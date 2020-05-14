Dolores Baca
1961-2020
Our beloved sister, niece, cousin and friend, Dolores Baca, left this world too soon at the age of 59 on May 7, 2020.
Dolores was born in Belen on April 7, 1961, to Simon and Bernadina Baca.
She was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Simon Baca Jr.; and sister, Shirley Baca.
Dolores leaves behind honorary mom, Paunice Driskill; brother, Jacob Baca; sisters, Senovia Baca and Mary Jean Pierso; brother, Ricky Baca; honorary sister, Emily Walker; aunt, Odelia Baca; uncle, Wilfred and aunt, Donna Baca; aunt, Viola; aunt, Eva and uncle, Elliott; 10 nieces and nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews, several cousins and her best friend, Maria Flores.
We will always remember Dolores’ infectious smile, outgoing personality and her love of life — all in a 4-foot, 6-inch spunky frame.
Dolores’ mother allowed her to be cared for with Paunice, her parents, Jim and Joyce Harder, along with Emily, her soul sister in November 1994.
Her outgoing personality blossomed as she lived a full life by enjoying several activities in the community. These included, visiting amusement parks, swimming, carnival rides, going to dances, and Dolores saw the world while on a hot air balloon ride.
She enjoyed visiting Mom, sitting at the kitchen table drinking coffee and eating cookies. Dolores also enjoyed spending time with her family by going to family functions, playing with her nieces and nephews, sitting on the floor with their toys and making sure they were behaving themselves.
Ten years ago, Dolores retired from Adelante Day Program and enjoyed the leisurely, simple life of watching sunrises and sunsets. She also had her hip replaced during this time. Maria, her best friend, would take Dolores on outings to the zoo, bingo games and senior dances as she continued to enjoy dancing while in her wheelchair, still full of life.
She enjoyed getting her nails and hair done by Cindy Benavidez, who also included Dolores in her life by inviting her to family functions. The community of Belen has also received Dolores’ love and gave their love back to her. Our family, friends and community of Belen are joined together in sorrow for the loss of our beloved sister. Please enjoy one last cookie from Dolores as she enjoyed giving out imaginary cookies.
Our family would also like to thank the Presbyterian Hospital Palliative team and especially nurse, Jessime, for providing Dolores with the passionate and tender care during her stay.
Services for our sister were held Tuesday, May 12, at Romero Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, these were private services for immediate family only.
Pallbearers were Edward Candelaria, Vincent Zamora, Pete Zamora, Russell Piersol, Ricky Baca and Simon Baca.
Please sign Dolores’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com. Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Yolanda M. Garcia
1941-2020
Yolanda M. (Chavez) Garcia, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Yolanda was a member of the Calvary Chapel New Harvest Christian Church. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Yolanda was a compassionate and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, auntie and friend. She was a devoted and loving caregiver to her son, Ronnie, and her husband, Jerry.
Yolanda was beautiful, both inside and out; she was lovingly referred to as “Our Glamor Girl.” She never left the house without her makeup and a hairdo. She was always “dressed to the nines.”
She was very soft spoken. She was patient, loving and kind. She had a warm smile and a twinkle in her eyes that made everybody feel welcome. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Andrietta Chavez; loving aunt, Angelica Sanchez; loving son, Ronald (Ronnie) Garcia; brothers, Tomas, Raymond, Lee, Fermin, Richard, Bobby and Louie Chavez; sisters, Priscilla Tafoya and Christine Mills; and mother in-law, Lugardita Garcia.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Jerry Garcia; her adoring daughter and best friend, Linda Garcia Eylicio and fiancé, Lawrence Ronnie Montoya; grandsons, Adrian and Isaac Eylicio; brother, Max; and sisters, Irene Cordova and Theresa Benevidez; several in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
In compliance with COVID19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 28, at Rio Grande Calvary Chapel 19381 N.M. 314 in Belen.
The caring professionals at Riverside Funeral Home, Los Lunas, are handling arrangements.
Anthony L. “Tonio” Maestas
1985-2020
Anthony L. “Tonio” Maestas, age 34, a resident of Los Lunas, passed away on May 8, 2020.
He was a “jack-of-all-trades,” and was always a phone call away, willing to help. Antonio loved to work on cars and spend time with his beloved niece, Kaitlynn, and his loving nephew, Mathew. They were his pride and joy and he loved them very much. Antonio was so proud of both of them.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joe I. Maestas; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Anthony is survived by his loving mother, Nora Maestas; sister, Josephine Gonzales; brother, Joey Maestas; nephew, Mathew Gonzales; niece, Kaitlynn Groman; his loving and loyal cat, Snowball; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 16, at Los Lentes Catholic Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Romero Funeral Home for the exceptional care they provided for their beloved “Tonio.”
Please sign Anthony’s online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N. Main St., Belen.
Greg Silva
Died 2020
Gregory Lawrence Silva passed away May 3, 2020.
He is remembered by his family for the extraordinary love, caring and compassion he showed to those whose lives he touched, and there were many. He had hundreds of friends across Valencia County and New Mexico.
He was the most kind and loyal friend, and left many friends behind. If you ask somebody what is his most remarkable attribute, most will say “he has a good heart.”
His passions in life were fishing with his friends and family, billiards, baseball and bowling, all of which he enjoyed regularly. He was also a not-so-talented golfer, but some of the happiest times were with family in pursuit of triple bogeys to win skins. He lived these passions with focus and to the fullest.
