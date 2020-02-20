Jose Ramon Baca
1943-2020
Jose Ramon Baca, a life-long resident of Adelino, entered eternal life on Feb. 17, 2020. He was the son of Jose Rito and Esidora Baca.
Services will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Tomé on Friday, Feb. 21, beginning with a visitation from 10-11 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 11 a.m. and a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Tomé Catholic Cemetery.
Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Virgil R. Barger
1933-2020
Virgil R. Barger, 86, born in Texico, N.M., former resident of Bosque Farms, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett, Texas.
Virgil enjoyed watching his favorite westerns, and his football and basketball games. He was known for eating plain bologna sandwiches and Jimmy Dean bowls. He liked walking, and talking to anyone he would find along his way (especially about his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys), but most of all, he loved his many trips with wife, Beverly, and spending time with his family.
Virgil and his wife, Beverly, lived in Bosque Farms for 40 years. He worked for the New Mexico Gas Company doing meter repair for 36 years. He was part of the Bosque Farms Community Watch program, driving around the community. After retirement, he moved to Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Dorothea; wife, Beverly Jane Barger; and sister, Margie Bauer.
He is survived by his sons, Bryan (Natalie) Barger and Brad (Marie) Barger; daughters, Tammy (Tim) Huerena, Pamela (Troy) Davis and Julia (David) White; grandchildren, Timothy (Sabrina) Huerena, Michael (Janelle) Barger, Heather Davis, Jonathan Davis, Christen Quintana, Christopher Barger, Casandra White and Matthew White. He will always be in our hearts and greatly missed.
Pallbearers were Bryan Barger, Michael Barger, Timothy Huerena, Tim Huerena, Matthew White and David White.
Services were held at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 8, with graveside service and final resting place at Rosemont Cemetery in Wichita Falls, Texas, next to his wife, Beverly.
Hailey Shae Thompson
1997-2019
Hailey Shae Thompson departed this life suddenly on Sept. 15, 2019, in Prescott, Ariz.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1997, in Seattle, Wash. Hailey and her boyfriend, Vince, had been working and going to school in Prescott, Ariz. Hailey’s passing comes with enormous sorrow and grief to all who loved her.
She is survived by her boyfriend and bestfriend, Vince Jimenez; her father, Shawn Thompson and Valerie Elledge; her grandmother, Ellyn Thompson; her uncle, Lee Thompson and his wife, Vanessa; uncle, Chad Thompson and his wife, Karen; and their families of Los Lunas.
She will be missed by her cousins, Stephanie, Michael and their families, as well as cousins, Dominic and Melanie. She is also survived by her mother, Brittney, of Phoenix, Ariz.
Hailey is preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, Bernard Thompson, who passed away Sept. 1. They had a very special bond and are no doubt reunited now.
In her short life, Hailey brought much love, laughter and happiness to all who knew her. She was very intelligent, goal-oriented, hard-working and loyal. She always fought for the underdog and was fearless.
She loved animals. It was not unusual for her to bring home a goat or a rabbit or dogs. Hailey was an enlightened being, an old soul who always followed her heart and traveled her own road. Her passing will leave an unbearable emptiness in our hearts and she will be missed dearly.
Memorial services were held in Arizona with her family there. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Los Lunas with her New Mexico family and friends.
