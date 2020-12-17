David Bris
1950-2020
David Bris, of Bosque Farms, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the age of 70.
David was born in Albuquerque to Rose Mary Bris Roybal, was in St. Anthony’s orphanage for eight years, and graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1968.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alice; daughter, Rachel Bris; son, Shad Bris and his wife, Leigh, and their daughters, Stella and Audrey. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Leyba and family; and a great many cousins.
He passed away in his home after battling COVID-19 for many weeks, being cared for by his wife and daughter.
David and Alice were married in 1974 and were privileged to also be foster parents of Jerry Dunlop, Troy Zielinski, Leandro Montoya and Michael Stone Jr.
David was a committed Christian and his No. 1 passion was prison ministry. He was also faithful in picking up kids and adults for church for many years. His church, Valley Gospel, even honored him with a “#1 Van Driver” jacket.
For 30 years, he ran Living Cross Ambulance Service in Valencia County.
David had a special way of quickly connecting with anyone he met. We will all remember his warm and caring heart, quick wit, and hearty laughter. He helped us also remember to see the best in others, and even difficult situations can have a bright side. His favorite saying was “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” So many will miss him.
David is buried at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque.
Anita Eloisa Cordova
1943-2020
Anita Eloisa Cordova, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1943, in Belen, where she was raised in a small house with 13 siblings. Anita met the love of her life in high school and they were married on Feb. 11, 1961. They were inseparable from the beginning, always holding hands and enduring the smooth and rough patches together in a love that was rare and everlasting.
Anita was a member of Our Lady of Belen Church, and was married to Eusebio for 59 years. Together they had six children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. They traveled the world together always returning home to Los Chavez, where they lived in the same house since they wed.
She was known as “my wife” not only to Eusebio but to family and friends. Anita was the glue that kept the family strongly bonded. She was the best wife, mother and grandmother, but more than that, a person who was always there for anyone and everyone.
With a fresh pot of chile on the stove and food that was better than anyone’s, it was guaranteed that you would never leave the house with an empty stomach or heart.
Anita was survived by her husband, Eusebio Cordova; children, Alice Robinson (Douglas), Carl Cordova (Lorena Gonzalez), Kenneth Cordova (Mellisa), Dorothy Cordova and Janet Cordova (John Lopez); grandchildren, Tomas Aldaz, Crystal Cordova, Ryan Cordova, Candice Cordova, Justin Cordova, Megan Cordova, Joshua Fisher, Amanda Fisher and Devin Robinson; and seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Pilar Willingham, Joe Sanchez, Joseph Sanchez, Albert Sanchez and Michael Sanchez.
She is preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Cordova; parents, Nestor and Delfina Sanchez; siblings, Joann Sanchez, Rosendo Sanchez, Clorinda Chavez, Elena Chavez, Angela Olguin, Leroy Sanchez, Vicky Sanchez and Lawrence Sanchez.
All services will be at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church; arrangements through Romero Funeral Home.
Please sign Anita’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Cheryl Large (Beston)
1959-2020
Cheryl Beston (Large) passed away Dec. 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Cheryl was the daughter of Callie Morris and Chuck Beston. She was born in Havre, Mont. She was a resident of Belen. A Christian woman, a Native woman.
She was very spiritual and always had great advice. Cheryl was a simple woman who loved deeply, She attended UNM-Valencia campus and graduated some college courses. She was also a former bus driver for Belen Consolidated Schools for many years.
Cheryl was a beautiful soul; she was always eager to help any one, and was so full of strength. She had many battles in life and conquered every one while being a single mother of five children. She always was a comedian; the light of any family gathering.
Our mom was an angel on Earth that God called home. She will be missed dearly. She is loved even deeper.
She survived by her children, Heather, Jeremy, Katie, Robin and Dalton; and grandchildren Callie, Junior, Seth, Micah, Joelieanna, Iila and Amelia; and siblings, Don, Chuck, Cathy, Greg and Julie. She was very mothered for and still looked after by her mother, Callie.
