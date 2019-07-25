Fermin B. Baca
1927-2019
Fermin B. Baca, age 91, a resident of Los Chavez, passed away peacefully at his home on July 23, 2019.
He was a faithful member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, and was a United States Army Veteran. Fermin loved hunting, gardening, fishing, farming, football and going to the casinos. He was a probate judge in Los Chavez in 1960, and worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and Duke City Lumber, where he retired.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ofelio and Selfa Baca; first wife, Lugarda (Gally) Salas-Baca; second wife, Adelina Chavez Baca; Abraham (Nora) Baca; Levi Baca; grandson, Mario James Baca; granddaughters, Crystal Nicole Jojola; Shawntae Chavez; in-laws, Vera Baca, Esekiel and Ninfa Gabaldon, Joe and Helen Salas.
Fermin is survived by his children, Paul (Barbara) Baca, Albert (Judith) Baca, Becky (Tommy) Gulas, Rita Jaramillo, Delma Baca, Beatrice (Marty) Jojola, Loretta (Anthony) Apodaca, Patricia (Bill Mast) Chavez, Annabell Silva, Glenda (Linda) Griego-Chavez, Carla (Patrick) Sanchez, Kathy (David) Veloz and son, Michael; precious grandchildren, Chris (Tina) and James Baca, Jacob and Jarod (Bubba) and Joshua Silva, Jesse (Brandy) Gulas, Heather (Matt) Clemons, Jason (Charlene) Jaramillo, Alisha Jaramillo, TJ Gretzner, Alan (Holly) Baca, Danielle, Jamie, Brianna Baca, Angelo Jojola, Amber Jaramillo, Jeremey and Dustin Jojola, Max and Karl Silva, Patrick Sanchez Jr., Sierra (Kenny) Salazar, Amanda (Isaiah) Martinez, Reina Valencia, Mandy Apodaca, Marissa Valencia and Jonni Chavez-Mast; and many beloved great-grandchildren. Fermin is also survived by his brother, Adam Baca, sister-in-law, Alice Baca; and many loving nieces and nephews; special brother-in-law, Willie Arrolia; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 25, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a public viewing at 8:30 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., and interment to follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Fermin’s grandchildren, Chis Baca, Jesse Gulas, Jason Jaramillo, Alan Baca, Angelo Jojola, Jarod (Bubba) Silva, Daryl Landovazo and Louisa Gabaldon. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, James Baca, Heather Clemons, Alisha Jaramillo, Danielle, Jamie, Brianna Baca, Jeremey and Dustin Jojola, Jacob and Joshua Silva.
Thank you to all the family and friends who have been there for us throughout Fermin’s final days.
Please sign Fermin’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Martha Rose Hanushek Carangelo
1923-2019
Martha Rose Hanushek Carangelo, a resident of La Joya, passed away in Albuquerque on July 7, 2019, at the age of 95.
Born Sept. 1, 1923, in Lakewood, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, she attended Bay Village High School near Cleveland, Ohio, and went on to graduate from Simmons College in Boston, Mass., where she met the love of her life, John. They married on July 21, 1945, following John’s return from WWII and settled in Slatersville, R.I.
There she devoted herself to her husband, family and lifelong career as an educator, teaching home economics and nutrition in North Smithfield, R.I., and later the Danbury, Ohio, and South Bend, Ind., school systems following moves to these cities. Martha and her husband retired to New Mexico in 1974, moving to La Joya shortly thereafter to raise sheep and grow alfalfa and hay.
She continued her volunteer service in the areas of educational access and public good, championing the establishment of the Rio Abajo Public Library, where she served as librarian for many years. She was a member of and advocate for the La Joya Community Development Association, the Las Aranas Spinners and Weavers Guild, La Promesa School and senior center and supporter of the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge.
Whatever her project, with her characteristic reserve, graciousness, tolerance, integrity and sense of justice, she strove to attain the best for her family and community. Martha cherished her earlier life in the Midwest and New England, yet she loved her life in La Joya.
Martha is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Scully Hanushek; step-mother, Florence Hanushek; father, Alex Hanushek; son, Peter Alex Carangelo; sister, Julianna Hanushek Abbott; and husband John J. Carangelo.
She is survived by her children, Jack Carangelo, Martha Gail Balogh and Paul Carangelo; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and nephew, Michael Abbott.
