi) and Dina Carnall (Bruce); grandchildren, Carrie, Diego, Heather, Gary, Holly, Nichole, Candice, Erica and Erin; great-grandchildren, Leo, Boston and Anastasia; brother, Claudio Ortiz; sisters-in-law, Maria and Anita; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, at Nambe Catholic Church in Nambe beginning with a visitation at 9:30 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearer will be her son, Randal McCloud.
Please sign Lorencita’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Paula Kay Weathersby
1940-2019
Paula Kay Weathersby received her angel wings on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. She was born in Belen on Aug. 16, 1940.
Paula married her high school sweetheart after graduating from Belen High in 1958. She was a beautician and bank teller for Ranchers State Bank prior to working for Valencia County. Paula also worked for the First Baptist Church of Belen for several years before returning to Valencia County until her retirement in 2006.
Paula was a wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, but was best known as “Nana.” She never missed an opportunity to talk to her grandchildren and was determined to go to as many basketball games as possible.
Paula leaves us with many memories of the silly little things she’d say, her sparkling blue eyes and mischievous smile. Paula will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Weathersby; parents, VT and Nell Barker; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Woody Hunter; brother, Gene Ray Barker; and father-in-law, CR and Udell Weathersby.
Paula is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Mickey Weathersby; daughter, Lisa Mattox; grandchildren, Joshua Mattox, Hannah (Alex) Salazar and Jacob Mattox; and many others who loved and cherished her dearly.
A graveside service will be held at Terrace Grove Cemetery, on Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 4 p.m. A reception will follow at First Baptist Church of Belen.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