A memorial will be held in spring. Please contact one of her children on Facebook if you would like to be a part of it. Via Facebook please.
Brian “Buddy” Lewis
1932-2020
Brian “Buddy” Lewis, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 88.
Buddy was born in Clovis on July 22, 1932. He graduated from Belen High School in 1950, and joined the Navy soon after. While in the service, he studied to be an electrician and boxed for the Navy. He served our country from 1952 to 1956. He then went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad as a brakeman, until his retirement in 1997.
Throughout his life and after his retirement, Buddy enjoyed breaking and riding horses, fishing, hunting, camping, frogging and dancing with his sweet Bonnie Jo. Buddy was a generous, kind, humble and forgiving man. Buddy was a mentor and passed down his many skills in all aspects of life to so many.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie Jo; son, Kip Lewis; parents, James and Mary Lewis; sisters, Jean and Jimmy Lou; and brother, Rusty.
Buddy is survived by his loving children, Jennifer DeSalvo and husband, Kurt, Jamie Powell and husband, J.C., Shane Allison and wife, Tonya, and Rex Lewis; brother, J.D. Lewis and his wife, Karen; and sister, Mary Sue Benjamin and husband, Ray. He is also lovingly remembered by two of his grandchildren, Breanna White and Gage Ahlgrim, who were his caregivers and by his side after Bonnie’s passing in 2017; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services are pending until after the new year.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Edward Lucero
1943-2020
Edward Lucero, age 77, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Dec. 9, 2020.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Edward was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved hunting and fishing, but his grandchildren were valued above all.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Isidro and Mary Lovato Lucero; father-in-law, Santiago Ulibarri; mother-in-law, Benardita Ulibarri; brother, Charlie Lucero; grandmother, Juanita Martinez; aunt, Belle Lovato; aunt, Delfina Arellano; uncle, Moises Arellano; nephew, Felix Arellano; niece, Joyce Vallejos; and brother-in-law, Tony Ulibarri.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christina Lucero; daughters, Juanita Lucero (Daniel Stephens) and Melissa Lucero (Jose Martinez); six grandchildren, Amiah Dutra, Anisa Lucero, Aanika Dutra, Alina Dutra, Eila Stephens Lucero and Avianna Martinez; sisters, Dolores Gutierrez (Peter) and Helen Gonzales (Gilbert); brothers-in-law, Daniel Ulibarri (Adelicia), Richard Ulibarri (Vera) and Ramon Ulibarri (Diane); sister-in-law, Elaine Montoya (Anthony); and many loving nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Presbyterian Hospice for all the love and care you showed to Edward, as well as to everyone who expressed their condolences and support to the family.
Services took place at Romero Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Dec. 16. Interment will take place at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jose Martinez, Daniel Stephens, Aanika Dutra, James Rigdon, Peter Gutierrez and Samé Martinez. Please sign Edward’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
J. Glenn Miller
1943-2020
J. Glenn Miller, age 77 years 6 months and 16 days, went peacefully to be with his Lord on Dec. 9, 2020, at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington after complications with pneumonia/COVID-19.
He was born on May 23, 1943, to Charles and Dorothy Miller in Lancaster, Penn. He married Anna Lois (Geigley), the love of his life, on June 2, 1963. God blessed them with three boys and four girls.
Dale Miller married Ada Mae (Weaver), Jeanette Miller, Faye (Miller) married Paul Troyer, Doris (Miller) married Joe Good (daughter-in-law, Marge Good), Janice (Miller) married Wes Byler, Bob Miller, and Edwin Miller married Amanda (Fry).
He is survived by four sisters, Marion Torkelson, of Pueblo, Colo., Dottie Torkelson, of Duchess, Alberta, Rhoda Witmer, of Colombia, S.A. , Ruthie Bair, of Quarryville, Penn.; two brothers, Paul Miller, of York, Penn., and Jim Miller of Cheyenne, Wyo. He was loved and will be missed greatly by 33 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Miller; two brothers, Robert Miller and Donald Miller; one sister, Betty Schrock; one sister-in-law, Jean Miller (Paul); and two daughters, Jeanette Miller and Doris Good.
