Theresa Benavídez
1945-2020
Theresa Benavídez, of Casa Colorada, 74 years young, went into the arms of our Heavenly Father on May 29, 2020.
She was born Aug. 4, 1945, to Tomás and Andreita Chávez, in Los Lunas. Theresa was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Belén Catholic Church. She had a great love for Jesus and her family. Theresa was an amazing mother, nana, sister, auntie and friend, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregorio; brothers, Tomás, Raymond, Lee, Fermín, Richard, Bobby and Louie Chávez; sisters, Priscilla Tafoya, Christine Mills and Yolanda García.
Theresa is survived by her children, Kevin and his wife, Julie, Louise and her husband, Andy García, Philip and his wife, Diana, Norma Benavídez and Gerard Cuarón, Richard and his wife, Sonja; grandchildren, Joelle and Kade Benavídez, Branden, Matthew and Vanessa García, Robert Benavídez, Gabrielle and Adriana Baca, Sofia and Yasmine Benavídez, Marcus and Angel Aispuro, and Trenity and Fernando Castillo; great-grandson, Gunner Castillo; brother, Max Chávez; and sister, Irene Córdova.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Branden and Matthew García, Robert and Kade Benavídez.
Services are pending. Please contact Romero Funeral Home for further details.
Please sign Theresa’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Sophie S. Fenstermacher
1935-2020
Sophie S. Fenstermacher, wife of the late David Fenstermacher, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, peacefully at her home in Walnut, Calif.
Sophie was born Aug. 22, 1935, to the late Trinidad and Carlota Romero, of Tomé. Sophie attended Los Lunas High School. She worked for many years in Santa Fe at the state capitol and retired after 35 years with the American Red Cross in Los Angeles, Calif., as a communications expert.
In her retirement, she spent a lot of time traveling the world and took pride in the fact that she had been to more than 11 countries and saw most of the United States. Sophie also loved spending time with her family and friends, and volunteered helping the homeless.
Sophie is survived by her son, Ronald Fenstermacher, of Belen; and daughters, Sandy Bower and husband, Donald, of Riverside, Calif., Lorraine Abate and husband, Mark, of Rancho Cucamonga, and Lisa Lowery, of Walnut, Calif.
Sophie is also survived by her sister, Mary Jane Baca, wife of the late Flamie Baca, of West Covina, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Diana Romero, wife of late Joe Romero, of Los Angeles, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Erica Avalos, Mark Abate II, Shane Abate, Brian Fenstermacher, Alex Fenstermacher, David Bollier, Morgan Bollier and Demetrious Lowery; and eight great-grandchildren, Julian Avalos, Alexandra Avalos, Chloe Abate, Owen Abate, Zander Brutto, Raya Fenstermacher, Jocelyn Fenstermacher and Aaliyah Bollier; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sophie was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe Romero and Johnny Romero; niece, Mary Jane Romero; and nephew, Mark Romero.
Services were held at noon, Tuesday, June 2, with a graveside blessing at the Queen of Heaven Mortuary, Rowland Heights, Calif.
Sam Garcia
1932-2020
Sam Garcia, age 88, of Bosque, and Rock Springs, Wyo., met his Lord peacefully in his sleep on May 27, 2020.
Early in 1957, Sam moved to Rock Springs, Wyo., and built his concrete business. In 1974, he built the Mountain View Mobile Home Park that he opened alongside his concrete business.
His family was the fourth family to make their home three miles north of Rock Springs. He was instrumental in bringing the utilities to the area north of Rock Springs.
Sam proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Artillery 155 Self-Propelled Howitzer cannon battery in Korea. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping and hunting during his time in Wyoming.
In 2000, he moved to Bosque, where he met and married his wife, Frances. Sam and Frances enjoyed traveling to Wyoming in the summer and south in the winter to warmer climates. They also enjoyed attending fiestas, music festivals and dancing.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Perfilia Garcia; his daughter, Carolyn West; son, Sam Garcia Jr.; the mother of his children, Delval Garcia; and granddaughter, Shaylynn Manning.
