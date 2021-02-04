Guadalupe “Lupe” Aguirre
1957-2021
Guadalupe “Lupe” Aguirre, age 63, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Odessa, Texas, at Odessa Regional Medical Center.
He was born on April 13, 1957, in Namiquipa, CH, Mexico, to Arnulfo and Maria (Garcia) Aguirre. He married Geraldine Salas on Jan. 9, 1985, in Belen, and they moved to Kermit, Texas, in 1991 with their two sons.
Lupe was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, and his all-time favorite player was Randy Johnson. He took pleasure in giving his sons a hard time about the Dallas Cowboys.
He loved playing slot machines and made many friends over the years while enjoying his favorite hobby. He also loved going to the racetracks to watch the horse races. He was a hard worker and liked doing anything where he could work with his hands.
Lupe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Geraldine; his parents, Arnulfo and Maria; a brother, Hector Aguirre; a niece, Anaise Garcia; and in-laws, Joe and Helen (Gabaldon) Salas.
Lupe is survived by his sons, Miguel Aguirre, of Kermit, Texas, and Fernando Aguirre and fiancée, Erinn Adams, of Austin, Texas; sisters, Irma Garcia and husband, Juan, of Chihuahua, CH, Mexico, Dora Aguirre and significant other, Alan Crites, of Juarez, CH, Mexico, Delia Ramirez and husband, Lorenzo “Lencho,” of El Paso, Texas, Rosa Gallegos and husband, Oscar of El Paso, Texas, Lily Trevizo and husband, Sergio, of Kermit, Texas, and Marina Tavizon, of Silver City; brother, Arnulfo “Fito” Aguirre Jr. and wife, Beatrice, of Tomé; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Fito Aguirre Jr., Fito Aguirre III, Christopher Trevizo, Lorenzo Ramirez, Ricky Salas Sr. and Gabe Salas. Honorary pallbearers will include Louie Salas, Sergio Trevizo, Glen Jaramillo, Dennis Salas, Ricky Salas Jr. and Edward Vega.
All services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church on Saturday, Feb. 6, beginning with a viewing at 9 a.m., followed by the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448.
Florence Brooks
1931-2021
Florence Slack was born on July 15, 1931, in Cedar City, Utah, to John Calvin and Mae Wright Slack. She was one of nine children — her sisters, Correen Frazier and Rebecca Slack (deceased); and brothers, Devon, Dell, Hal, Frank (deceased), Morris (deceased) and Merlin Slack.
She attended Cedar City schools, and in 1946, she met and married Walter (Dean) Heyborne. They had four children, Evelyn Bennett, of Los Lunas, Gaylen Heyborne (deceased), Deborah Heizer (deceased) and William (Bill) Heyborne of Cedar City, Utah.
During this time of her life, she was a mother, homemaker, excellent seamstress, made the best bread and cinnamon rolls, she could can any fruit or vegetable and could cut up beef or venison with the best of them. When Dean passed away in 1966, Florence began working outside the home and it was during this time she found her passion for hand quilting. She created and sewed the most amazing, creative, beautiful quilts and was able to give a quilt to each of her children and grandchildren as well as other family members. Florence also received blue ribbons for her quilts at the New Mexico State Fair.
In 1969, Florence met Irvin G. Brooks, who was in Cedar City on assignment for the Air Force Weapons Laboratory out of Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque. They married in 1971, and Florence relocated to Albuquerque, where she and Irvin built their home in Peralta.
Irvin brought four children to the family, Robert (Bob), of Enterprise, Ala., Steven, of Kettle Falls, Wash., Judy Hummel (deceased) and Richard (Rick), of Litchfield Park, Ariz.
Florence and Irvin spent the next 46 years in their home in Peralta and traveling to every state within the contiguous United States. In August 2019, Irvin preceded Florence in death. She then made the decision to move to assisted living and moved to Beehive Assisted Living in Bosque Farms, where she lived until her death.
There will be a public/family viewing at the Los Lunas location of Noblin Funeral Service at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in the summer. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas, NM., 2211-D Main St. 866-9992.
Dale F. Buser Sr.
1945-2021
Dale F. Buser Sr., age 75, a resident of Farmington, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Dale was a member of the Elks Lodge, Four Corners Bass Masters Club and the San Juan Wildlife Federation. A former Boy Scout, he also enjoyed dancing, building guns and loved fishing and hunting. Above all, Dale loved his children and grandchildren; he will be greatly missed.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rita Buser.