Glenn served in the work of the Lord as pastor and school teacher for many years. He was also business manager for Lamp and Light Publishers, and bookkeeper for the Gingerich Home. He was a landscaper by trade, and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
Glenn was known for his positive outlook on life and his ability to bring out the best in others. Including his gift of having a personal relationship with the many people he came in contact with and the employees and boarders who became like family. Above all, his legacy of a godly life and example will be remembered by his family.
We would like to thank everyone, including the doctors and nurses at the hospital who cared for him through his illness, for your prayers and support during this sorrowful time.
Services were held at First Baptist Church of Bloomfield in Bloomfield, N.M., on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Mr. Miller was in the care of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home.
Gillis J. Mullins
1949-2020
Gillis J. Mullins, age 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Albuquerque on Aug. 3, 1949, to Vernon and Mary Mullins. He has been a resident of Belen since 1975.
Mullins is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a sergeant with the 1st Marine Division, DaNang area, Republic of South Vietnam. He earned several medals, including the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart (for wounds received during combat operations), Combat Action Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Presidential Unit Citation Medal, Unit Citation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and other various citation medals. He was discharged from the Marine Corp. Base 29 Palms, Calif., in 1974.
He grew up in Datil, N.M., and graduated Magdalena High School in 1968. He retired from the U.S. Federal Civil Service, Kirtland AFB, where he worked as a woodworker, hazardous materials transportation specialist, radioactive material transport specialist and combat rapid deployment specialist. He was also the senior vice commander at Chavez-Curan VFW Post 2387, Belen.
Gill had a heart of gold, and was loved by everyone. Gill was one of the kindest and hardworking people you could ever meet. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and working on home projects with his sons. He made an impact on so many of our lives and will be deeply missed by many.
Mr. Mullins is survived by a wife, Susan; seven children, GJ (Vanessa) Mullins, Leah (Craig) Mowry, Julie (Bobby) Montiel, Lewis (Theresa) Graham, Jacob Williams, Angelina (Adrian) Gallegos and Karl (Divinity) Martinson. He also leaves behind his beloved parents, Vernon and Mary Mullins; his brother, Rodger (Catherine) Mullins; his sisters, Verna (Hugh) Reed and Karen (Mondie) Martinez; 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held with military honors at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Joy Perea
1958-2020
In the quiet of night, Momma Joy, took her final journey home. A woman of immeasurable faith and strength, no doubt was met with the open arms of so many that she loved and missed so dearly.
Joy was born in Ft. Stewart, Ga., and raised in Germany and Kentucky as a proud Army daughter to Jim and Joyce Ligon. As a child, she loved fishing in the Green River in Kentucky, playing tennis (barefoot some days), and riding her bike everywhere she could go.
Joy was a proud sister to Jimmy, Keith, Debbie and Lisa. She lived a lifetime of adventures before she met and married Ruben, who would become her husband for a chapter in her life that resulted in their three children and moving to New Mexico, where she would spend the rest of her days.
Her proudest accomplishments were her three children. April, her oldest; Rumaldo, her only son; and her baby, Megan. Each one of them a diamond in her eye and the lights of her life. Her kids always knew that they were loved and supported in all their endeavors. No matter where life took them, they would always be her babies.
There also came many others who loved and called her mom. She never had a closed door, pantry or empty couch. She was blessed with a trusted ear and heart and would never turn a child away. Joy took very seriously the fact that parents could trust her, and children would confide in her with anything that plagued them. Many found a safe haven with “Momma Joy.” This outpouring of love is something she shared throughout her life.
She had a blessed gift, and there were many who held a special place in her heart Joy always loved sharing stories of growing up in various places and the things she learned while she was there. Her eyes would glisten and her smile would widen when remembering the things that made her the strong, independent, fighter that she was.
She lived her best life full of love and spirit. Her smile, sense of humor, and her heart will be forever be a hole in our lives that can never be replaced.
