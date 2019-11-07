Donald “Gunny” James Julien
1956-2019
Donald “Gunny”James Julien, age 63, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Donald was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, National Rifle Association life member, American Legion (Post No. 0283 in Imperial, Mo.), and he was an Eagle Scout since age 17.
Donald retired from the United States Marine Corps in 1994 after serving 21 years and having achieved the rank of gunnery sergeant (E-7) as a radio and cryptographic specialist. Donald served in various deployments, including the liberation of Beirut after the bombing, the Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm/Desert Shield. His service included various achievements, such as two meritorious Navy Unit Commendations, two Navy Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, three Southeast Asia Service Medals, Kuwait Liberation Medal, three Sea Service Deployment ribbons, Combat Action Ribbon, Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, seven Good Conduct awards, 16 Rifle Expert badges, 10 Pistol Expert badges, and competing in and winning over 25 known rifle marksmanship competitions.
After his honorable discharge, Donald continued his passion, serving in the satellite and telecommunications fields totaling more than 40 years of experience. He pursued and completed his master’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix in 2007, having achieved the distinction of summa cum laude.
Donald is preceded in death by James and Marceline Julien (parents), Timothy Julien (brother) and Norma Jean Kinney (mother-in-law).
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheila Julien; his children, Terry Beard, Pamela Mark, Laura Smith, Douglas Gramata, Nicole Julien-Triefenbach, Andrew Julien and Andrew Triefenbach (son-in-law); his siblings, Beth Gonzales, Suzanne Parker (Gary), Nancy Mitchell (Brant), Patricia Julien (Peter) and Joseph Julien; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Noblin Funeral Services Belen Chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Interment will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, Mo., with full military honors.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register and Service times will be available at noblin.com.
Victor D. Lopez
1926-2019
Victor D. Lopez, 93, a resident of Jarales, passed on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
He was born in 1926 in La Tinaja, N.M. He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Antonia G. Lopez; parents, Damian and Nativida Lopez; his brothers, Billy, Orlando and Alfred; sisters, Polly, Matilida and Olympia; and grandson, Anthony W. Lopez.
He is survived by his four children, Bertha Benavidez, Sammy M. Lopez (Kathy), Chris Lopez (Darlene) and Victor A. Lopez (Sandy); grandchildren, Kimberly Benavidez, Barney Lopez, Alex Lopez, Melinda A. Lopez and Miguel Lopez; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Lopez, Jazmine Lopez and Javaris A. Smith; brothers, Danny and Meliton; and sister, Alice.
Victor served in the U. S. Army from 1944 to 1946 in Germany during World War II. He was also in the 519th Field Artillery Battalion as a U. S. Marine during the Korean War.
Victor was known for being a first-rate mechanic, a devoted husband, father and all-around family man.
Although Victor and Tonie had a long and wonderful marriage, Tonie passed Thursday, May 23, 2019, before they could celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary. While on his farm, he always raised at least two cows a year. He was even known to make homemade wine.
Many people will remember Victor as the “Burrito Man.” Although this was a business for Victor, many times when he saw someone young and not able, he would feed them at no cost. Tonie came to like the idea when they started using the money to go to Rome, Jerusalem and Lourdes.
He will be deeply missed by all, but the family knows he is now with his loving wife, who he missed dearly for the last four months.
All services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, 101 N. 10th St., Belen. A visitation and Rosary were held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. A final visitation and Funeral Mass were held Wednesday, Nov. 6. Interment followed at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Please sign Victors online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Angélica E. “Angie” Millwee
1932-2019
Angélica E. “Angie” Millwee, age 86, born Dec. 10, 1932, in San Acacio, Colo., to José and Eufemia Arguello, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, peacefully at home with whom she shared with her granddaughter, Bernadette Wiggins and husband, Benito, and her two great-grandchildren, Josiah Aragón-Wiggins and Angélica Espinoza and husband, Elias.
She leaves a legacy of faith, family and prayer. The spiritual matriarch of the family, her faith ran deep from a very young age. Angie was a true example of the love of Christ to everyone, whether she knew you or just met you, Jesus was evident in her and in her life.
Her family was her biggest treasure and she counted them as her greatest blessing. Angie was a student of the Bible and made sure to share it with her family and anyone who would listen. She was a prayer warrior, when she said she was going to pray for you, she did. From early in the morning, throughout her day and into the night you would find her in prayer.
