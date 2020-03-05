Earl “Dean” Hart
Died 2020
Earl “Dean” Hart departed this world on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Since 1972, he lived in Albuquerque and Bosque Farms. He spent his whole adult life as a truck driver, and was a line-driver for Yellow Freight System for more than 30 years. He had more than four million accident-free miles, and loved the open road. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters as well.
Dean was born and raised in Cortez, Colo., where his family owned a dairy and flour mill. He was hardworking his whole life.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; and his parents, Earl and Pearl.
He is survived by his sister, Donna Rosenberg, of Mountain City, Tenn.; and children, Troy (Cathy) Hart of Toolele, Utah, Dee (Andy) Markusfeld, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Betty (Kevin), of Coos Bay, Ore., as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Elias R. Maez III
1965-2020
Elias R. Maez III, age 54, went to be with his heavenly father on Feb. 28, 2020, with his loving family by his side. The world lost a bright, witty, light when Elias passed.
He is preceded in death by his father, Elias Maez Jr.; grandfather, Elias Maez Sr.; grandmother, Estella Apodaca Maez; grandfather, Nicanor Sanchez; grandmother, Ascension Sanchez; father-in-law, Frank Vega; and padrino, Harold Maez.
Elias is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carla; and his daughters and chosen daughter, Marisha Maez, Mariha (Alec) Trujillo and Allison Casias; and grandchildren, Ava and Axel Trujillo; his mother, Patsy Maez; mother-in-law, Tisha Vega; brother, Matthew (Lenore) Maez; sister, Maria (Paul) Marez; sister-in-law, Patsy Vega; brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Mary) Vega and Sonny (Maddie) Vega; and many adored nieces and nephews.
He learned the trade of a water well driller from his father, and he and his brother eventually opened up their own company, Maez Drilling, where he worked until retirement.
Elias was a very dedicated man, who was very generous with his time, talent and treasures. He was a great athlete, playing football, baseball and wrestling. When his children were old enough, he was always the coach, cook and fill-in dad for his girls sports teams.
Elias was dedicated to the Knights of Columbus, serving as a 4th Degree Knight, Grand Knight and 7th District Deputy. He was a member of the Hispano Chamber of Valencia County, and is the person credited with the idea of creating the annual Matanza charitable event.
Elias was an active member of many committees at Our Lady of Guadalupe, and a proud member of the MNF club. He loved hunting, fishing, reading and his friends, which was anyone he met. Elias was our “Google” before the ’90s.
Our hearts are broken knowing he will not be part of our earthly life. His last good deed was to give life to someone else through organ donations.
Services will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Peralta, which began on Wednesday, March 4, with a public viewing and a Rosary. On Thursday, March 5, there will be a final visitation at 9 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. and interment following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
His Pallbearers will be Dustin Vega (“Bump”), Matthew John Maez (“MJ”), Alec Trujillo (“Son”), Isaiah Maez (“Zay”), Paulbrian Marez (“PB”), Elijah Marez (“Lije”), Ryan Vega (“Ryn”), and Lukas Maez (“Liberal”).
Please sign Elias’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Arturo Gonzales Montoya
1926-2020
Arturo Gonzales Montoya, age 93, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
“For the Lord, himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord. Wherefore comfort one another with these words.”
Arturo was born on April 26, 1926, to Sara Gonzales and Teodoro Montoya. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He joined the Army in 1944, and was a proud World War II veteran.
He married Mary Ruiz on June 27, 1947. They made their home in Los Lunas, and raised their seven children. From their seven children, he had 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He had many nieces, nephews, extended family and church family.
Arturo owned his own acoustical ceiling business, Art Montoya and Sons. He enjoyed doing building projects with his wife, Mary. He enjoyed playing the guitar. He had a great sense of humor and he loved to make everyone he talked to laugh.
He was a lifetime member of the Valencia Seventh Day Adventist Church. (He enjoyed sneaking gum and candy drops to the members while shaking their hands).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro and Sara Montoya; his siblings, Jose G. Montoya, Jesus G. Montoya and Lena Montoya Perea; beloved daughter-in-law, Paulette Sanchez Montoya; and grandson, Max Montoya Jr. He mourned the loss of his beloved wife, Mary; his brother-in-law, Robert Sanchez; and sister-in-Law, Prescilla Sanchez.