He is survived by Charlotte J. Cillessen; children, Joyce Hazlewood and husband, John, Dale Buser Jr. and wife, LaVeda and Cheryl Buser; grandchildren, Kyle R. Chiver (Courtney), Rebecca Crismon (Brandon), Amy Hutchison (William), Katie Hazlewood and Cole Buser; and his great-grandchildren, Kyra, Piper and Brielle. Dale is also survived by a large, loving, extended family and many friends.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel.
Clara (Garley) Ely
Died 2021
Clara (Garley) Ely, passed away Jan. 12, 2021, due to Alzheimer’s disease.
She was a lifelong resident of Los Lunas, and was the daughter of Estanislado and Juanita Garley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Ely; brother, Criserio Garley (Celina) and Lorena Tafoya (John Tafoya).
Her children were Kathy (Alan Meadows), Cheryl Barta, Claire (Gary Michaelson), Claudette Steed and Joseph (Verna Barta). She leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed, but will be free from the disease that has kept her sick for so many years. We believe she is having a wonderful reunion with those who have been waiting for her on the other side.
We plan to have a wonderful memorial for Clara on Aug. 21 in Los Lunas. We look forward to seeing all her friends and family at that time.
Please, if able, make donations in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Margaret R. Garcia
1944-2021
Margaret R. Garcia, age 76, a resident of Belen/Valencia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her hitos and hitas by her side on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Margaret will be remembered as a fighter, who would do anything for her family. She would go without to give to others and always protected her family, even until her last breath, she protected her “hitos.”
Margaret was the grandma to many and known as the neighborhood grandma. Her favorite things to do were visit her family, going to “Walmark,” the casino and shopping.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Garcia Sr.; her parents, Antonio and Flora Rael; brothers, Luis, Jose and Ismael Rael; sisters, Beatrice Candelaria and Lupe Ledesma; brother-in-law, Rafael Candelaria; and very special granddaughter, Alexis Monique Garcia.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Antonio Garcia Jr. and Michael Garcia Sr. (Angela); nine grandchildren, Amber, Antonio (Nicole), Antoinette, Michael Jr. Nathaniel, Jacob, Alyssa and Daniel Garcia and Andrew Chavez; five great-grandchildren, Kayla and Kourtney Coffield, Adrian, Noah and Axel Garcia; many loving nieces and nephews and very special niece, Mary Alice Garcia; brother, Francisco “Chico” (Jane) Rael; and sister-in-law, Lydia Rael.
Services took place on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta. Interment followed at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Michael Jr., Nathaniel and Jacob Garcia and Francisco “Chico” Rael. Honorary pallbearers were Alyssa and Daniel Garcia.
A special thank you to all our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers who brought meals, food and necessities to the family so we could spend the final days and minutes with our mother.
Please sign Margaret's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Dennis R. Luna
1961-2021
Dennis R. Luna, age 59, a resident of Los Trujillos, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021.
He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Dennis loved to be in the mountains hunting, camping and enjoyed being in his garage by the fire having a beer with his friends and family. He loved matanzas and raising his pigs.
Dennis was a people person. He was born and raised in Los Trujillos, where he also raised his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Procopio (Lano) and Mary Jane; brothers, Leo and Arnold Luna.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Karen; daughters, Kimberlee, Melissa and Amy; and grandchildren, Haylee, Eusebio, McKenzie, Antonio and Ryan.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, at our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a public viewing from 9-9:30 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. and interment following at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Please sign Dennis's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Beverly M. O’Connor
1943-2021
Beverly M. O’Connor, age 78, loving mother, nana and daughter, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph O’Connor; and parents, Clayton and Juanita Bowman Leist.
Beverly is survived by daughters, Teressa Witthoff and Cameo Donohoe; grandchildren, Mikayla and Gavin Witthoff, Faith and Chance Lucero, and Amaris Fay; great-grandchildren, Arielle Anaya, Skye Bojorquez, Cameron Moller.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.
Please sign Beverly's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Ben A. Romero
1950-2021
GAMPY, The Man, The Myth, The Legend!
Ben A. Romero, age 70, a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father and gampy.
