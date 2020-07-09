Gilbert Cordova
1963-2020
Gilbert Cordova, age 56, of Belen, passed away on April 10, 2020.
He was born in Belen to Johnny and Dolores Cordova. Gilbert went to school at Belen High School. He married Elizabeth Cizan in 1989 and had a son, Brad Gilbert Cordova.
Gilbert studied at TVI to become a truck driver, which he did for 33 years. The people who know him best describe him as a kind and humble man, always willing to help people, even if they didn’t deserve it, made people feel special, and was extremely generous, empathetic, clever, humorous, introverted, thoughtful and stoic.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Cordova; and mother-in-law, Patsy J. Cizan.
Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Elizabeth Cordova; son, Brad Gilbert Cordova; siblings, Robert, Steven, Phillip and Leonard Cordova; sister, Renee Sanchez; father, Johnny Cordova; grandson, David Cordova; daughter-in-law, Esther Cordova; nieces and nephews, John, Lynette, Marina, Andrea, Annalicia, Adrianna , Roma, Riley, Esther Grace, Joshua, TJ, Lawrence and Jaden; sisters-in-law, Pam, Heidi, Patricia, Vianey, Chrissy and Cresta; brother-in-law, Carlos; and father-in-law, Clifford L. Cizan.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 8, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. The pallbearer was Brad Gilbert Cordova.
The family of Gilbert Cordova wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Romero Funeral Home, Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church and all their friends and family for their prayers and support.
Please sign Gilbert’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Patrick L. Gerahty
1967-2020
Patrick L. Gerahty, of Belen, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
He was born in December 1967 in Albuquerque to James A. Bilan and Mary Lou Ayers Bilan Parrish. He was a wonderful husband and the best cad.
His death was unexpected while on the job in Arizona as a truck driver. Fellow drivers attempted to revive him as he prepared a return to Albuquerque.
He leaves behind a grieving family and many friends and relatives. He was a goofy, funny, loving, caring, motivated, loyal, dedicated person and always had to be busy doing something. No just sitting around for Patrick. He loved being a tow truck driver and truck driver, but hated being away from his family.
You could count on him for anything, and Patrick did everything in his power to always make sure his family was taken care of and happy.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Bilan and Mary Lou Ayers Bilan Parrish.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; son, Damian; daughter, Cheyanne; mother-in-law, Evelyn Philhower; and his brothers, Ian Michael Ayers and Joseph Coleman.
Services were held privately.
Please sign Patrick’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Casey Michael Hall
1996-2020
Casey Michael Hall, age 23, a resident of Valencia County, passed away on July 1, 2020.
He was one of the most unique people anyone could ever meet. Casey was a son, grandson, brother, uncle, friend and proud to be a corrections officer.
He is preceded in death by grandfather, Charles J. Sanchez; great-grandfather, Robert C. Wernke; and “mamo” Eulalie B. Wernke.
Casey is survived by his mother, LeeAnna and “Papa Bear Dad” Dwaine; older brothers, Cody and Austin (Madilynn); sisters, Kasarah (Ricky), Shayla and Robert (Tiny); grandparents, Rose and Oly and Susie and Jim; nieces and nephews, Mayson, Aubree, Savannah, Charles, Abiigale, DJ, Alana, Kennedy, Blake and Westin.
His life was filled with love and laughter and there was never an impossible mission for Casey. As a child, Casey looked up to his older brothers, Cody and Austin. Casey inherited another loving family and siblings.
He began his career in corrections at the Valencia County Detention Center, then went on to work for the New Mexico Men’s Recovery. In April 2020, Casey fulfilled his dream and became a corrections officer at the Central New Mexico Correction Facility.
His passion for his family, friends and job was unmatched and he was always a call away. Casey has now become our guardian angel.
Services were held Tuesday, July 7, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel.
Please sign Casey’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Theresa McCatharn
1951-2020
Theresa McCatharn, age 68, a resident of Albuquerque and formerly of Peralta, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Albuquerque. Theresa, in her younger years, worked for The American Red Cross, Control Data, Blue Cross, Blue Shield, The American Cancer Society, Lovelace and finally, with her husband, at McCatharn Dairy, where they both retired in 2013.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Florenio and Delfinia Garcia; brother, Felipe Garcia; and her mother-in-law, Lois McCatharn.
Theresa is survived by her loving husband, John McCatharn; children, Tracy Clifton, Carla Clifton, Peter McCatharn and Katie McCatharn; father-in-law, Peter McCatharn; granddaughter, Samantha Clifton; siblings, Molly Garcia, Jenny (Mark) Willis, Orlando (Denise) Garcia, Mera Griffith, Patricia Iverson, Kate Garcia, Zilar, Manuel and Isaac Garcia; sister- and brother-in-law, Cathy and Mike Carson; plus numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Services will take place on Saturday, July 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Albuquerque, beginning with a visitation from 9-10 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. and interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Thank you to all the well-wishers for all your prayers in our time of grief and loss. We are all very grateful to all of you for your kind words of support. Special thank you to Katie McCatharn for being with Theresa in her final hours to hold her and comfort her so she was not alone when she passed. We love you Katie!
Please sign Theresa’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Elvira (Vera) B. Pino
1930-2020
Elvira (Vera) B. Pino, age 89, a resident of Valencia, peacefully joined our Lord and Savior at her home in Los Lunas with her son, Juan Carlos, by her side on July 2, 2020.
She was a member of Valencia Catholic Church. Vera was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She dedicated her whole life to her loving family.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro M. Pino; her father, Juan D. Baca; her mother, Jesusita Encinas Baca; and three sisters, Mary Baca De Lao, Cora Cordova and Jenny Horsley.
She is survived by her two sons, Peter M. (Cathy) and Juan Carlos Pino; three grandsons, Christopher (Melanie), Peter M. (Alicia) and Scott (Nichole) Pino; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Miles, Parker and Luke Pino; her sister, Natalia Armijo; 14 nieces and nephews, and daughter-in-law, Patricia K. Pino.
Pallbearers were Peter M., Juan Carlos, Cathy, Lorenzo, Christopher, Peter and Scott Pino and Margaret Baca.
Services took place on Monday, July 6, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta. Interment followed at Bosque Cemetery.
Please sign Vera’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
