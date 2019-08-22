Irvin Brooks
1928-2019
Irvin was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Kino, Va., to Lewis and Netter Brooks. He was one of seven children and his parents died in his early life.
Irvin and his siblings became foster children and became a members of the Fogg family who owned a large farm in Tappahannock, Va. Irvin worked on the farm and attended school in Tappahannock, and immediately upon his graduation from high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force.
He eventually became a crewmember on a B29 aircraft called the Honeybucket Honchos, where he was the tail gunner on the missions they flew during the Korean War.
During the time he was in the Air Force, he met and married, Joyce Scott. Joyce brought three children to the marriage Robert, Steven and Judy, and later Richard was born to the family. They were an Air Force family and lived in many countries overseas.
When the family returned to the United States, they eventually settled in Albuquerque, and Irvin retired from the Air Force after 20 years of service. Joyce passed away from an auto accident in 1968.
After his retirement from the Air Force, Irvin began his career with the Air Force Weapons Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base as the explosives safety officer. It was during this time, while on assignment in Cedar City, Utah, that he met Florence S. Heyborne. They were married in 1971, and she moved to Albuquerque and they built their home in Peralta. He continued to work with several contractors at Kirtland Air Force Base until his final retirement.
Irvin is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Hummel; and stepchildren, Gaylen Heyborne and Deborah Heizer.
Irvin is survived by Florence S. Brooks, his wife of 48 years; his children, Robert Allison (Bob) of Enterprise, Ala., Steven Arthur of Kettle Falls, Wash., and Richard (Rick) of Litchfield Park, Ariz.
His stepchildren are Evelyn Bennett, of Los Lunas, and William Heyborne (Bill), of Cedar City, Utah.
Funeral services for Irvin will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, at the Noblin Funeral Service in Belen, beginning with a public viewing at 12:30 p.m. The funeral service and a reception are to follow. Interment, with military honors, will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992; noblin.com
Matthew Randell Gurule
1987-2019
Matthew Randell Gurule, 32, a resident of Belen, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019.
While he was considered a newer resident of Belen, Matthew resided in both Santa Fe and Waco, Texas. He was born on Jan. 12, 1987, in Albuquerque, to Matthew B. and Sandra B. Gurule. Matthew moved to Texas in 1996 with his mother and sister when he was in the third grade. He graduated from China Spring High School in 2004.
Matthew then joined the Marine Corps on Nov. 7, 2005, in Waco, Texas. While serving his country with the Marine Corps, he served in Iraq in 2006, Operation Iraq/Enduring Freedom from March 17, 2007, to Oct. 26, 2007. He served on a MEU in 2008. Following this, Matthew served in Afghanistan from May 26, 2009, to Dec. 16, 2009, where the Marines ran the Taliban out of Afghanistan. During his time as a Marine, his specialty was rifleman.
Matthew is decorated with the following: Combat Action Ribbon (Afghanistan) Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with two stars, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal (Iraq), Iraq Campaign with one star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NATO Medal ISAF Afghanistan, Certificate of Appreciation, Letter of Appreciation and Rifle Marksman Badge.
He received his certification as a horse farrier at Lookout Mountain School of Horseshoeing in Alabama in October 2012. Matthew wanted to have a trade that he could use alongside his dad at the race track at The Albuquerque Downs. He worked as an apprentice under local horse farrier Pete Carabajal.
Most recently, Matthew got the job he had been looking to find that he could use his hands and have another trade under his belt. He was hired on as a masonry with Cameron Driggers of Cameron’s Custom Homes.
Matthew was very intrigued with history and read and studied all aspects of history. One of his favorite subjects was “The Templers,” the Poor Fellow-Soldiers of Christ and of the Temple of Solomon, also known as the Order of Solomon’s Temple, the Knights Templar or simply the Templars, were a Catholic military order. Genghis Khan and the Mongol Empire was another subject Matthew studied. He was very much Catholic and studied the history to its core.
Most of all, Matthew was a fun-loving, caring person. He never met a stranger; everyone was his family. Matthew loved to dance like no one was watching, sing like he was the loudest in the room and cooked like it was our last meal. Matthew made everyone smile; that was his true mission. He loved to sing karaoke, visit with his family and make the most out of every experience.
Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jose H. Gurule; paternal grandmother, Maria F. Estrada; father, Matthew B. Gurule; and brother, Rick E. Warden.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra B. Miller (Gallegos); sisters, Rheanna Gurule and fiancé, Frank Rosales, Amanda and husband, SSG Daniel Bratten, and Sara and husband, Chris Honea; stepsister, Stormy Miller; extended family, Tiffany Howard; nieces and nephews, Alyssa M. Ramirez and Ariana Sofia Rosales, Natalee and Nalanie Rosales, Kailee and Makayle Howard, Mykenzi, Caitlynn and Benjamin Bratten and Grady, Riley and Brody Honea and Abigail Warden; great-niece, Blakelee Scott Mitchell; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, who all loved him dearly and his Marine brothers. Semper Fi!
