Johnny Apodaca
1959-2020
Johnny Apodaca, age 60, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020.
During his younger years, Johnny was a star football player in high school for the Los Lunas Tigers, and he also loved to play baseball. After high school, he was the pitcher for the “Old Timers” and they won several state titles. He was a die-hard Steelers fan.
Johnny was a very giving and caring person and was always willing to help others in need. He loved to fish, hunt, ski and he was an avid golfer. Johnny loved the outdoors and really cherished being a camp host in Sipapu.
He enjoyed watching his grandson wrestle, play football and he enjoyed watching his granddaughter dance.
Johnny is preceded in death by his son, Johnny Apodaca, Jr.; parents, Johnnie and Sinforosa (Folly) Apodaca; sister, Anna Mae Baca; brothers, Michael and Anthony Apodaca; nephew, Dion Romero; niece, Jermaine Ulibarri; paternal grandparents, Abenicio and Aurelia Apodaca; and maternal grandparents, Timoteo and Sinforosa Aragon.
He is survived by the love of his life of 33 years, Casilda Sisneros; his extended children, Martha and Mark (Monique) Sisneros; the two apples of his eyes, Ezekiel and Evangelina Sisneros; brother, Charles Apodaca; his three sisters, Romie (Miguel) Abeyta, Judy Hernandez and Debra Sanchez; sister-in-law, Cathy Apodaca; and several nieces and nephews.
Thank you to Dr. Tommy Roe and staff, the staff of NMHD, Dr. Dale Erickson, Elsa Gomez and the staff of Ambercare, Jimmy, Jackie, Chris and Christine and Father Jose.
Services took place on Wednesday, June 10, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, with interment at the Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tano Zamora, Bart Sandoval, Leon Montoya, Gino Romero, Frank Gallegos and Christopher Perea. Honorary pallberars were Armando, Gabriel and Estevan Apodaca, Carlos Apodaca, Ray Caldwell, Josh Hernandez and A.J. Montoya.
Please sign Johnny’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Bobbye Jean Elliott
1930-2020
Bobbye Jean Elliott, loving wife, mother and memaw, went back home to the Lord on June 6, 2020.
She was born in Kildare, Okla., June 24, 1930. She lived her life to the fullest, with a feisty, determined spirit and this spirit lives on in all of her family. We will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Myron Kendal Elliott; and her only son, Michael James Elliott.
She is survived by her only daughter, Patti Sue Elliott, of Los Lunas (formerly of Alamogordo); and her daughter-in-law, Tresa Elliott, of Farmington (formerly of Alamogordo). She also has five grandchildren, Stephen Dewayne Elliott, of Farmington (formerly of Bayfield, Colo.), Michael David Elliott and his wife, Tonya, of Alamogordo, Andrea Lynn Klaurens and her husband, Eric, of Los Lunas, Gregory Alan Thurman and his wife, Ashley, of Asheville, N.C., and Krista Leanne Kniffin and her husband, Daniel, of Tijeras. She also has six great-grandchildren, Alicia, Laura, Heather, Keely, Keegan and Daniel.
Jean’s passion always was her family. She loved sewing, crafting and her mountain home. When the COVID-19 pandemic is over, her family will have a celebration of life ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Durango, Colo., Animal Humane Society or the Bayfield Senior Center in Bayfield, Colo.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992.
Emma Sedillo
1933-2020
Emma Sedillo, of Adelino, age 86, went into the arms of our Heavenly Father on June 6, 2020.
She was born Nov. 2, 1933, to Onofre and Maria Baca, in Adelino. Emma was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked for many years with the Foster Grandparents program at Adelino Headstart, where she met many special friends.
Emma was an amazing mother, nana, sister, auntie and friend, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elauterio; brothers, Frank and Tony Baca; and sister, Clara Baca.
