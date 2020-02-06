Isabel Casaus
Died 2019
On Dec. 16, my beautiful Isabel was called home to be with our Heavenly Father in paradise. She fought a long and hard battle with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; sisters, Julie, Rachel and Linda; and brother, Jim; two sons, Art and Nick Gonzales; many friends, nieces and nephews as well as grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Reflections Funeral Home in Albuquerque. Internment will follow after the service at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque.
Rebecca Molina Cordova
1933-2020
Rebecca Molina Cordova, age 86, a resident of Bosque Farms, passed away on Jan. 30.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anselmo; one son, Anthony; and one son-in-law, Joseph Augustin Sangre.
She is survived by seven children, Theresa Sangre, Clara (Greg) Baca, John (Nora) Cordova, Eleanor Cordova, Andrew (Teresa) Cordova, Rufino (Giesla) Cordova and Richard Cordova; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Rebecca was a long-time member or Our Lady of Guadalupe and founder of the Legion of Mary in the parish. She was also a member of the Blue Army, Servites, Altar Society, St. Vincent de Paul, an extraordinary minister and a catechism teacher for many years.
She was so devoted to the Blessed Mother, and when she prayed the Rosary, her spirit would shine, you could just see that she was connected to our most Blessed Virgin Mary.
She prayed for everyone who asked and for the parish. For years on first Fridays, she would go to Mass, then remain the whole day for adoration.
She had a saying, “May God bless you and make you a saint.” She said this to everyone — when she gave communion, and especially to her family. She taught all her children to love God. She greeted everyone with a smile. She was kind and loving.
She was so filled with the love of God, she would pass that on to you. She will be greatly missed, but we all know she is still paying for us.
A final viewing will begin at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta, with a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m., with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Feb. 6. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Rebecca’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Jesse Leroy Doty
1954-2020
Jesse L. Doty, 65, passed away Jan. 29, 2020.
Jesse was a caring and loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and an active member of the collector and hot rod car community.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Doty; parents, Jesse E. Doty and Margaret (Virginia) Doty; daughters, April Williams and Danielle Meyer; brothers, Ernest, Norman and Virgil; sisters, Virginia (Sis) Ferguson and Carol Wells; as well as grandchildren, Jessica, Troy, Nathaniel, Atlantis, Tommy, Toby, Bobbi Jo and Antonio.
He will be missed by many others, including nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and fellow hot-rodders.
A burial was held Monday, Feb. 3, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family requests donations to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.
Peggy Michelle Hainsworth
1945-2020
Peggy Michelle Hainsworth was lovingly called home to heaven on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1945, in Albuquerque. She grew up in New Mexico but relocated to Illinois as a young woman, where she met her husband, Ken. They were residents of Glen Ellyn, Ill., for nearly 40 years before returning to her hometown — Belen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roberta Maxine and Ray Martin; her beloved husband of 40 years, Kenneth Hainsworth; and brother, Mike Martin.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Rebekah Robson (Steve); stepdaughter, Jacki Custable (Sam); grandchildren, Sammy and Carly Custable; sister, Terry Gray (Ken); niece and nephews, Christy Martin, Ryan, Kevin and Cory Gray; and many other loved ones.
Peggy was an inspiration with her welcoming kindness and compassion. Peggy was a loving soul who took care of those around her. She always had an extra seat at the table for someone in need. She will be incredibly missed by many.
Services were held at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel on Monday Feb. 3. Interment followed at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Tony Eddie Jaramillo
1941-2019
Tony Eddie Jaramillo, age 78, a resident of Belen, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, and retired from General Electric after 30 years of service. Tony enjoyed coaching, fishing and hunting.
He was married to the love of his life, Margaret, for 56 years. Tony was a wonderful husband and father. He will be forever missed and loved by all!
He was preceded in death by his mother, Corinne; and his father, Eddie.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; sisters, JoAnna (Jaramillo) van Iersel and Linda Jaramillo; sons, Richard, Michael, David (Juli) and Raymond (Robin); nine grandchildren, Lacey, DeVin, Calli, Felicia, Kyle, Briana, Chad, Jordan and Sierra; 10 great-grandchildren, John, Leandra, Kaleb, Joshua, Jaidyn, Nazarae, Jakob, Taylynn, Paisley and Jaxton.
All services will take place at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 7. A visitation will begin at 9 a.m., and a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m.