Momma, thank you for your love, your strength and your will to stay as long as you did for us! We will carry your lessons, stories and your laugh close to our hearts forever. We love and will miss you always.
She is preceded in death by her son, Rumaldo Perea; parents, James Ligon CSM Ret. and Joyce Ligon; and brother, Jimmy Ligon.
Joy is survived by her two daughters, April Wilsey and her partner, Leon Baca, and Megan Mowrer and her husband, Artimus; sisters, Debra Norbutas and Lisa Funk; and brother, Keith Ligon; as well as many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends that were near and dear to her heart.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Alicia Marie Rivera
1973-2020
Alicia Marie Rivera, age 47, a resident of Belen, born in Socorro, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020.
She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. We are all sad to say goodbye to Alicia Rivera, as she gained her wings on Dec. 2, 2020.
Alicia will always be remembered as a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend. She was known for having a kind heart and having a listening ear, with a big sense of humor, and there for those who needed her.
Alicia’s main focus and dedication was to her son, Devin. She will be missed and forever remain in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gabriel Silva; and her brother, Michael Silva.
Alicia is survived by her loving husband, Leon Rivera; son, Devin Rivera; mother, Rosemary Silva; sister, Carol Silva, brother, Ruben Silva; and many other family members and friends.
There are no services planned at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family would like to thank all those who helped during this time of need.
Please sign Alicia’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Alfred Trujillo Sanchez
1951-2020
Alfred Trujillo Sanchez, a resident of Bosque Farms, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, after a strong battle with cancer, comforted by his wife of more than 50 years and immediate family.
Alfred was born in Belen on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 1951, to Carman and Elfego Sanchez.
Alfred is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Linda Ann Sanchez; his two sons, Jared and Jeremy; sisters, Angie Lopez and husband, Fermin, Donna Avila and husband, Alfred, Gina Jaramillo and husband, Pat; brother, Henry Sanchez and wife, Jenny; brother-in-law, Eusebio “Sam” Espinosa, and Rachel; along with many nieces and nephews, and unconditional circle of friends.
Alfred was very talented and modest in all that he did. He was well respected by his peers at the job site along with his many friends. He was often consulted on many difficult mechanical issues for resolution. He is a person that you could definitely count on in time of need.
Alfred retired from many years at Sandia National Laboratory in robotics. He received a U.S. patent for his rescue unit called “El Salvador” (The Savior). There was nothing that he could not fix.
One of his many hobbies was to build classical cars and trucks from the ground up, to include his favorite, a 1955 red Chevy. In his shop were many classic vehicles in unfinished conditions but could be in working order with Alfred’s touch.
The family would like to thank the professional care Alfred received from Kindred Hospice and Professional Case Management.
Due to COVID-19, the participation of services is very limited.
Please visit our online guest book for Alfred at FrenchFunerals.com. FRENCH - University, 1111 University Blvd. NE, 843-6333.
Henrietta “Enriquetta’’ Lucero Sanchez
1935-2020
It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Henrietta “Enriquetta’’ Lucero Sanchez at the age of 86 of Bosque. She went to join our Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, with her parents, daughter, Debbie, and sister, Julia Almanza.
Henrietta is survived by her loving husband, Milton C. Sanchez of 63 years of marriage; a son, Mark Sanchez (companion, Faith); son-in-law, Julio De La Peña; and many beloved family members.
She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Zuniga (Deming), Niona Molina (Las Cruces), Lynn Birley (Kingman, Ariz.) and Margie Villegas (Deming); brothers-in-law, Higinio Molina and Albert Sanchez; sister-in-law, Betty Sanchez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews
She was born in Dwyer in 1935 to Luis and Camila Lucero. She graduated from Deming High School in 1953. Later, she graduated from Western University and earned her BA degree. She began her teaching career at Los Chavez public school in elementary. Later, she continued her education by getting her master’s degree at the University of Albuquerque in which she became a principal. She worked for 40 years.
Henrietta was a beautiful soul, known for her welcoming smiles, who was kind and loving to everyone she encountered, especially her school kids, teachers and schools where she worked.
