Rodney Allen “Billy” Baldonado
1954-2020
Rodney Allen “Billy” Baldonado, age 66, a resident of Albuquerque, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta. Billy attended Los Lunas High School and later graduated from Albuquerque High School.
After graduation, he went on to serve in the New Mexico National Guard, Battery B, in Belen. After an honorable discharge, he remained a resident of Albuquerque and surrounding area.
Billy loved being outdoors and tending to his garden and watering everything he planted. He had a “green thumb,” and could make anything grow. He was a great and patient man, who took his time to do things right. Billy loved roosters, which he raised and cared for, as well as his beloved companions, his dogs.
He will be greatly missed. May he have peace and serenity in Heaven, and may the Lord bless him.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Salomon and Adelina Baldonado; brothers, Salomon Jr., Odelio, Manuelito, Gilbert, Randy and Stevie; sisters, Mary Pena and Beatrice Medina; nephew, Salomon; nieces, Marietta and Dorian.
He is survived by his daughter, Billie Duff; sons, Rodney (Monica) and Allen (Sonya) Baldonado; grandsons, Robert, Xavier and Anthony; granddaughters, Mia, Angelic, Claire, Adelina and Mariana; great-grandson, Michael; brothers, Richard (Frances) and Lito (Yolanda) Baldonado; sisters, Gloria (Toby) Chavez, Carmen Luna and Lucia (Lonnie) Spicher; nephews, Michael, Marty, Gerald, Melquaides, Anthony, Richard, Arty, Lito and Gilbert; nieces, Odelia, Loretta, Shirley, Darla, Phylis, Judy, Veronica, Sandra, Deeanda, Suzy, Valerie, Brenda, Lisa, Yolanda, Crystal and Bridgette.
Special thank you to his sister, Gloria, and her husband, Toby Chavez; and niece, Yolanda Moya, for caring for Billy while he was sick. Also thank you to his brother, Richard Baldonado, for assisting in caring for him until his passing.
Due to coronavirus, services will be held at a later date. Please sign Billy’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Daniel Keith Boles
1952-2020
Daniel Keith Boles was born June 14, 1952, to Bates and Helen Boles in Hobbs, N.M. He passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
He graduated from Roswell High School, and earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from New Mexico State University. He worked in the corrections department as an educator.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents, and stepson, Jeff Norris.
He is survived by his wife, June; son, Jacoby Boles, of Alexandria, Va.; stepdaughters, Jennifer Rose and husband, Robert, of Cedar Crest, and Sandra Garthwaite and husband, T.J., of Artesia; and daughter-in-law, Karina Norris, of Lake Arthur, N.M.; sister, Linda Edens, of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a niece and a nephew.
A viewing was held on Tuesday, March 31, at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., Los Lunas. A private interment will take place in Artesia.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992. An online quest register book is available at noblin.com.
Belinda Bustillos
1950-2020
Belinda Bustillos, originally born in northern New Mexico Oct. 1, 1950, went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020.
She was proud to call Los Lunas home for more than 30 years.
She is survived by and was a loving wife to Fernando Bustillos; and selfless mother to Angelo and Alicia Bustillos; as well as a future grandchild; daughter to Juan and Lucy Serrano; sister to Julian Serrano and his wife, Lydia; aunt to Marsha, Karen, Adam and Kimberly Serrano; sister-in-law to Adolfo Bustillos and his wife, Lupe; aunt to Adolfo Jr. and D’Ana Bustillos; and godmother to many.
Belinda was a woman of great faith in the Lord, a devout Catholic and dedicated to her church community through a life of service. She could regularly be found serving at her church, Mission San Juan Diego, either in the distribution of commodities, volunteering at fiestas or donating in any other way needed.
Nothing filled her heart more than seeing her home full of family and friends. She was never one to not answer a phone call, message or avoid answering the doorbell when it rang. There was no way you were leaving a visit without eating or at least drinking some freshly-made coffee.
Her life was one of service to her family, church, friends and community, as she was always happy to give freely of her time or anything else she could provide. Belinda ingratiated herself into the hearts of so many, and she will be impossibly missed.
Her quirks and idiosyncrasies that made her loved by so many are what we will carry with us each day; her random (and sometimes not so random) phone calls to see how you were doing when you were coming to visit next, the way her face would light up when someone would drop by unexpectedly, her insistence to always take a picture (which we are so grateful for now).