Services will be take place at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, La Joya.
The family wishes to thank the community of La Joya for their help, condolences and support, as well as to recognize La Joya and the love Martha and John both had for it and their acceptance into the community. La Joya was her true home.
Please sign Martha’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Shianne Noel Leavy
1990-2019
Shianne Noel Leavy, age 28, a resident of Belen, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
All services will be held at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley, on Monday, July 29, 2019. A public visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with a funeral service to be celebrated at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register and complete obituary are available at noblin.com.
Charles Eugene McKenzie
1931-2019
Charles Eugene McKenzie, 87, husband of 42 years to Gloria Ortega (predeceased), father to eight children, and beloved math instructor, passed away peacefully in late June 2019.
Born to James Gaston McKenzie and Inez Chavedo, Charles grew up among the ranches and farms of New Mexico, including Mt. Taylor, Sandia Pueblo and Los Padillas. (He never lost his love for horses and cowboy songs.) His godfather was the former governor of Sandia Pueblo. Charles attended Albuquerque’s St. Mary’s through high school.
Independent from his mid-teens due to the untimely loss of his parents and older brother, Charles joined the Air Force not long after graduation, where he served in the Strategic Air Command, flying in B-36 bombers during the Korean War.
Charles parlayed the GI Bill to two degrees at the University of New Mexico, beginning a lifelong teaching career, first in Colorado, then Belen High School, Moriarty schools, the former T-VI (CNM), and finally UNM’s mathematics and statistics department, where he taught some of his classes in the same building he had helped construct during his late-teens — Mitchell Hall.
A brilliant mathematician and lifelong Lobo fan, Charles was known for his smiling disposition and his ability to teach math in a countless variety of ways thereby to “individualize” instruction for each student’s comprehension. (He was bilingual in Spanish.)
Among Charles’s most valuable lessons, however, was in the way he lived — as a loving and attentive husband and father; with respect for diligence and hard work; with love for his extended family including grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and with ever-abiding kindness and tolerance.
In memory, donations can be made to the educational charity DonorsChoose.org.
Ruby Lee Nall
Died 2019
Ruby Lee Nall, age 82, of Los Lunas, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Ruby is survived by her husband, H. Eugene Nall; son, Gary Upchurch (Layne); daughter, Debbie Nall; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Ruby’s life was held on Saturday, July 20, at the Valencia County Cowboy Church, 1 AT & T Road, Los Lunas.
Cremation is in the care of Neptune Society. Please sign the online guestbook at legacy.com.
Rumaldo Ruben Perea
1982-2019
Rumaldo Ruben Perea passed away on July 21, 2019.
He was a resident of El Paso and Albuquerque, but his home was Los Lunas. Maldo was a graduate of Los Lunas High School, class of 2001. He was so full of character and had a charismatic personality. Maldo cultivated many good friendships that stood the test of time.
He thrived in, and cherished, his time with his dear friends and co-workers at Whole Foods for more than 10 years. No matter when you knew him, he made an impression on you that you would never forget.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends whenever time with his career would allow. His smile, sense of humor, laughter and cooking will be greatly missed.
Maldo is preceded in death his great-grandparents, Rumaldo and Louisa Otero; grandparents, Jim and Joyce Ligon; Johnny Perea and Velma Hardesty and Mela Perea; godfather, Rumaldo Otero Jr.; and brother-in-law, Adrian Wilsey.
He is survived by his parents, father Ruben Perea and wife, Renee; mother, Joy Perea; sisters, April Wilsey, Megan Mowrer and husband, Artimus; as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins. Maldo was blessed with countless friends beyond mention, including his closest friends, Bobby Ward and Jeremy Maloy.
His memorial will be held on Friday, July 26, at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen. Visitation with the family will began at 9 a.m., with services starting at 10 a.m. Reception will follow immediately after at Calvary Chapel.
Please sign Rumaldo’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Lupe G. Sanchez
1932-2019
Lupe G. Sanchez, of Belen, age 87, was reunited with her husband on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé.
Lupe is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Milton B. Sanchez; her son, Father Stephen Sanchez; her siblings, Val, Luis, Ross, Vicki, Charlotte and Christine.