Emma is survived by her children, Marlene and her husband, Eric Lucero, David Sedillo, and Carmen and her husband, Johnny Silva; grandchildren, Kyle and Aiden Lucero, Melissa and Patrick Leyba, Michelle Silva and Melanie Silva; brothers, Ramon (Fela) Baca, Odelio (Theresa) Baca; sisters, Luga Calles, Elena (Pedro) Aragon, Ida (Tony) Ortiz, Cordelia (Shawn) Brady, Jennifer Baca and Betty (Olojio) Sanchez; 10 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Pallbearers were Kyle and Aiden Lucero, Estevan Leyba, Brian Silva-Martinez, Chris Baca and Ivan Aragon. Honorary pallbearers were her great-grandchildren, Jose, Christina, Olivia, Christian, David, Nevaeh, Julian and Nayeli.
A public viewing and Rosary were held on Wednesday, June 10, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel. A final visitation will be held at 10 a.m., and on Thursday, June 11, and Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Immaculate Conception Church in Tomé, followed by interment at Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Emma’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Bertha Marie Soto
Died 2020
Bertha Marie Soto, 70, of Los Lunas, passed away on Friday, May 29, after a decades-long battle with scleroderma.
Bertha was born in Burbank, Calif., to Joseph and Juliana Argott, the eighth of 12 children. She attended and graduated from Excelsior High School in 1968, and married Ray Woods Soto in February 1968, having five children together and a marriage spanning 52 years.
She was a member of Calvary Chapel, Diamond Bar and Chino (in California) for years, until moving to New Mexico in 2017, and her illness preventing her from actively attending Rio Grande Valley Church of Christ . Despite that, she was strong in her faith and belief in our Lord Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Woods Soto; her sisters, Barbara Soto and Margaret Gallegos; and brothers, Anthony and Daniel Argott.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Joseph and Juliana; and siblings, Mary, Hope, Peter, Joseph, Robert, William and Alfonso.
She is survived by her five children, Yvette and spouse, Robert Walters, Ray and partner, Erica Gaona, Robert and spouse, Barbara, Richard and spouse, Trisha, Gerard and partner, Cedriana, as well as 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Eloisa Vigil
1933-2020
Eloisa Vigil, age 86, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, and was a fun-loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Eloisa loved hanging out with her sister, whether it was going to the casinos or going out to eat. She enjoyed all her sisters being together.
Eloisa is preceded in death by her three loving children, Margaret, Myra and Virgil Vigil; parents, Seferino and Manuelita Sanchez; brother, Andrew Sanchez; sister-in-law, Angelina Sanchez; and brothers-in-law, Ross Garley and Ruben Abeyta.
She is survived by her five loving children, Joseph, Anna Garcia (Salo), Phillip (Kathy), Alvin (Sylvia) and Daniel (Deandra); four loving siblings, Dolores Garley, Seferino Sanchez, Johnny (Evelyn) and Pauline Abeyta.
Pallbearers will be Jose and Joelle Vigil, Eve, Cruz and Rio Romero, Daniel, Francisco and Nicole Vigil.
Services took place on Tuesday, June 9, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, with interment at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Eloisa’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Mary Lou Witherspoon
1923-2020
Mary Lou Witherspoon, age 96, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020.
She resided in Pueblitos, and was a member of Our Lady of Belen Church.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Vitalia T. and Luciano Baca; husband, Chester Witherspoon; and several siblings, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by sisters, Sophie Torres and Pauline Carrillo; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou was especially close to her sister, Sophie. She didn’t have children, and treated many of her nieces and nephews as her own. She sewed, knitted, crocheted and gifted her creations to those she loved.
Special thanks to Mary Morales, Nancy Abeyta and family for all you’ve done for Mary Lou.
Services will take place on Wednesday, June 17, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a public viewing from 9-10 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. and interment to follow at the Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Monico Abeyta, Matthew Abeyta and Mitchell Abeyta.
The family will always love and miss Mary Lou. Thank you for your kind respects.
Please sign Mary Lou’s online tribute romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