Belinda loved people in the best way she knew how. In her own way, she showed us the significance to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Matthew 22:39.
Belinda — a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, godmother and friend — with full hearts we say that we love you and thank you. Our lives are all better because of you.
Her memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to extenuating circumstances at the present time. We thank you all for your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.
Alfredo G. Jaramillo
1924-2020
Alfredo G. Jaramillo, 95, peacefully joined our Lord and Savior at his home on March 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A Navy veteran of World II, he served on both the USS Arkansas Battleship and on the USS Price Destroyer.
Alfredo was born in Casa Colorada to Tomas and Martina Garcia Jaramillo. On May 12, 1944, he joined the U.S. Navy. Alfredo was awarded the Victory Medal WWII, Asian Pacific Area Medal, American Area Medal and the European African Medal. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 10, 1946.
Alfredo returned home to Las Nutrias, where he met his loving wife, Aurora Chavez, and they were married for 73 years. They later moved to Belen, where his nine children were born and raised. The two of them were inseparable until his last breath.
Alfredo was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings and his three grandchildren, Edrick Andrew Jaramillo Jr., Jack (JJ) Jaramillo and Anthony Olguin.
Alfredo worked as a hod carrier/mason tender in Local Union 16 for 35 years. The bricklayers loved his tenacity and work ethic and always asked for him on job sites. He retired in 1986 at the age of 62.
After his retirement, he and Aurora could be seen at the many lakes in New Mexico. Alfredo was an avid fly fisherman. When his sons were younger, he always had room for his son’s friends and included them in his weekend outings and got them involved in fishing and hunting. He enjoyed going Musky fishing in Rhinelander, Wisc., with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, where he would enter and win many fishing tournaments.
Alfredo also loved to hunt with his four sons, and had many great stories of his hunting trips that seemed to get bigger over the years. He enjoyed being at his son’s restaurant, Rutilio’s, in Belen, mingling with customers and serving coffee to them. Alfredo never met a stranger.
He was blessed with a large family. Alfredo had nine siblings.
He is survived by his one remaining brother, Aristeo Jaramillo. Alfredo has nine children, Imelda White (Ron), Rudy (Rebecca), Edrick (Grisel), Lourella Jaramillo, Frank (Evelyn), Yolanda Montoya (Julian), Martha Carrillo (Anthony), Delbert (Marilyn) and Patsy Baca (Tony). He was blessed with 25 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Marisol, Nicole and Kayla of Ambercare Hospice for their care and thoughtfulness over the time they cared for Alfredo. The family would also like to thank Chaplain Joel, who often prayed with Alfredo at his bedside; and Floyd Jaramillo who was a great help to Alfredo over the years and was like another son to him.
The pallbearers are his grandsons, Danny Silva, Alfred White, Ronnie White, Dominic Gurule, Leonard Jaramillo, Tommy Jaramillo, Anthony Sanchez, Eddie Jaramillo, Andrew Gomez and Mark Baca.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, March 31, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, with a burial at the Las Nutrias Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Alfredo’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Marion Blair Jarpe
1936-2020
Marion Blair Jarpe, 83, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Rio Rancho, of complications following surgery.
Marion is survived by her five adult sons, Stephen (married to Gayle), Michael (married to Alyssa), Geoffrey (married to Victoria Etterer-Jarpe), Matthew (married to Michelle Morris) and Andrew (married to Jenny); her son-in-law, Dan Armijo; 11 grandchildren, (Alexa (married to Jeremy Leech), Joel, Kyle, Samantha, Dana, Noah, Nicole, Laura, Sarah, Jessica and Zachary; and one great-grandchild, Ryan Leech, all who loved to get visits from “Gram.”
Marion is also survived by her brother, Michael (married to Stephanie); and her constant companion for the last 10 years, her Chihuahua, Tiffany.
Marion was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick Blair; her mother, Mary Blair; her husband, Jay; her daughter, Jennifer; her brother, Fredrick; and her sister, Claudia.
Marion was born in Vermillion, S.D., and spent her life travelling, visiting all 50 states, Africa, Australia, Peru and Ireland, among many other destinations. She gave much of her time and energy to the orphans at the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Hoima, Uganda.
Marion received her degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota in 1959 and worked as a nurse until her retirement.
