Eloy B. Chavez
1926-2021
Eloy B. Chavez, age 94, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021.
He was a resident of Tomé, and was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Eloy was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Beatrice Baldonado Chavez; wife, Beatrice Moya Chavez; sister, Celia Moya; and brother, Lesman Chavez.
He is survived by his children, Prescilla (Willie) Montaño, Marcelino (Mary) Chavez and Louie Chavez; sisters, Sally Baldonado and Lugi (Ramon) Elycio; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
Eloy enjoyed going to the casinos and visiting with friends and family, both locally and in Socorro. He was a wonderful person and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Services will took place on Tuesday, March 2, at Immaculate Catholic Church in Tomé, and interment followed at Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Danny Montaño, Edric Chavez, Joseph Chavez and Kenny Gallegos.
Please sign Eloy’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Linda (Behnken) Dixon
1950-2021
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, Linda Renee Dixon, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 70.
Linda was born on March 30, 1950, in Lafayette, Ind., to Barbara and Kenneth Behnken. Linda and her family moved often throughout her childhood, being a military family and settled in Albuquerque in the early ’70s.
Linda met her husband, Joseph Dixon, and they married in 1977. Together, they moved to Belen, where they raised their three children. As a family, they attended the Methodist Church.
Linda spent her adult life working in the pharmaceuticals industry up until the day she became ill. She loved to work and spent most of her time at work or home with her family.
Anyone who knew Linda loved her. She often thought of the community, her customers and coworkers as family. She looked forward to seeing her customers and coworkers each day. Linda’s ultimate pride and joy was her family. She enjoyed dinners and gatherings with her children and grandchildren. Any day that she could get together with her children and grandchildren was a good day.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Behnken; and father-in-law, Charles Dixon.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years and the love of her life, Joseph Dixon; her mother, Barbara Behnken; mother-in-law, Ada Dixon; siblings and their spouses, Rick and Julie Behnken, James and Mary Sue Behnken, Tom and Nancy (Behnken) Lemmond; in-laws and their spouses, Rick Dixon, Phil and Cindy Dixon, Greg and Sandye Dixon; children and their spouses, Jed and Sarah Dixon, Carlos and Jessica (Dixon) Montoya and Maggie Dixon; grandchildren, Corey, Rebekkah, Kendall, Derick, David, Hunter, Brooke and Braedyn; and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends, whom she loved dearly.
Due to current circumstances, a viewing was held privately for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter, breast cancer research facility or a charity of your choice.
The Dixon family would like to thank everyone for the condolences, prayers, visits, and food sent to the family during this most difficult time.
Dean and Darleen Hall
1936-2021 1939-2020
On Monday, Feb. 16, 2021, Dean Hall, loving husband and father of four children, went home to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Darlene, who passed Nov. 23, 2020.
Dean was born on Feb. 23, 1936, in Mountainair.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Clarence; and his mother, Vida.
He is survived by his children, Steve and wife, Vickie, Kim and husband, Alan, Renee and husband, Eddy, and Rance and wife, Celina.
Darlene Hall was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Roswell. She met her husband, Dean, in Artesia during her time as a car hop at the local drive-in burger joint. They were married March 28, 1958, and spent nearly 63 years together. Darlene was a devoted wife, mother and friend.
Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Leo Lockhart; mother Bernice (Weldy) Lockhart; and brother, Jack Lockhart.
Along with their children, Darlene is survived by her sister, Billie Tibbetts; their grandchildren, Nikki, Justin and wife, Brittany, Alyssa MD and wife, Kayla, and Cody, Garrett Hall and wife, Natalie; and their great-grandchildren, Adam, Archer, Ashley, Holden, Jessen, Lilian, Raylan, Rosie, Rowen, Swayze and Zuriel.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Helen Luna
1947-2021
Helen Luna, 73, of Los Lunas, passed away Feb. 25, 2021, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Ismael Luna; parents, Juan and Mary Carrillo; and brothers-in-law, Fermin Gabaldon and Clory Romero.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Sharon Beauchamp; two granddaughters, Danielle Rodebush and Amber Beauchamp; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Albita Gabaldon, Rita Romero and Rosalia Norton (Eric); two brothers, Leonard Carrillo (Ida) and Richard Carrillo; also several nieces and nephews; and her aunt, Celestina Marquez.
