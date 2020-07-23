Norma Ann Brannan (Mosley)
1947-2020
On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Norma Ann Brannan, of Hurley, N.M., entered into eternal life in Silver City.
Born Norma Ann Mosley on New Year’s Day 1947 in Santa Ana, Calif., to Walter Calvin and Muriel Mosley, Norma had a natural tendency to care for others.
On May 27, 1967, she married Billy O. Brannan Sr., of Belen, and they made their home on Aztec Street in Hurley. Together, they lived 50 years at the same address with the same phone number. She was an active member of the Silver City Church of Christ and had many wonderful friends from her church family.
She worked for many years as a day care provider at the Methodist Church of Silver City. She loved all the little kids who were entrusted to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, Bobby Mosley; and her sister, Thelma Rogers.
She is survived by her brother, Donny Mosley (Sharon), of Lincoln City, Ore.; her children, Laura Ann West, of Albuquerque, and Billy Brannan Jr., of Hurley; her grandson, Sean Moreno (Koddi), of Roswell; her great-grandson, Bennet Moreno, also of Roswell; her brother-in-law, Richard Rogers, of Tyrone, N.M.; her sister-in-law, Nellie Mosley, of Texarkana, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
The family would like to recognize the wonderful staff at Genesis Silver Care Center for the care they showed her.
Due to the public health crisis, no memorial service is currently planned.
Arrangements are being made by Baca’s Funeral Chapel in Silver City, N.M.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Norma’s name to the New Mexico Christian Children’s Home at nmcch.org or 1356 NM 236, Portales, N.M., 88130.
Rafael Candelaria
1934-2020
Rafael Candelaria, age 86, a resident of Valencia/Los Lunas, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta, and also enjoyed going to mass with Father Francisco at San Juan Mission Church in Meadow Lake.
Rafael will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed deer hunting with his three sons. He was a smart and creative craftsman, who loved welding and mechanics. Rafael was known by many as a person who could do just about anything.
As a man who always put his family first and foremost, he taught them how to live life feeling limitless, how to be a good person and built a great family. He has left his mark on the world and now he can rest peacefully with the love of his life, his wife and our beautiful mother, Beatrice.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Beatrice Rael Candelaria; parents, Gregorio and Rosalia Candelaria; brothers, Manuel, Leo and Herman; and sister, Lucy Chavez.
Rafael is survived by his four daughters, Lorenza, MaryAlice, Rafaelita and Debra; his three sons, Robert (Lora), Gregory and Martin (Monique); 10 granddaughters, Felicha (Adam), Leticia, Jessica, Sarah, Angelica (Jack), Jaclyn, Victoria (Ryan), Rachel, NayaMarie and Kylie; four grandsons, Christopher, Jason (Andrea), Daniel and Martin Jr.; eight great-grandchildren and nine grandchildren from the extended family.
He is also survived by one sister, Aurelia Chavez; one brother-in-law, Francisco Rael (MaryJane); and sister-in-law, Margaret Garcia.
Services will take place on Thursday, July 23, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church beginning with a public viewing at 9 a.m. a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Gregory Candelaria, Martin Candelaria, Christopher Birdsong, Jason Garcia, Daniel Birdsong and Martin Candelaria Jr.
The family would like to thank Ambercare Hospice and their staff for the wonderful care and support they provided to our father and family.
Please sign Rafael’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Elvira (Chatha) Maria Dietz
1938-2020
Elvira (Chatha) Maria Dietz was born on May 23, 1938, and passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Elvira was born in Torreon, N.M., to the late Antonio and Dolritias (Lola) Lujan. She was raised in and became a long-time resident of Albuquerque. She was 82 years old and a 30-plus year resident of Tomé.
She is survived by nine children, Phyllis Chavez, Joseph Chavez, David (Gwen) Chavez, Debb Dietz, Dennis (Colleen) Dietz, Tom (Donna) Dietz, Ronald Dietz, Andy (Christine) Dietz and Michael (Debbie) Dietz; 20 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, surviving sisters, Erlinda Ortiz and Teresa Lujan; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Elvira was preceded by her husbands, Jose Ruben Chavez, of 21 years, and Arthur Vincent Dietz, of 25 years.