Please sign Tony’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Max Montoya
1985-2020
Max Montoya, age 34, a resident of Los Lunas, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 28, 2020.
He was a great dad and great friend. He was also the best son a mother could ask for. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angelina; and paternal grandmother, Mary Montoya.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Trujillo; and his father, Max Montoya; his maternal grandparents, Martin and Florela Trujillo; and paternal grandfather, Arthur Montoya Sr.; the love of his life, Eileen Salgado; his boys, Felix, Fabian and Francisco; the apple of his eye, Angel; his sisters, Ashley and Brittany Ortiz, and Tiffany and Marissa Montoya; his brother, Matthew Ortiz; along with his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at San Clemente Catholic Church in Los Lunas, beginning with a viewing at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, with a Rosary following at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8.
Robert “Jack” Murrell
1933-2020
Robert “Jack” Murrell, born in Mobeetie, Texas, Nov. 15, 1933, died Feb. 1, 2020, after a long fight with several lung diseases.
Jack was the only son of Ernest and Vera Murrell.
He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Susan Lee Murrell, who passed away in July 2018.
Jack is survived by his older sister, Lillian Roberts, of Clovis; his beloved daughter, Lisa Murrell; his loving granddaughters, Sena Hare and Elan Kwiecinski; and his loving great-grandson, Aleksei Kwiecinski.
Jack cared deeply for his precious granddaughters and appreciated how they remained connected with him until the end, as well as his nephew, Randy Roberts, of Clovis.
One of Jack’s first paying jobs was driving the school bus at age 14 while he was still in ninth grade in Clovis. He met his future wife, Thomasina Ingram, at that time. His cowboy hat won her over and they married four years later and remained married for 48 years until she predeceased him in January 2000.
An employee from 1953-1995 of the Santa Fe Railroad (starting as a fireman on a steam engine to years as a locomotive engineer until retirement), he also, over the course of his life, did custom farm work, ranched cattle and owned racehorses for a time (some of which even won).
Jack was also an accomplished singer and guitarist, and enjoyed meeting up with musical friends annually at Bob Wills Days in Turkey, Texas. He enjoyed and maintained friendships with a wide range of people, one of whom described Jack as “a likeable cuss.”
All services will be held at Romero Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning with a visitation at 3 p.m., and funeral service to be held at 4 p.m. Interment will follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery.
Please sign Robert’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Phillip M. Pena
1954-2020
Phillip M. Pena, age 65, a lifelong resident of Belen, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
He loved the outdoors and he never missed an opportunity to go camping and fishing with his family and friends.
Phillip dedicated many years caring for his mother, Soledad; and brother, Telesfor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Soledad Carrejo Pena; and brothers, Porfirio, Telesfor, Joe and Leandro.
Phillip is survived by his loving sister, Sylvia Doleckyi (Tony); brothers, Ignacio (Nina), Jose N (Abigail) and Albert (Linda); sister-in-law, Carla Pena; and his many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his very close friends, Marcos Romero and family. He will be greatly missed by all that new him.
All services will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with a public viewing at 9 a.m., a celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m., and interment will follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Pena, Dwayne Pena, Marcos Romero, Daniel Romero, Jose N. Pena and Albert Pena.
Please sign Phillip’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
David L. Sanchez
1954-2020
David L. Sanchez, age 65, a resident of Chilili, N.M., passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto and Cipriana Sanchez.
David is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Sanchez; sons, Carlos Sanchez and wife, Tanya, and Brandon Sanchez and wife, Jacquelyn; daughters, Davina Sanchez, (fiancé, David Lloyd) and Erica Martinez (William). He is also survived by eight beautiful grandchildren.
All services will take place on Monday, Feb. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with a Rosary at to be recited at 10 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Please sign David’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Barbara VanPelt Webster
1934-2020
Barbara VanPelt Webster, age 85, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, after a long illness.
She was a resident of Los Lunas, and was originally from Utica, N.Y. Barbara was a graduate of Utica Free Academy High School. She was an avid book reader and loved tending to her garden.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father and mother, Raymond and Gladys VanPelt; and sister, Elizabeth Whittaker.
She is survived by her husband, JL Webster; daughter, Lynn Higgin; son-in-law, Randy Higgin; brothers, David VanPelt, of Albuquerque, and Donald VanPelt of Whitesboro, N.Y.; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel.
Please sign Barbara’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
