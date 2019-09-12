Mary Carlson
Died 2019
Mary Carlson was lovingly received into the arms of the Lord on Aug. 8, 2019.
A New Mexican native, Mary spent time in California before returning to New Mexico, where she called Los Lunas home for many years. Mary was an active member in the community, her church community and had many loving and supportive friends.
Mary was passionate about serving others with quality, both as a hostess and also as one to share her heart loving others, as the Bible says in Mark 12:30-31, “And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. The second is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater than these.”
A memorial service for Mary will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Valencia Valley Church of the Nazarene, 33 El Cerro Road. All who knew and loved Mary are welcome to attend.
Jacobo “Jack” Orona
1936-2019
With profound sadness, we are announcing the return home of Jack Orona on Sept. 1, 2019.
His devoted wife of 54 years, Dianne Orona, his three children and their spouses, Lisa and Urban Burris, Norah and Adam Barela, Jacob and Reina Orona, along with Jack’s 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and all the other loving family and friends throughout his 83 years of life, will greatly miss him.
Jack joined his parents, Jacobo Sr. and Aurelia; seven siblings, and sadly his grandson, Dominic Griego, with our Lord, leaving his last remaining sister, Sylvia Flores.
Everyone who was blessed to know Jack knew he spent his time fishing, hunting, working hard and making people laugh. Jack honorably served his country and fought for the freedom to enjoy life.
The Orona family would like to thank everyone who came to celebrate his life and legacy with us on Monday, Sept. 9, at Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley in Belen.