Elvira always felt the need to help other people, no matter where on the ladder of life they stood. She was always there for those in need. Elvira enjoyed being a mentor to her family and helping them anyway she could. She always gave special attention and support in any way that she could to her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were all God’s gift to her. As she would always say to them, “God searched the whole earth for a family just for you and blessed our family with you.”
Elvira had a lot of profound things she said in her life but one of the things she said the most was that you have to hold on to the important things in life and her biggest joy in life was her children and her family. She always would say, “Family first.”
May she rest in peace.
Please visit our online guest book for Elvira Dietz at frenchfunerals.com/obituary/Elvira-Dietz
Porfirio Christobal “Chris” Fresquez
1932-2020
Porfirio Christobal “Chris” Fresquez, age 87, a resident of Rio Communities, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
He was a member of La Merced Moose Lodge and Moose Legion. Chris was an employee with Greyhound Lines for 35 years in California and New Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Porfirio Fresquez and Maria Sedillo Fresquez; two sisters and three brothers.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn Fresquez; four sisters, Prestina Sanchez-Davis, Effie Chavez, Gloria Mendiola and Linda Yrisarri; and one brother, Tony Fresquez. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, children and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Amalia “Molly” Gonzales
1953-2020
Amalia “Molly” Gonzales, age 66, went home to be with our Lord on July 17, 2020.
She was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas. Molly enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a strong, loving, caring and kind woman. Molly had a wonderful sense of humor, was happy all the time, could put a smile on anyone’s face and never met a stranger. She never hesitated to help anyone in need.
Molly loved animals, especially her beloved dog named “Baby,” who stayed by her side until her last breath. She enjoyed going to the casinos, flea markets and thrift stores once in a while. Molly will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Avelino Gonzales Sr.; daughter, Tammy Dry; sisters, Connie Duran and Beverly Gonzales.
Molly is survived by her sons, Jerry Dry, Andrew Luna (fiancé, Nicole Torres) and Adan Luna (companion, Priscilla Conjeo); grandchildren, Joshua Gonzales (Kathy), Jacob Gonzales (Kelly), Kianna Gonzales (companion, Damien Chavez), Audrianna Luna, Cruzito Luna, Angelyiece Luna, Adan Luna, Alexis Garcia and Nevaeh Burciaga; great-grandchildren, Andres Duran, Makaela Gonzales, Kaylee Gonzales, Faith Gonzales, Nathan Gonzales, Jared Gonzales, Jericho Gonzales, Athena Sue Gonzales and Dacion Chavez.; mother, Maria C. Gonzales; sisters, Angie G. O’Donald (Byron), Charlene Martinez and Veronica Gonzales; brothers, Avelino Gonzales (Martha), George Gonzales, Daniel Gonzales (Vicky), Johnny Gonzales (Lori), Sammy Gonzales (Brittany), Robert Michael Gonzales ( Kristin), Joseph Gonzales (Trish), Tim Gonzales (fiancé, Lillian) and Roy Gonzales (Stephanie); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will take place on Saturday, July 25, at San Miguel Catholic Church in Socorro, beginning with a visitation at 9 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. and interment to follow at San Miguel Catholic Cemetery.
Urn bearers will be her grandsons, Josh and Jacob Gonzales.
The family expresses a special thank you to our “special angel” Trish Gonzales, sister-in-law, for her dedication and caring love that she selflessly gave Amalia “Molly” without fail every day, in her final days. We also thank Crystal Silva from Home Health Care, who was also there every day to help with Molly’s care, Chaplin Joel Steen, Cynthia Baca and all the rest of hospice staff.