Angie is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Z. Millwee; son, Arnold Maes; grandsons, Julian Aragón, Thomas Maes, Jerry Sanchez, Paul Maes and Angelo Maes; and daughter-in-law, Janet Maes.
She is survived by her sister, Pressie Medina and husband, Alfirio, of Alamosa, Colo.,; children, Harry Maes, Betty Jacobs (Jake), Juanita Lopez (Joey), Joseph Maes, Ron Maes (Carmela) and Eufemia Bruskas (Larry); 15 grandchildren, nine grandchildren-in-law, 27 great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild-in-law and four great-great grandchildren.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved deeply and covered in prayer daily.
A celebration of life will be held at First Assembly of God in Belen on Saturday, Nov. 9. A visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a service to be celebrated at 12 p.m. A reception will follow at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley.
The urn bearer will be Josiah Aragón-Wiggins.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register and Service times will be available at noblin.com.
Troy Joshua “TJ” Montoya
1993-2019
TJ is survived by partner Ridge Gallagher; parents, Tammy Jo Martinez, Anthony and Beverly Montoya; brother, Army SPC Danny P. Montoya; step-siblings, Pamela Garcia and wife, Olivia Olivas, Jennifer and Rustin Porter and children, Stephanie and James Maestas and children; and his beloved Pops, Ret. MCPO Phil H. Martinez Jr.
He is also survived by his aunts, Monica and husband, Martin, Barbara, Sandy and husband, Gabe, Annette and husband, Peter, and Rebecca; and TJ’s uncle, Peter Montoya; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family, including classmates from Los Lunas High School; Spencer Recovery Center and Los Angeles family.
TJ was loved by so many and blessed beyond measure to have such a huge group of friends.
TJ was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tony and Connie Montoya, “Gram Cracker,” Nancy Jo Martinez; and also a hug supporter of TJ and an influence on his early years, Robert C. McCoy.
A Rosary/prayer for TJ will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Aquinas Newman Center, located on the University of New Mexico campus, 1815 Las Lomas Road NE, Albuquerque. (The best place to park is in the parking structure located off Yale and Lomas. The cost is $1 for every half hour.)
Interment will be held following the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd. NE, Albuquerque.
A celebration of TJ’s Dash (between birth and death) and a reception will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 13, 1201 Mountain Road.
Edward L. Ross
1963-2019
Edward L. Ross passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Rio Rancho. He was 56 years of age. He was born on Oct. 15, 1963, in Grants.
Mr. Ross obtained his GED in 1981. At that time, he was employed with Grants Kentucky Fried Chicken; later he attended Eastern New Mexico University Roswell, for meat cutting. He was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.
Mr. Ross retired as a meat manager, having worked for 31 years in the grocery industry. He was also a member of the San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas.
He was a Denver Broncos football and UNM Lobos basketball fan. He enjoyed yard sales, flea markets, playing cards, the casino and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his two daughters. He will be remembered as a loving, funny jokester, He was deeply loved and will be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Fernandez-Ross, of the family home in Los Lunas; daughters, Madisyn Hope Ross and Eden Faith Ross; father, Edward Ross Jr., of Grants; siblings, Trinnie Blea and her husband, Adolpho, Veronica Garcia and her husband, Mike, and Joseph Ross; in-laws, Tony and Margaret Fernandez; fur-baby, Fred; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Barela Ross; grandparents, Tom Barela and Petrita Apodaca Barela, and Sista Baca; and nieces, Audrey Ross and Mia Blea.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Faustinus Ibebuike at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Grants Memorial Park, and reception will follow services at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Ross Jr., Manuel Ross, Matthew Ross, Josh Molina, Gabe Molina, Dino Padilla and Gilbert Montoya.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at serenityandcompany.com. Cope Memorial Chapel of Gallup is entrusted with arrangements.
Walter Louis Shoemaker Jr.
Died 2019
Walter Louis Shoemaker Jr., age 90, a long-time resident of Bosque Farms, passed away on Nov. 3, 2019.
A celebration of Walter’s life and a Firefighter’s Last Call will be held at the Bosque Farms Fire Station at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9.
For Walter’s full obituary please visit noblin.com.