He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Frances; son, Gilbert (Deneise) Garcia, of Rock Springs, Wyo.; his daughter, Kelly Garcia, of Casper, Wyo.; his daughter-in-law, Trudy Garcia, of Gillette, Wyo.; grandchildren, Justin (Tammy) Rice and Ryan Rice of Rock Springs, Wyo.; Stacey (Tiffani) Garcia, Sammy (Bobbie) Garcia, Saber (Stacey) Garcia and Spencer Garcia, all of Gillette, Wyo., and Shanda Manning, of Cheyenne, Wyo.; great-grandchildren, Cooper Garcia, Samantha Quinn Garcia, Trevor Garcia, JaCoby Garcia, Eleana “Ellie” Garcia, Ryker Garcia, River Garcia, Jude Garcia, Everett Garcia, Tanner Rice, Megan Rice, Hailey Jai Manning and Hazen Manning; and his sister, Dolores “Dody” Hoffman. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him.
A private service will take place.
Please sign Sam’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
C. Yvonne McCloud
1956-2020
C. Yvonne McCloud, age 64, a resident of Jarales, passed away on May 28, 2020.
She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Yvonne was a beloved teacher for more than 40 years, and will be missed by the community she served, her friends and her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Annie Padilla; and her sister, Veronica Padilla.
Yvonne is survived by her loving husband, Randal McCloud; her two children, Carrie and Diego McCloud; brothers, Ted Padilla (Theresa), Edwin Padilla (fiancé, Anna Trujillo); nieces, Jessica Rayls, Kim Hunter, Geneva Carter and Frances Garley; nephew, Jake Padilla; and several great nieces and nephews.
Services took place on Tuesday, June 2, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at a later date.
Pallbearers were Jake Padilla, Ted Padilla, Jeremy Rayls, Kevin Palmquist, Frances Garley and Carey Carter.
Please sign Yvonne’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Lillian M. Montoya
1966-2020
Lillian M. Montoya, age 53, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
Lillian’s entire life was dedicated to helping others. Her kind heart made her loved by everyone who had the honor of knowing her. She blessed many lives in her career as a care giver to the elderly, but her greatest joy was her friends and family. Lillian had a heart too big for this world, and shared whatever she had to give with those around her.
She had an amazing talent for cooking and baking, and she blessed those that she loved with all of her delicious treats and creations, but it was her devotion to her friends and family that was her greatest attribute. Lillian was a loving daughter, sister, friend, godmother and aunt. Her heart was so full of pride and joy for her nephews, nieces, and godchildren, and she never missed an opportunity to brag about how much she loved them. “Auntie Lil” was loved and adored by so many that we cannot express how blessed we are to have known her.
Lillian is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Carmen Montoya; and her father, Juan E. Montoya.
She is survived by her mother, Emma Montoya; her sister and brother, Teresa and Moises Molina; her sister and brother, Christina and Diego Medrano; nephews, Esteban Molina, Emilio, Sam and Miguel Medrano; and nieces, Ariana and Olivia Molina. She is also survived by her many beloved friends and their children.
Services to celebrate the life of our beautiful Lillian will take place on Friday, June 5, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a visitation at 8:30 a.m., Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. and internment to follow at OLB Cemetery
“Kiss, Kiss, Love you Sis!”
Please sign Lillian’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Doug Ridley
1932-2020
Doug Ridley, born Oct. 6, 1932, and a long-time resident of Belen, ended his earthly journey on June 1, 2020, and began the eternal life he’d spent 87 years preparing for.
He was a member of Chihuahua Bible Chapel in Veguita.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; his father and mother, Wilburn and Ethel Ridley; brother, David; sister, Judy; and too many members of his extended family to name or count.
