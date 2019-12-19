Sandra M. Bibiano
1968-2019
Sandra M. Bibiano, age 51, a life-long resident of Belen, passed away Dec. 11, 2019.
She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. At an early age, Sandra worked with her grandma, Virginia Bibiano, at Our Lady of Belen Rectory cooking and cleaning for all the priests. She later went on to become office manager for Romero Funeral Home for several years.
Sandra loved making jewelry, and Elvis and Patsy Cline were her idols. She loved being around her grandchildren, and each one had their special song she made up for them. Sandra always went out of her way to make it a special home for her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Alice Bibiano.
Sandra is survived by her daughters, Analysia Anna Garcia and Celeena Garcia (Jose) Luna; son, Carlos (Gretchen) Garcia; mom, Louisa Bibiano; brothers, Richard (Berna) Bibiano and Johnny (Josephine) Gutierrez; seven grandkids, Monique, Isaiah and Jayden Mendoza, Jose, Serenity and Vicente Luna-Garcia and Anaya Garcia; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 20, beginning with a visitation from 9-10 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. and Interment to follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Urn bearers will be Richard Bibiano and Johnny Gutierrez. Honorary urn bearers will be Isaiah Mendoza and Jose Luna Garcia.
Please sign Sandra’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Shirley A. (Shue) Chance
1935- 2019
Shirley A. (Shue) Chance, age 84, a resident of Rio Communities, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She had been a member of First Baptist Church of Belen and a member of New Life Fellowship. Shirley was previously married to Clyde Shue and Cecil Chance.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil Chance.
She is survived by her children, Pam, Walter, Dwayne and Tammie Shue. Shirley is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Belen on Saturday, Dec. 21, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date. A reception will follow the service.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register and full obituary are available at noblin.com.
William E. Finley
1942-2019
William E. Finley was born Thursday, Dec. 26, 1942, and died on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from complications of severe rheumatoid arthritis.
William was the second son of Hubert L. Finley and Adelaide E. Finley (nee Cauby) of Pettis County, Mo. William lived on the family farm near Sedalia, Mo., while growing up. He attended Smithton High School, followed by further education at the University of Missouri-Rolla and Central Missouri University where, he was awarded a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1965.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 21 years, retiring from active duty as a lieutenant colonel in 1988. During his military service, he received additional education in meteorology at the University of Michigan in 1967 and was awarded a master’s degree in meteorology from St. Louis University in 1977.
Following active duty retirement from the U.S. Air Force Weapons Laboratory in Albuquerque, he conducted and supported research, development, test and evaluation activities with a range of aerospace firms supporting flight test, systems developments and other advisory activities. He founded and operated a small precision machine shop in Albuquerque from 1991 until 2001.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol M. Finley, in 1991.
William’s surviving brother, Leland Finley, and sister-in-law, Barbara Finley, live in Riverside, Mo. William, as a stepfather, is survived by three children, Christel Galindo, Jason Chavez and Kiera Chavez. Four grandsons, Zachary Chavez, Josiah Rios, Santana Rios, and Liam Lucero also survive him.
Interment will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Santa Fe National Cemetery, 501 N. Guadalupe St., Santa Fe. A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations in William’s memory may be made to Animal Humane New Mexico, 615 Virginia St. SE, Albuquerque, NM.
Please visit our online guestbook for William at FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - University, 1111 University Blvd. NE, 843-6333.
Aguida Gallegos
1927-2019
Aguida Gallegos, age 92, a resident of Tomé, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé. Aguida was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend.
She is preceded in death by parents, Jose and Maria Baca; husband, Ciriaco Gallegos; brother, Narcisco Baca; and daughter, Grace Zamora.
Aguida is survived by seven loving children, Dometillo (Feliz) Gallegos, Carmel (Albert) Marquez, Mary Mascarena, Elijio (Tess) Gallegos, Lorena Cordova and partner, Charlie, Josie (Thomas) Stricker and Andra (Adam) Mendoza; 22 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé, beginning with a Rosary to be recited at 11 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. with Father Jose Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Gallegos, Mark Zamora, Jeremiah Gallegos, Gerald Cordova, Jessie Zamora and Phillip Gallegos.
The family would like to thank Father Jose Hernandez and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Romero Funeral Home and the wonderful, caring staff at Ambercare (Beth, Rosanne, Ida, Richard, Bill and Dr. Joseph Aragon). The family also wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all their family and friends for all your gifts, thoughts and prayers.
Please sign Aguida’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
John Carroll Gantzer
1947- 2019
John Carroll Gantzer, of Los Lunas, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at home.
John is survived by his wife, Beth Wildt Gantzer, his best friend; also surviving are his sister, Linda Kimmich; brother, Clark J. Gantzer; three half-sisters, Ruth Burden, Dolores Borreson and Joan Affeldt; two nieces, Ruey Slotnick and Darcy Graf; and one nephew, John Kimmich.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Louis Gantzer, of Minneapolis, Minn, and Ruey James Gantzer, of Bothell, Wash.; and wife, Patricia Ann Magee.
John was born on Sept. 21, 1947, in Minneapolis, and grew up near Minnehaha Creek in south Minneapolis. His summers were spent enjoying the northlands of Wisconsin, and the boundary waters of Minnesota.
He graduated from Breck High School (Minneapolis) in 1965, and continued his education graduating from Gustavus Adolphus College, (St. Peter, Minn.) in 1969 with a BA in business administration and economics. He was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi — professional business fraternity.