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448. Please contact the funeral home for service times. An online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Ramona “Elaine” Porter Hart
1943-2019
Ramona “Elaine” Porter Hart, age 75, of Los Lunas, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
She was born and raised in Cortez, Colo., but lived most of her life in the Albuquerque, Bosque Farms and Los Lunas areas.
Elaine had suffered from a brain aneurysm and a stroke in 1994, yet had a strong will to live and thrive for another 25 years. Before that, she was an incredible pianist, who could hear a song and play it, even though she was unable to read music. She thoroughly enjoyed entertaining her family, friends and her church community.
Elaine had a contagious laugh, and wanted to care for those in her life. She was loyal and loving, and will be genuinely missed.
She had quite a career at the Department of Energy, Middle Rio Grande Council of Governments, and TVI (now CNM) as an administrative assistant, and could type and take dictation incredibly fast and accurately.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Dean Hart, of Bosque Farms; her daughters, Dee (Andy) Markusfeld, of Denver, Colo., and Betty (Kevin) McDaniel, of Lincoln City, Ore.; and her grandchildren, Devin, of Albuquerque, Cody of Newport, Ore., and Tristen and Jakob, of Denver, Colo. She is also survived by her brothers, James (Dorothy) Porter, of Cortez, Colo., Toad (Landis) Porter, of Cortez, Colo., and Nate (Giselle) Porter, of Lewis, Colo.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Betty Porter; and her sister, Janie Porter, all of Cortez, Colo.
There will be a small memorial service to celebrate Elaine’s life in October at the family burial site in McElmo Canyon near Cortez, Colo.
Special thanks to the amazing staff/caregivers at the GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care facility in Los Lunas. You took such great care of one so precious to us. No words can express our gratitude for your kindness to our mom.
And, most especially, to Dorothy Richardson: you are the truest example of God’s love on earth, and the best friend anyone could be blessed enough to have. Thank you for your compassion, patience, companionship, and love you gave Mom for many years.
1 Corinthians 2:9
“What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.”
Helen Elizabeth Linker
1923-2019
Helen Elizabeth Linker, a resident of Belen, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019.
She was a gentle woman with an infectious smile that lit up a room. Helen loved the Lord and spent her life in prayer for her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was an accomplished pianist and a member of the First Assembly of God Church. Helen loved flowers, bright colors and chocolate.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; and daughter, Bonnie.
Helen is survived by daughter, Fonda Torres, of Belen; son, John and wife, Kathy, of Phoenix; daughter, Freda and husband, Keith Portenier, of Holbrook; son, Joe and wife, Karen Linker, of Belen; daughter, Marla and husband, Vincent Zamora, of Belen; son, Paul and partner, Dave Carlson, of St. Petersburg; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, numerous friends and her loving caregivers, Joyce Karlen and Peggy Martell.
We will miss our dear mother and friend, but we are consoled with the knowledge she is with our Heavenly Father dancing in a field of bright, beautiful flowers smiling down on us.
Services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at First Assembly of God in Belen. Interment followed at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Please sign Helen’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Telesfor Sedillo Jr.
1940-2019
Telesfor Sedillo Jr., age 79, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away at his home on Aug. 15, 2019.
He was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church. Teles was a lifelong resident of Valencia County. He started one of the first electrical businesses in the county, Sedillo Electric, the big yellow sign west of the river in Los Lunas. He worked very hard to start a farm, where he raised cattle and grew hay.
Teles taught his kids and grandkids how to work hard and respect the land and people around them. He was an electrical journeyman for 50 years. Teles taught many people in Valencia County the electrical trade, including two of his sons and grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Sedillo; parents, Telesfor Sr. and Adelina Sedillo; brothers, Frank and Eddie Sedillo; and sister, Cleo S. Elliot.
Teles is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Martha Sedillo; children, Yvonne Savedra, Anthony Sedillo, Michael (Cathy) Sedillo, Joseph (Annette) Sedillo and Yvette (Patrick) Wulf; grandkids, Steven Savedra, Seneca DeBaca, Michael Sedillo, Joann Sedillo, Felicia Savedra, Keith Sedillo, Elizabeth Lovato, Adam Sedillo, Matt Silva, Patrick Wulf, Jolene Wulf and Adelina Wulf; and many great-grandkids.
Services took place Tuesday, Aug. 20, at San Clemente Catholic Church, and interment followed at Los Lentes Cemetery in Los Lunas.
Pallbearers were Steven Savedra, Michael Sedillo, Felicia Savedra, Adam Sedillo, Patrick Wulf and Jolene Wulf. Honorary pallbearers were Joann Sedillo, Elizabeth Lovato, Keith Sedillo and Adelina Wulf.
Please sign Teles’ online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