He is survived by two daughters, Kristi and Sherri, both of Belen; three sons, Ron Ridley and wife, Debbie, of Los Lunas, David Ridley and wife, Melinda, of Belen, and Len Ridley and wife, Snooki, of Veguita. Doug is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Julie and Kyle Sparks, Harmoni and Nicholas Gallegos, Jennifer Ridley, Drew and Heather Ridley, Connie Ridley, Jamie Ridley, Megan and Ricky Garner, Bryce Ridley and Karli Ridley; and 10 great-grandchildren, Doniven Gallegos, Isaac Gallegos, Wyatt Sparks, Averie Gallegos, Caleb Gallegos, Marissa Ridley, Ronin Garner, Linnea Ridley, Kylo and Tristan Garner. Doug is also survived by a brother, Paul Ridley of Belen; a sister, Cathy Hallaxs, of Battle Creek, Mich.; and many friends scattered across the country who considered him a part of their families.
Doug loved his Lord and Savior, his wife, who left this life 13 years ago, all the children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren mentioned here, countless friends, some dating back more than 80 years, and his country.
He was the epitome of the kind of man this country once produced in staggering numbers, a working man who people knew they could trust and respect. If Doug promised to do something, it was done without fail, no contract was necessary, his word was his bond.
There are people throughout the county and state who are proud to call him a friend, and the members of his family will spend the rest of our lives doing our best to uphold his legacy. Dad, we are so proud of what you have done for each one of us, and we all look forward to that day when we rejoin you and Mom in that mansion our Lord has prepared for us.
Due to the current circumstances of COVID-19, the graveside service will be for family only. Graveside services are pending. Interment will be at the Chihuahua Bible Chapel.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Seferino Romero Jr.
1952-2019
Seferino Romero Jr., age 67, was born Jan. 16, 1952, in Belen.
He lived his life in Las Vegas, Nev., where he suddenly passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, on Thanksgiving night from heart failure.
Our father’s wishes were that he be cremated and wanted no services. Seferino Romero Jr. worked with many well-known chefs and coworkers and he loved everyone he met. He worked hard and made a name for himself in the heart of Las Vegas.
Thank you all for making a difference and impact on his life. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers. May God Bless you all.
Seferino is preceded in death by his father, Seferino Romero Sr.; mother, Ruby Romero; sisters and brothers, Susan Gomez, Alfred Romero, Marty Baca and Lavern Romero.
He is survived by brothers and sisters, Selma Hernandez, Margie Baca, Diana Romero, Antonio “Casper” Romero, Debbie Chavez and Gina Romero; mother of his children, Gale Romero, daughter, Antwinette Romero-Gurule; and sons, Seferino Romero III and Timothy Jason Romero, who will carry on his legacy. He is also survived by his grandchildren; granddaughters, Chantel Ortega, Miranda Gonzalez, Frysta Gonzalez, Aubrianna Romero, ABCDE Romero; and grandsons, Jonathan Romero and Alexander Romero; great-grandkids, great-granddaughters, Mazarina Maestas, Hazalyn Maestas, Divinity Lovato and great-grandson, Roman Romero.
“His Journey Has Just Begun” — Love you, Dad!
Please sign Seferino’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Zinnia P. Sillivent
Died 2020
Zinnia P. Sillivent, 48, of Albuquerque, passed away on May 29, 2020.
Zinnia is preceded in death by her father, Luis Nunez.
She is survived by her mother, Josefa Storey; her sister, Catalina Pacheco; two brothers, Louie and Jesus Nunez; son, Dylan Sillivent; and daughter, Kristen Sillivent; along with four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Telesfor J. Trujeque
Died 2020
Telesfor J. Trujeque, age 86, died on May 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz., with loved ones by his side.
He was born and raised in Belen and spent his last 3 1/2 years of his life in the care of his daughter, Lisa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cruzita; parents, Octaviano (O.B.) and Angelina; sisters, Patricia Linton, Lorraine Romo and Bea Dutcher.
He is survived by his children, Michael, Pauline, Lisa and their spouses; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Harry, George and Paul, and their spouses.
He was a U.S. Marine, proudly serving four years. He retired from the N.M. State Highway Department and the Belen Consolidated Schools as a mechanic/school bus driver.
Respecting his wishes, there will be no memorial services held. Family and friends may memorialize Mr. T aka Teles1234 however they choose. He will be remembered by many, and loved and missed beyond words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.