The family would like to thank the hospice staff from Presbyterian, Alyssa, Jennifer, Tina and Ginny, and chaplain Fabian Juarez, for all they did for Helen. Their services and prayers are greatly appreciated. God bless each and every one of you.
Services are pending. (Death is not COVID-19 related.)
Pete G. Otero
1947-2020
Pete G. Otero, 73, a resident of Farmington, was born in Grants on Feb. 22, 1947, and went to be with our heavenly Father on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Inez Otero; father, Vicente Otero; sons, Jeffrey Otero and Victor Otero; and brothers-in-law, Ted Raff and Willie Lovato.
He was a graduate of Los Lunas High School in 1965. In 1966, Pete finished communications college and then worked as a deejay in the Texas/Oklahoma panhandle area. He then enlisted in the Army in 1966. He willingly enlisted after having the opportunity to stay home and not be drafted since he was the only male child in his family.
He served in the Vietnam War as part of the MACVSOG team. He chose to go because he believed in fighting for his country. He loved his country. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Shortly after, he began another deejay job with KARS Radio in Belen. He made it so fun for the listeners because he played rock and Spanish music on different days.
In 1970, he worked as assistant treasurer in Los Lunas. He moved to Farmington in 1982, where he worked for Western Tire in accounts receivable for 25 years. When he retired in 2002, Pete enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite football team the Raiders.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Antonina “Toni” Otero; two sons, Vincent Otero and Eric Otero; one daughter, Veronica Montoya; one son-in-law, Gabriel Montoya; three daughters-in-law, Lapen Otero, Katie Otero and April Hobbs; 26 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Helen Raff, Dorothy Lovato and Theresa Sanchez; brother-in-law, Hector Sanchez; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Los Lunas and Farmington.
His greatest joy was his family. Family meant everything to him. Unconditional love and the love for Jesus Christ were instilled into his children. He wanted them to come to know the love that Jesus has for them. Not only did Pete want his children to know about Jesus he also wanted them to know how much he loved their mother, “My Sugar,” he would say. She was with him in every stage of his life, even through the toughest part, which was his battle with cancer.
Pete and Toni were two peas in a pod; you couldn’t have one without the other. Pete was one of a kind; we think of him constantly and have the confidence that we will one day be reunited with him. Pete was a true man of God, and he will be deeply missed.
Military honors will take place at his home in Farmington, with close family and friends. A memorial service will take place in Los Lunas. He will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe. Due to the pandemic, the family does not have a definite date as of yet.
Freddie Jesus Padilla
1958-2021
Freddie Jesus Padilla, age 62, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Padilla; brothers, Leroy and Larry Padilla; son, Joe L. Padilla.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Odelia Baldonado; his son, Freddie Padilla Jr.; stepsons, Jerry, Jeremy and Joseph Baldonado; daughter, Tiffany Garcia; stepdaughters, Evangeline Baldonado, Stephanie Wuttke and Juliette Baldonado; and his grandkids, Mickey, Rick, Manny, Jeremy, Jose, Isreal, Estevan, Orion, Isaiah, Jerred, Jerry, Jerisiah and Dakota; granddaughters, Symphony, Destiny, Maria, Serenity, Estrella, Savannah, Miah, Myra and Jazzy; great-granddaughters, Miah, Quinn and Azai; sisters, Rubie Padilla, Kathy Tapia and Heather Martinez; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Ambercare Hospice team and Romero Funeral Home for their kindness and assistance.
Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled at this time.
Please sign Freddie’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Juan Adolfo Sanchez
1939-2021
Juan Adolfo Sanchez, age 81, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2021.
“To give dignity to a man is above all things” —Native American Proverb.
Dignified, loyal, hard-working are only a few of the words that describe our dad. Our dad never allowed his dignity to be taken away. In his illness, we took care of him with love, kindness and the utmost respect.
He was born March 28, 1939, on the ranch in Priest Canyon in the Manzano Mountains. They later moved to Belen and he attended Belen High School.