Services will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Rio Rancho at a time and date to be arranged and which will be advertised on the Daniels Funeral Home website, danielsfuneral.com.
Marion’s family would like to thank the residents of Affinity at Albuquerque, the worshipers at St. Francis and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Los Lunas, Lovelace Heart Hospital and the caregivers at Beehive Homes of Rio Rancho for their support and kindness during her last days.
In lieu of purchasing flowers, please consider donating to one of Marion’s favorite charities, the Mustard Seed Babies Home in Hoima, Uganda.
Joseph Patrick Nicodemus Martinez
1977-2020
Joseph Patrick Nicodemus Martinez, age 43, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on March 22, 2020.
He was a beloved son, husband, father and brother. Joseph was a member of IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers).
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Eufracio Martinez (maternal); grandfather, Juan Martinez (paternal); grandmother, Aurora Martinez (maternal); and grandmother, Erlinda Martinez.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Felisha Perea; daughter, Carmen Joe; children, Gabriel, Curtis and Marla; parents, Nat and Geraldine Martinez; brother, Gordon Martinez; sister, Kris Young (Martinez); brothers-in-law, Scott Young and Leonard Perea; mother-in-law, Yolanda Vigil; father-in-law, Alan Perea; and nephew, Nico Young.
Services will take place at a later date.
Please sign Joseph’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Bob Orris
1942-2020
Bob Orris, age 77, a resident of Belen, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Bob moved to Pueblitos in 1971, starting a feed store there and in Los Chavez. He also worked for Roadway Express as a truck driver until retirement.
After he retired, Bob loved to go fishing and camping, along with visiting his many friends. His life revolved around his grandkids’ rodeos and the practice pen, sharing his knowledge of horses and rodeo. Bob will always be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather, and will be very missed.
Bob is survived by his son, Danny Orris and wife, Monica; daughter, Laura Hollinger and husband, Allan; and grandchildren, Joshua and AJ Hollinger and Lyndsey and Jake Orris; great-grandchildren, Eli and Ariella Hollinger; brother, John Orris and wife, Kathy; and nephew, John Matthew.
Bob’s wishes were honored with private services.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448.
Estella Marie Ortega
1931-2020
Estella Marie Ortega, age 88, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went with our heavenly father peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was a longtime resident of Jarales, and worked as a cook for the Belen Consolidated Schools. Estella also worked at the Best Western, cleaning hotel rooms and was an employee at Belen Meadows for 10 years.
She was married to Estanislado Ortega for 71 years, and they had 10 children together, and shared a bond like no other. Estella was known for her fancy, unique style, always with her bright lipstick, her cross on her neck and her purse in her hand. She dressed to impress, ready to go where ever the road took her.
Estella most likely would end up casino hopping with the ladies or shopping at the malls. She had quit her passion for sewing, crocheting and making fancy munecas. Estella always attended to her family and had fresh food cooking, no matter what time or day it was. Her specialty was beans and chile and fresh papitas. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and the outdoors. Estella was always humming to the beat of her own tune.
Her motherly love for all her 10 children was unconditional. She was always surrounded by her grandkids and great-grandkids, whom she adored. Estella had a gentle, kind spirit, with a heart of gold. She will be missed tremendously. May her laughter and smiles continue to echo throughout the sky. Rest in peace. We love you.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Estanislado Ortega; parents, Petrita and Anselmo Rael; sisters, Maryanne Contreras and Nasarie Vallejos; brothers, Juan Jose, Lupe, Lencho, Elloy, Novard, Sylvester and Anselmo Rael Jr.; daughters, Lucille Apodaca and Connie Ortega; and her sons, Michael Ortega and David Jaramillo.
Estella is survived by Ignacio and Nellie Ortega, Vidal and Marylou Ortega, Christina Jaramillo, Linda and Robert Benavides, Ernie Ortega, Edward Ortega, Elaine and Victor Williams and Danny and Alexandria Ortega; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and Chico, her beloved Chihuahua x 10.
A visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 2, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Ortega, Danny Ortega Jr., Diego Ortega, Cody Ortega, Danielle Ortega and Tony Jaramillo.
The family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers and condolences at this time from the Belen community, family and friends. Sorry to her family in California who cannot make it to New Mexico at this time. Prayers to our world and safety to all.
Please sign Estella’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
