Ida Carabajal
1932-2020
Ida Carabajal, age 87, a resident of San Fernandez, N.M., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born June 17, 1932, in Abeytas, to Filiberto and Josefa Garcia. Ida was raised in Belen and graduated from Belen schools. After she attended classes at the UNM Valencia campus. Ida later married Amarante Carabajal, and resided in San Fernandez, where they raised their family.
She was employed by Guggino’s Pharmacy and Los Lunas Schools, as a teacher’s assistant until her retirement. Ida was a devote member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Tomé. She enjoyed reading, gardening and was an excellent seamstress and cook.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Filiberto and Josefa Garcia; her loving husband, Amarante Carabajal; son, Anthony Carabajal; brothers, Ramon, Ellerd and Albert Garcia; and great-granddaughter, Mikayla Griego.
She is survived by her children, Beatrice (Thomas), Angela (Charles), Patty (Toby), Vince (Lena), Gene (Peggy), Carl and James; brother, Cele Garcia (Ann); sisters-in-law, Josephine and Evelyn Garcia; and several loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ida is also survived by many beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.
Service will be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Ambercare staff, Dora Aragon, Clouse, Mr. S and their many friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Frances “Pancha” Chacon
1952-2020
Frances “Pancha” Chacon, age 67, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She entered this world on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 1952, in Taos, born to David and Elvira Martinez, where she eventually settled in Bosque Farms.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Chacon; three sons, Derrick (Phyllis) Chacon, their children, Delilah, Derrick Jr. “DJ” and DiAngelo; son, Phillip (Jenny) Chacon, and their children, Anthony and Hailey; son, Wade (Melanie) Chacon, their children, Xavier, Darius and Lydia.
Pancha worked in the pharmacy industry and retired after 25 years from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Cooperative Program as a production controller.
She loved to travel and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family especially during the holidays. Pancha loved dancing, camping and surprising her family with unique gifts.
Pancha was kind, caring and generous. She really loved all her grandchildren, family, friends and her pets.
A memorial service will be provided by French Funerals and will be held at a later date.
Please sign Pancha’s online tribute at frenchfunerals.com for memories and condolences.
FRENCH - University, 1111 University Blvd. NE, 843-6333.
Frank M. Chavez
1929-2020
Frank M. Chavez, was called to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020, at the loving age of 90.
He was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. Frank was a World War II veteran and served 32 years in the Army National Guard.
He loved dancing, casinos and senior citizen bingo and gatherings. Frank retired from Belen Consolidated Schools after many years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwardo and Rosita Chavez; his loving wife of 62 years, Stella Chavez; daughters, JoAnn Chavez and Beverly Chavez; and son, Joseph Chavez.
He is survived by his six loving children, Eddie (Arlene) Chavez, Margo (Leroy Jaramillo), Rosemary (JR) Rodriguez, Ricky (Charlene) Chavez, Cathy (David) Carrillo and Thomas (Gloria) Chavez; his loving companion of four years, Stella R.; sister, Precilla Urtiaga; sister-in-law, Emma Baca; and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Due to the unfortunate situation of the COVID-19, we are sad to say there will not be any services at this time. Thank you for all your prayers, the Chavez family.
Please sign Frank’s online tribute atromerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Ruben DeLeon
1985-2020
Ruben DeLeon, age 25, born in Gilroy, Calif., passed away on April 12, 2020.
He was raised in Los Lunas since he was 1 year old. Ruben was adventurous and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and all outdoor activities.
His kids are what made his world go round. Ruben was a loving dad, son, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson. He will truly be missed, as he was taken from us too soon.
Ruben is preceded in death by his mother, Yvette M. DeLeon.
He is survived by his father, Alonzo DeLeon Sr. (Tina Sandoval); brothers, Alonzo DeLeon Jr. and Joaquin DeLeon; sisters, Heidi Gallegos (Ramon), Michelle DeLeon and Marissa DeLeon; stepsister, Eileen Rivas; maternal grandmother, Luisa Lucero Chavez, of Tomé; and paternal grandmother, Ysura DeLeon, of Gilroy, Calif.
His spirit is carried on by his three biological children, Ruben, Nathaniel and Serenity DeLeon; and Destiny Silva and Isaiha Jaramillo; nephews and nieces, Alonzo DeLeon III, Mariah DeLeon, Mattheo and Viviana Gallegos; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ruben, your big, generous, loving heart, your laughter, your smile and all the traits you had to brighten someone’s day, are truly going to be missed. We will forever hold you close in our hearts.
A visitation took place Wednesday, April 22, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Tomé.
Pallbearers were Alonzo DeLeon Sr., Ramon Gallegos, Alonzo DeLeon III, Joaquin DeLeon, Mattheo Gallegos and Angel Rodriguez.
Please sign Ruben’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Esther Flores
1926-2020
Esther Flores, age 93, a resident of Casa Colorada, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Tomé.
Esther is preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Nieves Flores; brother, Juan D. Flores; sisters, Theresa Sanchez, Brigida Ulibarri and Epifania Carillo; and nephew, Jose B. Flores.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Jane Aragon, from California, and Victoria Chavez, from Casa Colorada. Esther is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Esther will peacefully interred at Casa Colorada Cemetery on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Tommie L. Teeter
1941-2020
Born March 14, 1941, in Albuquerque, Tommie L. Teeter went home to Jesus on March 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Tommie was an active member of Rio Communities Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene, where she impacted many lives for Christ and was a true prayer warrior.
She retired from the U.S. Geological Survey, having worked for the Albuquerque Seismological Laboratory for many years.
Tommie is survived by her sister, Linda Ellis, of Rio Communities; son and daughter-in-law, Grady and Carolyn Teeter, of Becker, Minn.; daughter and son-in-law, Malinda and Steven Ahrens, of Key West, Fla.; daughter, Judy Teeter, of Rio Communities; daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Dale McJunkin, of Noble, Okla.; and daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Christopher Gulley, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was well loved by her church family, and was honorary mother and grandmother to Chad and Melanie Good, Joshua, Andrew and Kendal Good, of Rio Communities.
There will be a celebration of life service to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries through Rio Communities Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene.
Bill “Billy Ray” Young
1927-2020
Bill Young, “Billy Ray” to some, of Amarillo, formerly of Belen and Clovis, passed away April 14, 2020, in Amarillo.
A private family burial will be held at Citizens Cemetery in Clarendon, Texas, handled by Rector Funeral Home of Amarillo.
Bill was born in Memphis, Texas, on Jan. 10, 1927. Bill was a member of The Greatest Generation, and served overseas during World War II. After the war and he was discharged, Bill married Helen, of Lakeview, Texas, in 1947. They soon moved to Belen, where Bill started a farm and began his career with the then Santa Fe Railroad.
They raised their family in Belen before moving to Clovis, where he retired from the now BNSF Railroad after a 36-year career. After retirement, the couple moved to Amarillo.
Bill was a farmer and enjoyed gardening as well as taking up flying and earning his private pilot license. Bill also earned a ham radio operator license.
Bill has been a member of the Church of Christ in Belen, 16th Street Church of Christ in Clovis and San Jacinto Church of Christ in Amarillo.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and daughter, Rhonda Gayle.
Bill is survived by his four children, daughter, Joy and husband, Steve, of Amarillo, three sons, Roy and wife, Inez, of Argyle, Texas, Mark and wife, Gina, of Albuquerque, and Mike and wife, Julie, of Mansfield, Texas; eight grandchildren, Kristi, Jarrid, Joshua, Shannon, Brandon, Amy, Becca and Paul; and 12 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
A memorial service for Bill will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to be notified of the service, contact young011154@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.