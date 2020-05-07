Shirley Gallegos Baca
1957-2020
Shirley Gallegos Baca, 62 of Los Lunas, beloved wife, mother and granny, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 2 , 2020.
She grew up in Belen, and graduated from Belen High School in 1976.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Mercedes Gallegos; and father-in-law, Ernesto Baca.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Baca, of 39 years; sons, Francisco (Linda) Baca and Rufus Baca; five grandsons, Gabriel Baca, Francisco Baca, Jose Baca, Jordayn Galaz and Dominic Baca; mother-in-law, Mary Bell Baca; brother, Lawrence Gallegos; sisters, Jennie Mascarena and Helen Baca; in-laws, David (Julia) Baca, Victor (Kari) Baca, Manuel (Sheryl) Baca, Carol (Steve) Sena, Debbie Chavez, Jessica (Jimmy) Tafoya, Debbie Baca and Elizabeth Baca; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the unfortunate situation of the Covid-19, we are sad to say there will not be any services at this time. Thank you, the Baca family.
Johannes “Hans” Bazen
1944-2020
Johannes “Hans” Bazen was called by the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 75.
Hans Bazen was born on May 3, 1944, in Libith, Netherland, to Jan Marinus and Elizabeth Bazen. Hans was an accomplished hard-working husband and father. He was known as “the most prominent foreign car mechanic in Valencia County, for 37 years of working as an auto mechanic.”
His business of Hans Foreign & Domestic Car specialized in foreign and domestic car repair. Hans had a reputation of being one of the finest, he was able to restore a vehicle from rust to a magnificent automobile. He took great pride in being a perfectionist in his workmanship.
He is predominantly remembered for his incredible wit and determination to fix anything. He also proudly served in the Dutch Army, where he acquired his skills as a mechanic. He had a passion for tennis and driving fast cars. He enjoyed spending his days with his sidekick, Roland. They enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and enjoying their time on the beach at Elephant Butte. They loved to eat at the Luna Mansion and reminisce about building cars.
Hans was someone you could call day or night. He briefly had a limousine business, Knight Owl, in the county which he operated for several years. He always loved and cared for Austin, teaching his grandson how to work on cars. He enjoyed the company of his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his loving and caring wife, Antoinette Bazen.
Hans is survived by his sister, Doortje (husband, Joep uder Mee); brother, Ben Bazen (wife, Mieke); sister, Hanneke (husband, Toine Rovers); loving son, Roland Bazen (Donna); and grandchild, Austin Bazen.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 regulations are lifted.
In lieu of flower donations, please donate to Shriners Hospital. On behalf of the family, thank you for your friendship and everlasting love and prayers — the Bazen family.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992 an online guest register book is available at noblin.com.
Anna J. Chavez
1958-2020
Anna J. Chavez, age 61, a resident of Belen, formally of Grants, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was a 1977 Grants High School graduate, where she met the love of her life, Rick. Anna was a very kind and loving person. She had a big beautiful smile that lit up any room she entered.
Anna enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren more than anything in the world. Anna was loved by many people and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio and Gladys Jaramillo; brother, Michael Jaramillo; father- and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Angie Chavez; nephew, Dennis Chavez; and infant daughter, Stephanie Chavez.
Anna is survived by her loving husband, of 43 years, Rick Chavez; daughter, Karen Diaz; son-in-law, Chris Diaz; grandchildren, Christopher and Joaquin Diaz; sisters, Mary Gutierrez (Albert), Sharon Trujillo (James) and Janell Perez (Michael); brothers, Leonard Jaramillo (Tanya), Bernie Jaramillo (Kathy), Andrew Jaramillo and Gerald Jaramillo (Maria). She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Special thanks to family and friends for offering their thoughts and prayers during this time. Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Edward J. Davis
1983-2020
Edward J. Davis, age 36, of Peralta, passed away on April 27, 2020.
He enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, riding his bike, family matanzas; and his two children were his pride and joy. Edward always looked out for everyone, including his friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy and Erlinda Gonzales; uncle, Billy J. Gonzales; and his godfather, Richard Bibiano.
Edward is survived by his two sons, Sammy and Zeke Davis; three brothers, Ruben Davis, Armando Holguin and J.R. Barela; mother, Mary Carr; and godmother, Louise Bibiano.
Cremation has taken place. Services were privately held by the family.
Please sign Edward’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Jeremy Jaramillo
Died 2020
God welcomed into the house of the Lord, Jeremy Jaramillo, age 46, a resident of Peralta, on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Jeremy owned and operated Kens Plumbing Inc. He was the most dedicated husband and father. Above all, he was his family’s spiritual leader.
His joy was volunteering and guiding his family through daily life, to provide focus on keeping Jesus Christ as their center. Jeremy was a member of the Calvary Chapel of Bosque Farms and the men’s ministry at Calvary Chapel Light of the World.
He enjoyed being a basketball coach for all five of his children’s teams throughout the years. He currently coached at CCA, previously at Hope Christian, Los Lunas County League and Bernalillo County League. He was a former football coach for Valencia High School, coaching his sons through YAFL to high school.
Jeremy had a charismatic personality, which he expressed through music as a deejay for many events. The void in our hearts will be there always because we lost a wonderful man. Jeremy will be remembered by the legacy of love and joy he gave to everyone.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Jaramillo; stepfather, Kenneth L. Glenn; sister, Aimee Liane Jaramillo; son, Joshua Jaramillo; father-in-law, Nabor Lovato; grandparents, Jose Jaramillo and Lucian (Urtiaga) Jaramillo, and Orlando D. Gomez and Matlida (Griego) Gomez.
Jeremy is survived by his loving wife, Eileen (Lovato) Jaramillo; children, Kaytlyn, Abygail, Joseph, Leon and Adrian Jaramillo; mother, Brenda Gomez-Glenn; stepmother, Grace Jaramillo; brother, Nicolas Rael; stepbrothers, Kenny Glenn and Chris Romero (Erika); numerous uncles, aunts and several nieces and nephews; special cousin, Daniel Salas Jr.; and best friends, Truman Ward, Chris Romero, Adrian Chacon and Josh Skarsgard, as well as others, too numerous to mention.
Services are pending at this time, due to surrounding circumstances. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel.
In lieu of flower donations can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992 an online guest register book is available at noblin.com.
Sally C. Roybal
1950-2020
Sally C. Roybal, age 70 passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Los Lunas.
She was born to Abundo Gallegos and Anita Campos on March 3, 1950, in Raton, N.M.
Sally is preceded in death by her son, Edward Roybal; mother, Anita Campos; father, Abundo Gallegos; brothers, Joe S. Gallegos and Joe C. Gallegos; stepdaughter, Rosa Mares; and granddaughter, Miranda Weathers.
She is survived by her husband, Agustin Mares; children, June M. Trujillo, Freddie M. Roybal (Bernadette) and Peter G. Roybal (Yvette); and daughter-in-law, Patsy Roybal; stepchildren, Agustin Mares (Bernadette), Anthony Mares (Charlene), Judy Padilla (Jamie), Diane Reyes (Martin) and Stephanie Mares; who have blessed her with 33 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
She shared a special relationship with a handful of her granddaughters, Brittany Anne, Savannah, Audrey Roybal, Suzanne Weathers and Sally Ann Gacia.
Services are pending and will be held at a later date. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, N.M., 87701. 425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.