She is survived by her loving children, Patrick Sanchez and his wife, Eva, Matthew Sanchez and his wife, Chun, and Kathleen Overstreet and her husband, Ernie; her loving grandchildren, Andrea Settle and her husband, Tim, Brian Sanchez and his wife, Julie, John Sanchez and his wife, Brandi, Dr. Katherine Sanchez, Cassandra McMaster and her husband, Ian, Phil Overstreet, Lauren Bush and her husband, Eddie; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Patrick, Liam, Annalisa, Audrey and Jonah.
Lupe was born in Belen and served her community with kindness and grace throughout her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a faithful Catholic. She is dearly missed and will live in our hearts forever.
Please sign Lupe’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Luz Sanchez
1940-2019
Luz Sanchez, age 79, a resident of Peralta, passed away on July 19, 2019.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta, and was a loving and devoted mother, wife and grandmother. Luz truly loved visiting with her many friends and left this earth peacefully with all of her granddaughters by her side. She was our strength and her love and guidance remain in our hearts as she reigns in Heaven.
Luz is preceded in death by her parents, Patricio and Tillie Sanchez; brothers, Patricio, Arturo and Solomon Sanchez; sister, Tina Sanchez; daughter, Ida Marquez; and grandson, Leroy Vallejos.
She is survived by her daughter, Berlinda Vallejos; grandchildren, Erica Marquez, Isaac Vallejos, Desirea, Gabrielle and Gerald Calles; great-grandchildren, Serina, Daliza and Dominic Vallejos, Isisah, Santiago and Isaac Vallejos, Angel Jr., Santiago, Manuel, Marques and Dezmend Lino, Chanelle, Giovannie, Aryah and Faith Calles; great-great grandchildren, Liam and Laylen Vallejos.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta, beginning at 6 p.m. with a public visitation, a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.. A final visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and interment to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Luz’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Emma Sedillo
1928-2019
Emma Sedillo, age 91, passed away peacefully in her Peralta home on Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 11, 1928, in Manzano, N.M., and later moved to Peralta with her husband to raise their six children and became a longtime resident. Emma took pride in being a wonderful homemaker, always providing for her husband, children, grandchildren, and many more family members and friends.
She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and loved to share her prayers and rejoice in the word of the Lord with everyone. Emma filled every heart with love and will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eliseo and Mariana Tafoya; husbands, Camilo Anzures Sr. and Antonio Sedillo; sons, Ted Sr. (Margaret), Louie (Mela) and Jerry Anzures; sisters, Virginia (Isidro) and Molly; and grandson, Ted Jr.
Emma is survived by her sister, Bennie; son, Camilo Jr. (Melody); daughters, Irene and Tercilla; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren. nin step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A final memorial service was held on Wednesday, July 24, to send Emma to her eternal resting place with a loving farewell.
Honorary pallbearers were her children, Camilo, Irene and Tercilla.
The family would like to thank Amanda and Francine of Ambercare, Dr. Aragon and staff, and Dicky, Rosa and the Romero Funeral Home staff for all of the generous care they provided to Emma.
Please sign Emma’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Damien E. Velasquez
1978-2019
Damien E. Velasquez, age 41, a resident of Peralta, passed away on July 8, 2019, in Denver, Colo., at the University of Colorado Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Damien was the most sociable man you could ever have met. He loved telling stories about his hunting and fishing trips. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He graduated from Los Lunas High School in 1996, where he was a star basketball player, which took him to Belgium to play on the all-star team. He attended The University of New Mexico-Valencia campus and then transferred to San Jacinto in Houston, Texas.
Damien was a corrections officer for more than 20 years. He was preparing to retire. His favorite basketball team was the North Carolina Tar Heels. His favorite football team was the Minnesota Vikings.
Damien was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ernest Rodriguez; grandma, Angelina Velasquez; brother, Derrick Velasquez; four uncles and two aunts.
Damien is survived by the loving mother of his children, Kristi Velasquez; his children, Seth and Khloe; father, Eugene; mother, Diana; brother, Shawn (Michelle); sister, Kendra (Tim); nieces, Bryce, Sidney, Ally and Katie; nephews, Skyler, Trace, Derrick Jr., and Adam; and his grandmother, Millie Rodriguez. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins from the San Luis Valley.
All services will be held at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, Saturday July 27, beginning with a visitation at 10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the funeral home’s reception room.
In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the San Rafael Presbyterian Church (maintenance), c/o Margie Garcia, 33688 Hwy. 17, Antonito, Colorado 81120.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992.
