Juan A. Aragon
1939-2020
Juan A. Aragon, age 80, a resident of Tomé/Adelino, passed away on Jan. 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Cecilia J. Aragon; parents, Antonio and DeLoris Marquez; and brother, Alex Aragon.
Juan is survived by his only son, Nicholas and his wife; three grandchildren, one sister and many nieces and nephews.
He was a life-long resident of Tomé/Adelino. Juan served in the Korean War from 1964-67 and was honorably discharged. Juan returned to Tomé, where he owned and operated several businesses for the duration of his life, along-side his wife and son.
He was a very well-known man in the community. Juan dedicated much of his time trying to improve his community, focusing on the communities’ infrastructure, roads, nearby schools, and most of all N.M. 47.
He was not only a kind-hearted, caring, honest man, but he was strongly religious, as well as a politico. He loved to tell or hear a good joke and rendered great advice to all those who asked. Juan strongly believed in the good in people, and he tried to bring peace and harmony to all. He was also well-known for his latest contribution to his community for the “Ten Commandments of God” monument placed on Tomé Hill.
Juan was a wonderful husband, father, son, uncle and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
All services will take place on Friday, Jan. 17, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé, beginning with a visitation at 10 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Please sign Juan’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Jimmy “Santiago” Baca
1929-2020
Jimmy “Santiago” Baca, age 90, a resident of Peralta for more than 65 years, passed away peacefully at 6:55 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with his wife, Lillian, of 71 years, and his son, Dan.
He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta, where he and Lillian served as mayordomos and padrinos of the infant Jesus. He instituted and began the Ministry of Ushering at Our Lady of Guadalupe and served as an usher for many years.
Jimmy was a past member of the Knights of Columbus and the Knight Riders Horse Riding Club. He was in the construction business and plastered until he was 71 years old. He was honored to plaster the Peralta Church, where he had been a parishioner for many years.
Jimmy had a small farm with cows, sheep, a mule and his beloved horses. He was a proud horseman, who was a founding member of the Knight Riders Horse Riding Club. His other favorite hobby was his large garden, which he was proud to share chile and vegetables with his entire family.
His biggest treasure and greatest gift was time with family on Sundays for lunch. Grandpa looked forward during the week for Sundays to watch the kids running, playing, and enjoyed the family talking and laughing. Most of all, grandpa shared his wisdom with his family over a cup of coffee.
Jimmy is preceded in death by parents, Santiago and Filomena Baca; Jenaro and Trinidad Baca; son, Jimmy Joe Baca Jr.; granddaughter, Braylene Joshlynn Jaramillo; great-granddaughter, Kylee Jaramillo; brothers, Dave and Pat Baca; sister, Irene Rivera; brothers-in law, Fermin Rivera, Alfred Black, Florencio Sais and Louis Garcia; sisters-in-law, Agnes Baca, Rosie Garcia, Rosemary Sais, Florence Black and Margaret Zubiate.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lillian Baca; children, Dan Baca (Elvia), Bernadette B. Jaramillo (Benny), Lucille Hernandez (Michael) and Jacque Haynes (Rodger); 13 grandchildren, Miguel Baca (Cindy), Brandy Ortiz (Patrick), Karrie Ann Lucero (Matthew), Brandon Jaramillo, Elizabeth Jordan (Bruce), Cynthia Baca, Michele Aragon (Steven), Bryan Russel (Rain), Sebastian (Prisma), Francesca Anderson (Michael), Breanna Fisher (Justin), Randi Marie Franco (Robbie) and Dustin Baca (Guadalupe); 34 great-grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
Services will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta, beginning with a public viewing from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. The final visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, with the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Miguel Baca, Brandon Jaramillo, Sebastian Baca, Dustin Baca, Damian Lucero and Nicholas Aragon. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Aragon, Joshua Ortiz, Isaac Ortiz, Austin Jaramillo, Jerimiah Lucero, Tyler Fisher, Quintan Lucero, Hayden Baca, Michael Anderson and Christopher Jordan.
The family would like to thank all the family and friends who have been so supportive. Gratitude to Fr. Jose Hernandez for his Anointing of the Sick, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish, Archdiocesan Catholic Center Offices, Archbishop John C. Wester for the Funeral Mass and many others who have shown their love, kindness and compassion to the entire family.
Please sign Jimmy’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Joseph “Joe” Samuel Aaron Hutchison
1965-2020
Joseph “Joe” Samuel Aaron Hutchison, age 54, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was born June 30, 1965.
Joe enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Thelma Hutchison; and infant brother, Harold Hutchison.