He coached baseball for many years from the Little League level to the high school level, and left his mark on the lives of so many young people, especially his children. He had a relentless passion for music and played multiple instruments in his band, Relentless. He enjoyed many concerts with his children, friends and brothers.
His greatest passion in life was his children, and everybody he encountered heard how proud he was of them. He enjoyed his work in the carpet cleaning and restoration business, and held numerous industry certifications and distinctions. His customers were loyal because he showed them the same kindness and devotion he showed everybody else in life — they were his friends, too.
He liked green beans, Italian food, and would never pass up a chance to sample a hot pepper or hot sauce. He hated cheese but had an intense passion for pizza, and especially deep dish pizza.
He had an uncanny and mischievous wit and ability to be light hearted that made his personality magnetic. He hated playing baseball with his big brother but loved playing it with his little brother because he got to make the rules. He was fun.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Los Chavez since 1988. He was devoted to his Christian faith and was a witness for the teachings of the Gospel demonstrating love, honesty and authenticity for which he was admired. His brothers and children looked to him for his many reflections of Christ.
His children cherished the generous time he spent with them and proclaimed him the World’s Best Dad. His life was too short, but he led a full life and by God’s grace, he enjoyed it immensely and touched the lives of so many. His character and wit lives on as a part of all of us who have learned from him and whose lives he touched.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lawrence Webster Bailey and Cordia Williams Seymour; his maternal aunt, Nancy Kay Bailey Hrivnatz; his paternal grandparents, Henry Vincent Silva and Regina Wethington Silva; and two cousins, Pete Webster Boyce and Darlene Silva-Rubio.
He is survived by his son, Darian Lawrence Silva, of Rio Communities; and daughter, Tayler Brianne Silva; mother, Shirley Ann Silva; and father, Patrick Jerome Silva, of Los Chavez; his brothers, Randall Dustin Scott Silva, of Albuquerque, and Patrick James Silva, of Montgomery, Texas.
A viewing was held Saturday, May 9, at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
Nick Tafoya (Aragon)
Died 2020
Nick Tafoya (Aragon), age 27, a resident of Valencia, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
He was a member of Christian Faith Chapel and Holy Ghost and Fire Church.
Nick is preceded in death by his grandparents, Arsenio Silva and Delfina Silva, and Emiliano and Mela Lopez; cousins, Leticia Dominguez and Joseph Aragon.
He is survived by his parents, Julian and Joanne Tafoya; sisters, Serena Tafoya and Jessica Tafoya Fiske; son, Nick Garcia; aunt, Theresa and husband, Andrew Dominicus; twin brothers, Salomon and Samuel Aragon; and many cousins. Services are pending at this time.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992. An online guest book is available at noblin.com.
Donna Lynne Taylor
1941-2020
Donna Lynne Taylor, age 79 of Belen, peacefully passed away on May 6, 2020, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born in Philadelphia, Penn., Feb. 12, 1941, to James L. Galbraith and Dorothy M. Rau. Donna attended and graduated from Abington High School in 1957 and lettered in basketball.
Donna met and married Henry Serna. As a military wife, she birthed four children, Edward A. Serna, Paul A. Serna, David A. Serna and Dorothy V. Serna. Donna later raised her children as a single mother with great devotion and courage.
Donna was a self-employed groomer and was loved in her community. Donna later married the love of her life, John W. Taylor. They have been happily married nearly 30 years.
Donna loved to crochet and knit and was into all types of arts and crafts. She enjoyed making blankets, hats, bibs, stuffed animals and everything in between. If you knew Donna, you have received something made by her loving hands.
Donna loved spending time with John and her friends. She enjoyed square dancing and could be found at the square dance hall on a weekly basis. She also loved playing games and playing cards.
Donna was devoted to her church, the First Presbyterian Church of Belen, and served as an elder, deacon and teacher. Donna was strong in her faith and a pillar in her church. The devoted love of all her family and sense of community within her church, the lasting friendships through the years were immeasurably cherished by her heart and soul.
Donna had a huge heart, and was always present to assist and help others. She was one of last of the original members of the First Presbyterian Church and was very proud of that.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, John W. Taylor; son, Edward A. Serna, his three children, Kevin, Charlie and Leslie; son, Paul A. Serna, his wife, Cindy A. Serna, their three children, Kassandra I. Serna, Andrea R. Serna and Jeremiah A. Serna; son, David A. Serna, his wife, Pharis A. Serna, their two children, Nathan D. Serna and Melanie P. Serna; daughter, Dorothy V. Fero, her husband, Ian Fero, and their daughter, Jaelyn A. Fero.
Donna is also survived by her dogs and cats, whom she loved dearly and cared for them as if they were her children.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, James L. Galbraith and Dorothy M. Rau; her siblings, James Galbraith and Debbie Galbraith; and many beloved family members.
Services are currently on hold due to the pandemic that is currently happening in our community. An announcement will be made once a time and date are set.
Donna will be cremated and eventually placed at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers over the past few years and for all the support. John Taylor would like to extend his personal thanks to each and every one of you.
Though we mourn her passing, we can remember Donna’s inspiration for each of us through her smile, her enthusiasm, her spirituality and her warmth.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448, where an online guest register is available at noblin.com.
