Richard V. Fore
Died 2019
Richard V. Fore “Dick”, 86, of Los Lunas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 19 years, Kathleen Campbell. He also leaves behind his children, Michael R. Fore, Kathleen Cain, Susan Jordan, Richard J. Fore and Carter R. Fore; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
During life, Dick loved the outdoors, especially enjoying the time spent with Kathleen camping and fishing on the San Juan River. While indoors, he loved to play cribbage with his friend, David Duran, and others.
He was also a proud United States Marine, who earned a Purple Heart in his service to our county.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Please visit the online guestbook for Dick at FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - University, 1111 University Blvd. NE, 843-6333.
Rebecca J. Lewis
1961-2019
Rebecca J. Lewis, age 57, a resident of Belen, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
She is a name known by many. Rebecca’s countless years of service as a teacher in the Belen Schools changed the lives of many students and teachers for years to come. When she wasn’t finding new ways to challenge her students, Rebecca would train for triathlons, marathons and attend various athletic events for her own children as well as students who she cared for so much.
There can’t possibly be one word to describe her, but if the family had to choose, it would be selfless!
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Rex Lewis; five children, J.T. Lewis, Brandy Lewis, Kip Lewis, Colton Lewis and Arena Lewis.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Robert E. Ulibarri
1939-2019
Robert E. Ulibarri, age 79, a resident of Las Nutrias, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
He was a devout Catholic and was a member of San Isidro Catholic Church in Las Nutrias. Robert retired in 1990 with 25 years of service from the city of Albuquerque.
He remained busy farming and raising cattle for many years after his retirement. He enjoyed gardening and loved to attended his grandson Tyler’s football games. He loved hunting, camping and being in the mountains and enjoying the outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Melecio and Erinea Ulibarri; in-laws, Daniel and Crisofora Olguin; his siblings, Clorinda Hollingsworth, Isidro and Fermin Ulibarri; infant daughter, Anna Marie; and godson, Mel Mendoza.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Perfie Olguin Ulibarri; children, Luella (Paul) Gonzales and Robert Ulibarri; siblings, Emma Griego, Mela Mendoza, Bernie (Leo) Cordova, Manuel Ulibarri and Marry (Leo) Chavez; the love of his life and only grandson, Tyler Gonzales; goddaughter, Valerie Mascarenes; and godson, Nicolas Mascarenes. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and friends.
A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at San Isidro Catholic Church. Interment followed at San Isidro Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tyler and Paul Gonzales, Eric and James Lucero, Ernie Mendoza and Mark Jaramillo.
Please sign Roberts’s online tribute at romerofuneralhome@comcast.net. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Trinnie Marie Vega
Died 2019
Born in New Mexico (No, my Mom doesn’t tell her age) so we will just say “Forever Young,” Trinnie Marie Vega passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 — yes, Friday the 13th — we look at this as a blessing and a statement she always made, “There is no bad luck, just blessings to change your path.”
She was a staple in the Belen community through her act of kindness, taking care of the elderly, volunteering at the senior center and contributions to the less fortunate. She owned a bridal shop and boutique for more than 17 years on Main Street. She gave away her merchandise instead of making a profit, which frustrated her husband, but it was her unique spirit, laughter, living the Vida Loca because life was so short. No one told her what to do, she just did.
She lived with stage-four bone cancer for more than 12 years when just given three years. She defied all odds, and purpose was her way of living longer. You would never know she was in pain or had extremely bad days. She felt this was a cake walk because her pain was burying her two children, Susan Bustamante and Emmanuel Bustamante.
My Mom and Dad took care of their parents until they left this earth, and finally my Mom took care of my Dad, Julian Valentino Vega, who passed away more than four years ago.
I was able to bring my Mom back with me to San Antonio, Texas, along with Dad’s ashes; August was two years. As challenging as my Mom’s health was, she still took the time to look her best and live life here with festivals, church community, theatre, friends and family gatherings, where she made an impact in a short amount of time.
My Mom loved her friends and family in Belen so much and it was hard on her leaving you.
No official services will be held to honor my Mom and Dad’s wishes. A quiet couple’s burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston Military Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas, at a later date.
She asked one thing of her friends and family, which she is so passionate about, is to visit your local elderly centers in your neighborhood and ask if you can walk, talk, feed or read to someone in their care. It will change their lives and will feed your soul. There are so many forgotten, and you can make a difference by stepping up, share your stories and have your friends do the same. Let’s create a groundswell of community giving.
My name is Eileen Kret-Pridgen, Trinnie’s daughter, and Belen is my roots, my home, where I grew up and graduated from Belen High School. I will always be “New Mexico True.”
I am truly grateful to all of you for your kind words, stories and the love of community you have shared with our family. I know all of you are going through your own life challenges and I will keep you in my prayers always.
May God bless each and every one of you, in Jesus’ name — Amen!