Joe is survived by his sons, Barry Hutchison, of Albuquerque, and Bradley Hutchison, of Los Lunas; daughter, Ashley Hutchison, of Albuquerque; brothers, Carl Hutchison and his wife, Jan, of Camp Wood, Texas, Glen Hutchison and his wife, Kathy, of Bosque Farms; sisters, Cathy Anderson and her husband, Scott, of Albuquerque, and Audrey Belcher and her husband, Allen, of Dora, N.M. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Nicholas, Aiden, Brandon, Joseph and Samuel.
Services were held at First Baptist Church in Los Lunas on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Interment will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Interment will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Joseph “Jake” Jacobelly
1944-2019
Joseph “Jake” Jacobelly passed away Nov. 29, 2019.
Jake was a retired longshoreman and a 40-year member of the ILWU. After retirement in 2006, he moved to Los Lunas from Sunset Beach, Calif.
Jake served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. He was a man whose booming voice mirrored his large presence and personality.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Cecil and Theresa Jacobelly.
He is survived by his life partner, Kathy Gerjets; son, Joseph Jr.; daughter, Lisa and her husband, Eddie King; son, Matt Skallerud and his husband, Richard; and daughter, Lisa Skallerud. He is also survived by grandson, Drew Cain; and granddaughter, Alyx; and two great-grandsons, Robert and Mikey. Jake is also survived by a host of loving cousins and other family members.
Interment was held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery after service’s Jan. 15.
French Funerals, 10500 Lomas Blvd., NE
Samantha “Sam” Lechuga
1988-2020
Samantha “Sam” Lechuga, age 31, a resident of Belen, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Sam was a graduate of Infinity High School. She was a loving and caring mom to her son, Ryan “Bugs,” who will always remember opening presents with her at Christmas.
She will be remembered as a fun-loving person, who also enjoyed fishing. Sam was a bright light to many and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Jimmy Moya; and grandfather, Adelino Moya.
Sam is survived by her son, Ryan; fiance, Carlos Sandoval; parents, Henry Lechuga and Sandra Lechuga; loving sister, Katherine Lechuga and partner, Criselda; grandmother, Mary Moya; nana and tata, Nana Lutie and Tata Sam; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
All services were held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, with a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and interment at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
All services were held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, with a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and interment at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Marcus G. Montoya
1956-2020
Marcus G. Montoya, age 63, a resident of Jarales, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
He was an avid outdoorsman, including fishing and hunting. Marcus enjoyed motorcycle riding. He attended Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley.
Marcus was a graduate from Valley High School in Albuquerque in 1974, where he was a proud football player. He was a facilities manager for 20 years at UNM-H, followed by many years as a supervisor with the village of Los Lunas. Marcus was very proud of his 29 years of sobriety.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Talley and Mildred Montoya.
Marcus is survived by his loving wife of seven years, Anna Perea Montoya; and sisters, Roberta Montoya and Madonna Montoya and her husband, Dr. Raymond Hancock. He is also survived by many beloved coworkers, friends, neighbors and Perea family in-laws.
All services will be held at Christian Fellowship on Saturday, Jan. 18. A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a celebration of life to be celebrated at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to AA.org
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to AA.org
Donicio F. “Leo” Sais
1933-2020
Donicio F. “Leo” Sais, age 87, a resident of Belen, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
He is survived by his many loving children, grandchildren great-grandchildren, sisters and nieces and nephews.
Services will be scheduled for a later date.
Services will be scheduled for a later date.
Anthony L. “Uncle” Torres
1953-2020
Everyone has a favorite uncle, and Anthony, known by many as “Uncle,” seemed to be everyone’s favorite.
Always wearing an infectious smile and offering a kind word, Anthony lived out his life to the fullest. Active in his community, Anthony loved exploring, spending days at the park and living the best life with his grandkids.
You would often find Anthony a guest at the kitchen table of his family and friends. That was not only because of his humor and conversation, but he was the life of the party. He rallied his daily plans by scheduling activities around food and who was cooking the best meals in which house each day.
A jeans and T-shirt kind of guy, and a jokester at heart, he loved sparking conversations about his favorite “Old Guys Rule” tees — letting the message on the shirt make a valid statement. Always the ladies man, Anthony proudly donned his “Dirty Old Man” tees and fanatically wore his illustrious Miami Dolphins gear. If you tried to stifle his fun fashion, he would always respond with “¡Oh, sí!” followed by an endearing chuckle, which we won’t soon forget.
He is preceded in death by son, Anthony Torres Jr.; father and mother, Manuel and Lucy Torres; and sister, Mary Rose Gauna.
He is survived by children, Sonia Torres and Brandon Blackmon, and Manuel and Jaydee Torres; grandchildren, Cadence and Raelynn Blackmon, Alexxa, Noah and Emilia Torres; siblings, Raymond Torres, Manuel Torres Jr., Rick and Debbie Torres and Jose Angel Torres; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
A FUNeral will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at San Felipe de Neri Church in Albuquerque. A fiesta to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Sawmill Lofts in Albuquerque.