Juan was a professional boxer before he met Corrine, the love of his life. He started out in the Golden Gloves and went on to fight professionally at Gene Fulmer’s, the middle weight champion of the world, training camp in Salt Lake City, Utah. He traveled all over the country and met many famous people, including Muhammad Ali.
Juan went on to study meat cutting in Toledo, Ohio, and worked at Piggley Wiggley in Albuquerque. In true Juan fashion, he decided he couldn’t support his family working for someone else. He bought his first big truck and started peddling hay on the side of the road in Gallup and Grants. This lead to his career as a farmer and eventually rancher/ land owner.
His dream, since we all can remember, was to buy back his dad’s ranch in the Manzano Mountains. He realized this dream and acquired his father’s ranch and other ranches around New Mexico. Despite being deaf and even though English was not his first language, he was a sharp businessman.
Juan met Corrine in 1963. Their first date was to a silent movie in Belen. He married her two years later at 6 a.m. at the nun’s little chapel in Belen. This 56-year union produced five children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Juan is proceeded in death by his beloved grandsons, Jason Bell and Nicholas Padilla; his father, Felipe; mom, Brigida; his twin, Pipo; brothers, Polonio, Fidel, Sammy, Cristobal, Leroy and Ernesto; sisters, Viola and Maria; in-laws, Gilbert Kasner, Manuel Baca and Bob Hanson.
He is survived by sisters, Florinda, Nattie and Lorencita; brothers, Felipe, Steven and Gilbert; in-laws. Sandi, Grace, and Willie Lucero; his beloved children, Bernadine, Juanito and wife, Theresa, Bridget and husband, John, Lenore and husband, Matthew, Felipe (Pipo) and wife, Stephanie; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers, nurses and Dr. Joseph Aragon, from Ambercare Hospice, for the special love and care they gave to Juan. They were there every step of the way and loved and cared for him and tried to make him comfortable throughout his journey.
Services will take place on Friday, March 5, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, John, Gabriel, Lil’ Juanito, Cristian, Matthew John, Isaiah, Lukas and Diego.
Please sign Juan’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Bobby Alan Warren
1932-2021
Bobby Alan Warren, “Grandpa Bobby,” was born Dec. 2, 1932, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 89. Bobby went to be with the Lord, with his family by his side, at home in Tomé.
He lived most of his years in the Dallas, Texas, area, and moved to Tomé in late 2016, where he said he enjoyed the best years of his life.
Bobby was a veteran of the armed forces, and worked for many years with the Texas schools, being the head of maintenance at Krum High School. Bobby was very well known and loved by everyone there.
At the age of 84, Bobby decided it was time to move closer to immediate family, and that is when he came to Tomé. Bobby was a very busy man. He attended Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley Church on Sundays, he went to the local coffee shop on the weekdays to hang out and play dominoes with his buddies, he made lots and lots of fudge and delivered them to his friends and family weekly; however he would often say his most favorite of all ... he drove his grandson, Qwaden Aragon, to school and golf practice every day. That was the highlight of his day.
No matter where he was or who he was talking to, he was always talking about his grandchildren. Most people knew Bobby as “Grandpa” or the “Fudge Man,” and he loved to see the look on people’s faces when they were handed homemade goodies.
Bobby is survived by his two daughters, Zoe Ann Masingale and Darlene Oskins; grandchildren, Bricena and Anthony Aragon, Shannon and Levi Masingale, and Stacey and Cody Masingale; great-grandchildren, Ashley Phillips, Caleb Phillips, Dylan Garner, Harlee Garner, Kyeann Gordon, Orion Masingale and Qwaden Aragon, and several more in Texas, as well as a few great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of Presbyterian Hospital.
Everyone is welcomed to the funeral services, which will be held at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen on Thursday, March 4. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., service at 10:30 a.m. and reception at 11:30 a.m. There will also be a private service held to lay Bobby to rest at the Veteran’s Memorial in Sante Fe.
Arrangements entrusted to Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas, 2211-D Main St.; 866-9992. An online guest register book is available at noblin.com.