John spent his professional career as a chartered property casualty underwriter at Oconomowoc, Wisc., Conifer, Colo., Palmdale, Calif., Mobile, Ala., and in Los Lunas. He served as a national director society of CPCU, and the secretary /treasurer of the New Mexico chapter, and a member of the continuing education committee of the New Mexico Department of Insurance.
In retirement, John enjoyed fishing and was a member of New Mexico Muskies Inc. During the last several years, he spent much time in hospitals fighting cancer.
Recently, when able, he attended the Peralta Memorial United Methodist Church.
John will be interned at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque by Noblin Funeral Service at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23.
Please leave a memory for John at noblinfuneralservice.com.
Ida Lucero
1930 -2019
Ida Lucero, age 89, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church. Ida was born in El Rito, N.M., and was formerly a resident of Santa Fe. She was a devoted Catholic all her life, and loved spoiling all her nieces and nephews.
Ida was in the hospitality business throughout the Santa Fe area. She was a feisty lady, who enjoyed playing bingo and doing her word search puzzles.
Ida is preceded in death by her parents, Abel and Petronila Lopez Lucero; sisters, Adeliada Lucero, Berniece Stout and Sister Marie Lucero; brothers, Lazaro Lucero and wife, Bernie, and Abel Jr.; and nephew, Danny Dooley.
She is survived by brother, Raymond Lucero (Judy); sister, Maxine Hegge; nieces, Sharon Dooley, Gail Lopez (David), Joyce Lucero-Bonnell (Ray) and Bobbi Lucero; nephews, Irvin Stout, Rick Barton and Abel III and family; great nieces, Jenna Bonnell-Lopez (Louie), Rayana Bonnell; and great nephews, Damian, Brian, Kelly and fiancé, Hailey; great-great nephew, Santiago; additional nieces and nephews from El Paso, Texas and Minnesota, and special friends at The Rio at Las Estancias and the activity gang.
Services took place at San Antonio Church in Los Lunas Wednesday, Dec. 18, and interment followed at Los Lentes Catholic Cemetery.
Urn bearers were Raymond Lucero and Kelly Lopez. Honorary urn bearers were all her nieces, nephews and great nieces.
Please sign Ida’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Martin Patrick Otero
Died 2019
Martin Patrick Otero, 53, a resident of El Cerro, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
Martin attended Los Lunas High School. He enjoyed working as a master carpenter. Marty, as many referred to him, found his passion in being a mechanic who had the ability to fix anything.
Marty is preceded in death by his grandparents, Emilio and Juanita Otero.
He is survived by his children, Marty Joe, Margarette, Patrick, Joshua, Dominic, David, Jazmine, Amber, Anthony and Christopher; 14 grandchildren; his mother, Bertha; father, Odelio Otero; his siblings, Maryhelen, Benny and Cindy Otero; and many other friends and relatives, all of whom loved and will greatly miss his unique spirit.
All services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 3674 N.M. 47, Peralta. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m., recitation of the Rosary at 11:30 a.m., Mass at 12 p.m. and a reception to follow immediately after in the parish hall.
Harry J. Rouckus
Died 2019
Harry J. Rouckus, 89, of Albuquerque, formerly a long-time resident of Bosque Farms, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Harry is survived by his sons, Randy Rouckus and wife, Karol, of Albuquerque, and Mike Rouckus and wife, Lynn, of Los Chavez. He also leaves behind his grandsons, Brandon Rouckus and fiance, Kaitlyn Aragon, and Kyle Rouckus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry J. Rouckus Sr. and Kathryne Rouckus; and his sister, Jeanette Eckart.
He graduated from Albuquerque High School and attended the University of New Mexico. Harry worked for Sandia National Laboratories prior to his retirement.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 9-10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23, at FRENCH - University. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m., with burial following at Vista Verde Cemetery in Rio Rancho.
His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Atria Vista Del Rio for their wonderful care.
Please visit our online guestbook for Harry at FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - University, 1111 University Blvd. NE, 843-6333.
Susan J. (Vanorsdale) Welton
1939-2019
Susan J. (Vanorsdale) Welton passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. She was 80 years old.
Susan was born on June 8, 1939, to her parents, Paul E. and Viola V. (Lambert) Vanorsdale, in Westernport, MD.
Susan graduated from Bruce High School in Westernport, MD, and went on to graduate from Memorial Hospital’s School of Nursing in Cumberland, MD. Susan worked as a registered nurse, dedicated to caring for others, for 40 years.
She was adventurous of spirit and lived in Maryland, Taiwan, Texas, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Her favorite places were Westernport, MD, of which she often spoke of the wonderful times she shared with family and friends, and New Mexico, where she shared her life with her partner of 16 years, George Stewart, until his passing.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Vanorsdale and wife, Kathy, of Spring Valley, Ohio; sister, Sharon Martin and husband, Ron, of Frederick, MD; son, Sanford Welton and wife, Penny, of Decatur Ill.; and daughter, Adair Welton and wife, Nena, of Tulsa, Okla. She had four grandchildren, of whom she was very proud, Kristina, Jacquelyn, Jonathan and Jeffrey; and four great-grandchildren.
Susan fought heart disease for more than 15 years. She was grateful to all of her doctors, but Warren Clinic Cardiology and St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., made the greatest differences in our lives over the past five years. Oklahoma Methodist Manor was her last home.
We are very grateful to those who provided excellent and compassionate care for her and consider them extended family.
Susan never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Susan’s name to Oklahoma Methodist Manor, Kindful Hospice or The American Heart Association.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service and Cremation Care Centers.
Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at schaudtfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.