Please sign Molly’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Leroy Lucero
1957-2020
Leroy Lucero, age 62, passed away on July 6, 2020, at his home in Belen, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Leroy retired from the Los Lunas Schools. He loved to dance, and he loved his Spanish music. Leroy loved the outdoors and could always be found working in the yard. He loved get-togethers with his family and friends for annual matanzas.
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Tobias and Lucy Lucero; brothers, Richard, Gene, Michael and Larry Lucero; sister-in-law, Katy Lucero, nieces, Erica Trujillo and Michaela Griego; and nephew, Micah Campbell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Rita Encinias Lucero; son, Donovan (Katrina); daughters, Dawnelle (Steve) Vallejos and Adrian Lucero; four grandchildren, Liam, Sheyanne, Aubrey and Stevie; stepchildren, Ashley (Jeremy) Sorrenson and Cody Suthers (Kelleen); siblings, Ray, Chris (Adela), Robert (Diane), Linda “Micky” (Joe) Sanchez, Urban (Maxine), Daniel (Janice) and Gloria (Danny) Ratliff; mother-in-law, Emelina Encianas; brother-in-law, Louie Encianas (Martina); sister-in-law, Elizabeth Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. A visitation and Rosary was held Wednesday, July 15, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will take place at a later date.
Please sign Leroy’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Max Manzanares
1940-2020
Max Manzanares, age 79, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1940.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Silveria Manzanares.
Max is survived by his loving sister, Mary C. Montano; one great niece, three great nephews, 18 great-grand nieces and nephew, 28 great-great grand nieces and nephews and other relatives.
The family would like to thank Maria Ortiz and all staff that gave special care to Max.
Please visit Max’s Memorial Page at noblin.com.
Paul G. “Joe” Moya
1943 -2020
Paul G. “Joe” Moya, age 77, a resident of Tomé, passed away peacefully at his home on July 17, 2020.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé. Paul retired from the Los Lunas Schools.
After retiring, he loved spending time with his family. He also loved his casino time and never missed going when he had spare time.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Ignacio and Isabel Aragon Moya; sister, Beatrice Chavez; and brother, Tony Moya.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ramona Vallejos Moya; children, Adela and Chris Montoya, Pauline Moya, Denise and Chris Chronis, Adrian and Tracy Moya, Michelle and Eileen Moya; 13 grandchildren, Chantel, Tyler, Albert/Cathy, Amber, Austin, Samantha, Sia, Noah, Isiah, Kalia, Dillon, Kyle and Sophia; seven great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Deliah, Amy, Amhi, Oliver, JJ and Lola; and brother, Ermino.
Paul was very fortunate to have an extended family made up of many cousins whom he was very close to and loved very much. We would love to thank all our family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. Also thanks to the wonderful staff from Ambercare Hospice who helped care and comfort Paul at the end of his journey.
Cremation has taken place. All services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé on Friday, July 24, beginning with a visitation from 10-10:30 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 10:30 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at the Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Paul’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Paula C. Padilla
Died 2020
Paula C. Padilla, age 85, departed this earth to be in Heaven with almighty God on Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of Los Lunas, Paula retired from the state of New Mexico Foster Grandparent Program, was a member of San Clemente Parish and served as a board member for the Community Action Program.
Paula was a beautiful, loving, compassionate and generous person. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, gardening, visiting with her family, friends and neighbors, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alberto and Federlinda Carrasco; sisters, Ida Bales and Sylvia Gabaldon; daughter, Paulette Sanchez-Montoya; grandsons, Johnny Apodaca and Brandon Padilla.
Paula is survived by her children, Andrew (Pam) Padilla, Pamela Ewers-Skinner, Rose Sanchez, Edna (Andrew) Zamora, Joseph (Manessa) Padilla and Evangeline (Patrick) Flood; siblings, Stephanie Gallegos and Albert (Nora) Carrasco; sister-in-law, Ymelda (Leroy) Baca; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A special thanks to family and friends for their thoughts and prayers during this time.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at the San Clemente Parish followed by an interment at Los Lentes Cemetery off Tondre Road.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992.