She always had time to talk, laugh, give advice or solve a problem no matter how small. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate that she is now at peace in the arms of her Lord and her loving parents and daughter, Debbie, and her sister, Julia Almanza.
Services will take place on Friday, Dec. 18, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a public visitation at 11 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 12 p.m., a Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m., and interment to follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Family will also be broadcasting the funeral by Skype.
Please sign Henrietta’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Feliciano A. Serna
1934-2020
Feliciano A. Serna (Frisky), age 86, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Haerne, Texas.
Born Aug. 26, 1934, in Belen to Feliciano B. and Virginia M. Serna, Feliciano was a Belen High School graduate, and an Army veteran.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Crisanta; second wife, Nina; son, Patrick; and siblings, Gabriel I, Jessie and Henry.
His is survived by his children, Phillip, Helen and Joseph; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces, siblings, Mary, Gabriel II (Mary Lee) and Eloy (Anita).
Cremation has taken place. Services will be held at a later date.
Gilbert Tafoya
1947-2020
Gilbert Tafoya, 73, of Belen, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 8, 2020.
Gilbert was born on Oct. 31, 1947, to parents Polito and Florence Tafoya. He was the youngest of seven children. Gilbert was a lifelong resident of Belen, and a huge Belen Eagles fan.
In 1966, he met the love of his life Jane Maestas. The two married on Aug. 31, 1968. Together, they owned and managed the Cowboy Palace, while Gilbert simultaneously worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
Gilbert was a proud veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps with the First Battalion 9th Marines Bravo Company, also known as the “Walking Dead,” during the Vietnam War from 1967-1968. Gilbert led all aspects of his life as a true Marine. He held himself to a higher standard through honor, courage and commitment to God, his country and to his family.
Gilbert and Jane were blessed with three children, six grandchildren, and two (soon to be three) great-grandchildren. One could always find Gilbert at a football or volleyball game, gymnastics meet or some other extracurricular activity, cheering on one of his grandkids, beaming with pride.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Polito and Florence Tafoya; father and mother-in-law, Salomon and Lucy Maestas; brothers, Herman Tafoya, Max Tafoya, Ross Tafoya and Eloy Tafoya.
Gilbert is survived by his loving wife, Jane Tafoya; sons, Gilbert Tafoya Jr. and Dwayne Tafoya (Lori); and daughter, Tammy Tafoya (Justin); sister, Lorena Bernal; and brother, Johnny Tafoya (Margaret). He is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan (Luz), Leanne (Dominic), Jordyn, Dekoda, Jasmine and Prestin; and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lucy and Levi (who is on the way).
Gilbert began a battle with cancer about two years ago, but in true Marine fashion and in the spirit of “First to Fight,” he fought it head on. He was most concerned with his family and their well-being throughout the journey. This showed he truly embodied the epitome of “Semper Fidelis,” or “Always Faithful.”
Gilbert was a man of few words with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed by so many. Oorah! Until we meet again.
All services will be held at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church on Friday, Dec. 18. A public viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with a eulogy to be recited at 9:30 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Jim D. Thomas
Died 2020
Jim D. Thomas, Marine, retired APD, retired USCGR and retired Honeywell security after a life of service went home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janie, of almost 58 years; he was the husband that other women wished for. He was the dad that his girls, Lisa, Terri and Janet’s friends wanted. A mentor to his sons-in-law, and all who knew him, and the domino playing Pa to his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He always had a smiling face and a helping hand for anyone who needed it. He was a deacon at the Bosque Farms Church of Christ, desktop publisher for them, handyman, greeter, and as needed specialist and general all-around good guy.
He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa (Kevan Hobbs), Terri (Greg Fenley) and Janet (Ted Gee); precious grandkids and great-grandkids; his sister, Ruth Dobbs; nieces, and friends by the scores.
His legacy lives on ... If desired, please donate to the Bosque Farms Church of Christ for the many charities Jimbo participated in.
An online guest register book is available at noblin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.