Ben is survived by his wife and soulmate, Annabelle Romero; dedicated and caring children, Lee Ann Romero and husband, Damien Thomas, Denise Romero and husband, Alex Cary; grandchildren, Izzy Thomas, Mia Thomas and Jasmine Lopez; mother, Barbara Romero; brothers, Dicky (Suzanne) Romero and Nick Romero; sister, Julie Romero; and his many beloved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arno Romero; and sister, Olivia Romero.
Ben loved his family so much and so unconditionally. He enjoyed his life and he loved to make everyone laugh. Ben will be remembered for his big heart, fun-loving spirit, smile and boundless energy. He was an organ donor, so he will live on helping other people.
Because of COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ben’s favorite charity, Izzy’s Grub Crawl/Hike for Hunger at thestorehousenm.org.
Please sign Ben's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
David A. Sanchez
1959-2021
David A. Sanchez, age 61, a resident of Rio Communities, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2021.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Kym, his loving wife of 33 years, was by his side when he passed away.
He was born to Isidro Sanchez Jr. and Dulcinea (Chavez) Sanchez on Aug. 28, 1959, in Albuquerque. David was a 1977 graduate of Santa Fe High.
He served as a prison guard at Santa Fe (where he got the nickname “Flintstone”) during the 1980 riot, and later as an officer at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility. He worked several jobs between his working at the prisons after he left Santa Fe and moved to Belen. His diabetes complications required him to retire early in 2013 after 18 years working for the prison systems.
David loved fishing and would make sure to go together with is older brother, Jimmy, on their shared birthday. Many will miss his many jokes and stories he loved to tell.
He is survived by his mother, Dulcinea; and siblings, Jimmy and wife, Sandra Sanchez, Carmen and husband, Manuel Garley, Diane Morfin, Yvette and husband, Ron Garcia, all of Belen, Gloria and husband, Larry Gallegos, of Meridian, Idaho, Victor and wife, Luz Sanchez, of Los Lunas, Joe Robert and wife, Linda Chavez, of Edgewood, Michael and wife, Eva, of Santa Fe, and Patrick Sanchez, of Albuquerque. He also is survived by a stepbrother, Perry and Agnes Sanchez, of Rayne, La.
He leaves behind his daughter, Roselyn and husband, Andrew Martinez, with grandchildren, Lauren and Andrew Jr.; sons, Steven Sanchez, with grandson, Ezekiel Brandon Sanchez, with granddaughter, Layla, and grandson, Jayvian.
He was preceded in being called home to the Lord by his paternal grandparents, Isidro and Olympia Sanchez Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Severo and Genoveva Chavez; father, Isidro Sanchez Jr.; older sisters, Martha Vasquez and Louise Golsch; and younger brothers, Joseph Sanchez and Anthony Sanchez.
David wished to be cremated and his ashes scattered at his favorite fishing spot on the Pecos River.
Due to health restrictions, no services will be held, only a small gathering of family to celebrate his being called home.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel.
Leta Fay (Myers) Travis
1935-2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Leta Fay (Myers) Travis announces her passing on Tuesday, Jan. 26,2021, at the age of 85.
Leta is preceded in death by her husband, Elton; parents, Audie and Francis Myers; and sister, Anita Clawson.
Leta will be loving remembered by her daughter, Pamela Johnson; son-in-law, Rick Johnson; grandchildren; Travis Johnson, Ashli and Andrew Garner; and six great-grandchildren.
Leta was born in Muleshoe, Texas. She was raised in Fence Lake, N.M., where she met Elton. They married 1953, and moved to Los Lunas in 1956, where they lived until their passing.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Los Chavez Baptist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel.
Thelma Agnes (Mayo) Watkins
1932-2021
Thelma Agnes (Mayo) Watkins, of Rio Communities, has passed away in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a long battle with COPD. She was 88.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1932, in Santa Cruz, Calif. She married Kenneth Watkins on Nov. 7, 1952, and lived many years in Friona, Texas. She had worked for many years at the PCA (Production Credit Association) and also at Friona Industries for a number of years.
Thelma is preceded in death by her mom and dad, Susie and William H. Mayo (Santa Cruz, Calif.); and a brother, Billy Mayo (Santa Cruz, Calif.).
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Ray Watkins (Rio Communities); sons, Harry (Butch) Watkins (Los Lunas) and John Meyers Pate (Atlanta, Ga.); brothers, Harry Mayo (Santa Cruz, Calif.) and “Chet” Mayo (East Falmouth, Mass.).
No services are scheduled at this time. She is to be cremated and her cremated remains will be buried alongside her husband at Santa Fe Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel.
