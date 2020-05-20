Eloy B. Aragon
1928-2020
Eloy B. Aragon, age 92, a resident of Belen, was called to be with Our Heavenly Father a day after his 92nd birthday. He was on hospice for a couple of weeks and surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Eloy was born May 13, 1928, to parents. Paciano and Ambrosia in Willard. He was one of nine children. As an adult Eloy moved his family to Colorado, then to Albuquerque, and finally to Belen where he resided for more than 40 years.
While living in Belen he and his wife, Esther could be found dancing at the senior center. They loved to dance and Eloy loved his cowboy hat. When they won as king and queen, we barely got him to remove his cowboy hat to put on his crown. He enjoyed talking about that, always with a smile.
God blessed him with a great long life.
Eloy is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Esther; parents, Paciano and Ambrosia; siblings, Salomon, Granfe, Frank, Rita, Lupe and Aneda; children, Richard, Diane, Ben and Charles; and grandchildren, Nathan, Robert, Filomeno, Melissa, Santos and Frankie.
He is survived by his children, Mike, Frances, Manuel, Rick (Annette), Janice, Paul (Grace), Gloria, Tina (Michael), Chris (Brenda) and Frank (Ernestine); siblings, Selso and Helen; 42 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 15 great great-grandchildren. Eloy was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at 8:30 a.m. and a rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Due to the restriction of COVID-19, occupancy of the church will be limited to 25 percent.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Mildred Garms
1931-2020
Mildred (Millie) Katharine Garms, age 88, of Bosque Farms, went home unexpectedly to be with our Lord on May 1, 2020. She was our angel here on Earth.
Mildred is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Fred Garms; her daughter, Patricia Dunnagan; father, John Whiting; mother, Missouri (Bob) Avaletta Whiting, and five brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Terry) Kitchens and Fritzi Garms-Martinez (Martin) Martinez; grandsons, Greg and Richard Kitchens; sister, Bobby Whiting, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mildred was born on Nov. 25, 1931, in Roy, New Mexico. She was an active, energetic wife and mother of three daughters. Although while working in real estate in her earlier years, her true passions were art related. She was a craftswoman of ceramics, an accomplished artist, and in later life a photographer. She was loved by everyone who knew her.
Millie was also an avid bowler in her younger days. She was a member of numerous leagues where she made countless friends. She is known for her blue ribbon award-winning pickles, having entered them at the New Mexico State Fair and Bosque Farms Community Fair. Family and friends craved her pickles.
Millie organized many family reunions, which is a testament to her love of family. She also loved her Easter gatherings. Great food and great company made for a blessed, family-oriented fun time, especially the annual Easter egg hunt.
She took many stunning photos of windmills and has treasured the old family windmill and wagon, as well as many other family heirlooms. Millie took many gallery-quality photos of sunsets and sunrises that she eagerly gave away to family and friends.
She was also an avid painter. Her paintings were professional-quality, which have adorned the homes of countless individuals throughout the country.
Mildred is most remembered as the planner, organizer and host of gatherings for family and friends. Everyone who came for these gatherings took food home with them. No one went home empty-handed.
A selfless and loving woman who cared far more about giving and taking care of others, than she ever did about receiving, which was her life philosophy. Her home was always open to all who cared to come in and visit. Mildred had a loving, giving, small-town Christian heart and we miss her dearly.
Because of COVID-19, the family has postponed Millie’s Celebration of Life to a future date. A small, graveside service was held on May 9 at Mosquero Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Roadrunner Foodbank, 5840 Office Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, rrfb.org.
Please visit DirectFuneralServicesabq.com for an online guestbook.
Jason Marcus Richard Peña
1970-2020
Jason Marcus Richard Peña, age 49, passed away peacefully at his home on May 15, 2020.
He was a resident of Albuquerque, grew up in Belen and graduated from Belen High School. Jason was a golf pro at Tierra Del Sol for many years.
He was currently Sergeant at Arms for the New Mexico Senate where he worked for the past 10 years.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Peña and father-in-law, Robert Sais. Jason is survived by his loving wife, Janeen Sais Peña; his mother, Gloria Peña and her partner, Linda; brother, Christian and his wife Jodi and their children, Gabrielle and Diego; his children, Brittany, Brianna and Isaiah; grandchildren, Kaiden and Emma; and Ben his loyal dog.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 21, at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Please sign Jason’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com, Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Amelia M. Silva
1940-2020
Amelia M. Silva, age 80, a resident of Los Trujillos, passed away on May 16, 2020.
She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Amelia dedicated her entire life to her family. Her greatest joy was preparing for family events and she always provided the most delicious, homemade tortillas and the best red chile prepared with love.
Amelia is preceded in death by her parents, Esiquiel and Anne Moya; her children, Maria and Eugene; brothers, Candelario and Leo, and mother-in-law Tille Silva.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Porfirio Silva; her children, David (Katrin) Silva, Yvonne Villalobos, Joanne Silva, Cathy Silva–Fragua (Tony), Roberto Silva and Paul (Juanita) Silva and 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Amelia is also survived by her siblings, Alice (Phil), Elvie, Cecilia (Damian), Louie (Christina), Melly (Danny), Lydia (Porfirio) and Leroy (Erlinda). The family is forever indebted to Elizabeth Chavez Perches, Amelia’s dear friend, guardian angel and caregiver.
Pallbearers are Victoria Villalobos, Bobby Silva, Vicente Silva, Santiago Silva, Jeffrey Perfetti and Nathan Silva. Services took place on Tuesday, May 19, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Please sign Amelia’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com, Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.