Arturo is survived by his sister, Trinnie (Al Chavez); children, Connie Montoya, Steven Montoya, Dorothy Montoya Davidson (Sammy), Arthur Montoya Jr., Max Montoya Sr., Michelle Montoya and Rebecca Montoya Garcia (Rito); granddaughters, Sara Fill, Anna Lynette Bigfoot (Brian), Marietta Park (John), Paula Jean Aragon (Noah), Sheila Knight (Ryan), Samantha Cabrera (Ruben), Connie Spader (Carlos), Maria Montoya (Jose), Marissa Montoya, Ellena Montoya, Tiffany Montoya, Alyssa Garcia and Deanna Garcia; grandsons, Jeffery Montoya, Steven Walker (Sonia), Max Montoya Jr., Anthony Garcia, Vincent Garcia, Christopher Montoya and Samuel Davidson (Sabrina); great-granddaughters, Tehia Fill, Ianna Fill, Nia Fill, Grace Bigfoot, Bella Spader, Alaina Cabrera, Lilly Geisseler, Analisa Cabrera, Anna Davidson; great-grandsons, Nicolas Talbert, Benjamin Park, Jonathan Park, Brendon Bigfoot, Isaac Spader, Alex Cabrera, Steven Paul Walker, Skylar Walker, Esaias Aragon, Elijah Aragon, Santiago Ramone, Angel Montoya and Andrew Davidson. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank the staff at the VA Hospital and Ambercare for their excellent care.
Services will be held Sunday, March 8, at the Valencia Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church, with a public viewing to start at 5:30 p.m., followed by church service at 6 p.m. A burial service will at 10 a.m., Monday, March 9, at the Valencia Spanish Seventh Day Adventist Church. Burial service will be at the Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery in Peralta.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992. An online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Andrew “Andres” Tafoya
1939-2020
Andrew “Andres” Tafoya, age 80, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on March 2, 2020.
He was a member of San Clemente Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
Andrew was preceded in death by his grandson, Ruben Perales III; parents, Samuel and Trinidad Tafoya; three brothers, Samuel Tafoya Jr., Tomas Tafoya and Ernest Tafoya; four sisters, Teodorita Segura, Estefanita Sena, Evangelina Manning and Theresa Houston.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ramona M. Tafoya; his seven loving children, Andy, Annette Perales (Ruben Jr.), Samuel (Gail), Lisa Sanchez, Jeannette Armijo (Joe), John (Casey) and Ernest; sister, Dolores Ulibarri (David); and brother, Martin Tafoya; 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will take place at San Clemente Catholic Church on Friday, March 6, beginning with a visitation from 8:30-9:30 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at San Clemente Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jamie Perales, Jacob and John M. Tafoya, Joseph, Joshua and John Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers are Samuel Tafoya Jr., Andrew Tafoya Jr., Joey Armijo Jr., Kai Benally, Matthew Tafoya, Jeremy Armijo, Zachary Perales, Raymond Tafoya, Isaiah Tafoya and Carlos Tafoya.
Please sign Andrew’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Jim “James” Waltner
1936-2020
Jim “James” Waltner, age 83, a resident of Belen, passed away peacefully and quietly on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Jim retired from housing and commercial construction. Among his peak achievements were the supervision of the building of the Wayne Newton Theater in Branson, Mo., and building his home located along the Rio Grande in Los Chavez.
Jim loved motors, especially in his boat, his quad and in his lawnmower. Jim was a charming man with a great sense of humor, and who loved life. His greatest love was to share his knowledge and joys with others.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Clark; and his parents, Jonas and Elfrieda Waltner.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Pat) Waltner; and his children, Kris Waltner, of Sacramento, Calif., Kelly Waltner, of Sacramento, Calif., Kim Williams, of Kansas City, Mo., Jen Wiater, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Scott Wiater, of Laytonsville, MD. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Please visit Jim’s online memorial page at noblin.com.
