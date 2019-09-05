Daniel J. Espinosa
1942-2019
Daniel J. Espinosa Sr., age 77, a resident of Veguita, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019.
He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish and attended church at San Isidro Catholic Church. Daniel was a very hard-working, kind man. He worked with electronics, a collector of all things, loved working with radios and enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Virginia Burke.
He is survived by Etta, his loving wife of 44 years; his loving children, Forrest, Stacie, Nicole, Warren, Maria, Brandon, Douglas, Victor, Daniel Jr., Roman and Arlina; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at San Isidro Catholic Church, beginning with a visitation at 9 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at San Isidro Catholic Cemetery.
Please sign Daniel's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Florencio R. Gutierrez
1943-2019
On Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, Florencio R. Gutierrez, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 75.
Florencio was born on Dec. 12, 1943, in Bosque, to Saturnino and Francisquita Gutierrez. He served in the New Mexico National Guard for nine years and achieved the rank of E-5 before retiring.
Florencio worked for General Electric Company, where he achieved his machinist journeyman status, until his retirement in 1990.
Florencio married Mary Baca in 1966, and they raised two boys, Robert and Michael. Florencio was passionate about his faith, and volunteered both locally and in Juarez, Mexico, helping those who were less fortunate. In his spare time, he would often spend time fishing as well as spending time in the outdoors. He loved to joke with family and friends, and had a compassionate and generous spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Saturnino and Francisquita; as well as his siblings Luis, Santa Cruz, Victor, Seferino, Lucy, Irene and Ufemia.
He is survived by his children, Robert and Michael; grandchildren, Ashen, Jaylen, Kyra, Lily and Josh; as well as his siblings, Sally, Juan, OCaris and Damian.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass were held on Aug. 30 at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church.
Ann Marie Jones
Died 2019
Ann Marie Jones, a dedicated mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was 89 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Jones and son, Robert Goldsworthy.
She is survived by companion, Don Wyant; her daughter, Sharon Shannon; son-in-law, Michael Shannon; son, Frank Stepongzi; daughter-in-law, Maria Stepongzi; grandchildren, Sara Goldsworthy, Jason Shannon (and wife Teresa Shannon) and Jessica Shannon, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ann was a woman of great faith. Her faith was inspiring, especially in her last and final trial of life. She was kind, faithful, witty, funny, wise, loving but firm, and at times steadfast. She was a woman of honor who had convictions and she stood by them.
While she was full of knowledge, she never stopped learning and encouraging others to learn. She always thought and worried for her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s future. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at the Riverside Funeral Home in Los Lunas.
Lucille Kaminski
1934-2019
Lucille Kaminski, a resident of Los Chavez, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with family and friends by her side.
Lucille was born in 1934 in Fairview, Mont. Later, the family moved to Hawthorne, Nev., and that is where she met the love of her life, Johnny. They married in 1952 and spent the next 56 years together raising their family.
Lucille was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and overall person. She loved spending time around family and friends. Lucille lived a full life; she worked hard, loved many, prayed always and fought many battles in private.
Her heart was as big as the moon. There was nothing she would not do or give up for her family. She attended church regularly until she was no longer able to, but prayed morning, noon and night. Her brother, Deacon Eddie, continued to bring her communion every Sunday, as this was very important to her. Even in her later days, she continued to pray for her family and friends.
Her life was and will forever be an inspiration to all of us who are left behind. Lucille was our family tree of knowledge and shared many stories with her family of times past, we will always miss and love her. Time is precious and short with loved ones, grab a hold of now and spend time, we may not have tomorrow.
Lucille is now joined in heaven forever with the love of her life, Johnny. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Kaminski Sr.; parents, Pete and Delfina (Espinosa) Lucero; sister, Connie “Consuelo” Espinosa; brother, Jim Espinosa; half-siblings, Pedro, Nicha and Pauline; and grandchildren, Dwayne and Aaron.
Lucille is survived by her children, John Kaminski Jr., Cindy Bunton, Thomas Kaminski and wife, Paulette, and Lisa Sanchez; and grandchildren, Jason, Corina, Amanda, Michael, Falisha, Tommy, Sarah, Danielle, Alyse and Andrew. Lucille is also survived by her brothers, Fred Espinosa, Eddie Espinosa and wife, Pat, Pete Espinosa and wife, Sue, Bob Espinosa, Richard Espinosa; and sister, Cynthia Huber and husband, David.
All services were held at San Clemente Catholic Church on Los Lunas.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., 866-9992.
Robbie “Bobbie” Vaughn Kezele
1944-2019
Bobbie Vaughn Kezele, age 75, went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, Aug. 30.
Bobbie was born April 17, 1944, in Altus, Okla. She has lived in Belen, Gallup, Flagstaff, and recently moved to Los Lunas to be closer to family. She worked as a pharmacist assistant, in retail sales and as a bookkeeper.
After meeting Jay Kezele, they were married on Dec. 5, 1958. While her husband worked for the BNSF Railway, Bobbie managed their laundromat, BJ’s, in Gallup for seven years. She was also a wonderful homemaker.
Bobbie enjoyed golf, gardening and had a knack for making all things beautiful. She was known for her love and eye for decorating homes.
Bobbie is proceeded in death by her parents, William and Alma Baker; brother, William Jr.; sisters, Melba Turner, Jerri Stearns and Camilia Ford; daughter, Jamie Hamilton; granddaughter, Tara Fuller-Alderete and great-granddaughter, Lola Grace Gonzales.
Bobbie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Joseph Kezele; daughter, Tammie Fuller and husband Rick; granddaughters, Tiffany Gonzales and husband, Daniel and Brooke Hamilton; grandson, Trevor Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Ethan Alderete, Sierra Gonzales, Isaac Gonzalez and Adalynn Gonzales and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 5, at Calvary Chapel New Harvest, Los Lunas.
Durene Lawson
1939-2019
Durene Lawson, age 79, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Sept. 1, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas, surrounded by her daughters and their spouses.
She was born in Fort Sumner, N.M., on Nov. 6, 1939, to Charles Wesley and Leatha Green Guilliams. They eventually moved to Jal, N.M., where Durene graduated from Jal High School in 1958 and later married Hollis Lawson on Sept. 4, 1959. She and Hollis were married for 53 years.
Durene worked for the Jal Public Schools for 45-and-a-half years in which most of that time she was the elementary school secretary. Durene served as the Mother Advisor for Jal Rainbow Assembly and followed her Rainbow girls throughout the state for many years. She was a Baptist and an Eastern Star. Durene also loved to needlepoint.
After retiring in 2004, she and Hollis moved to Belen to be closer to their two daughters. Durene then moved to Lubbock in 2017.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Hollis Lawson; her mother and father, Charles Wesley and Leatha Guilliams; two brothers, Travis Gwen and Darrel Art; and one niece, Danielle.
Durene is survived by her sister, Nelma Guilliams Emmert and brother-in-law, Frank Emmert of Denver City, Texas; her daughters, Wynona Redman and partner Catherine Pace of Lubbock, Texas, and D’Nene Luera and son-in-law, Charles Luera of Belen; four grandchildren, Shaeley Redman Willis of Parker, Colo., Alyssa Redman of Littleton, Colo., Drew Luera and Daryn Luera of Belen, and great granddaughter, Blaike Hollistyr Willis of Parker, Colo.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, with a graveside service following at the Terrace Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Jal, N.M.; Caroline Aubrey Fund, Jal, N.M. or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448.
James Robert “Bobby” McKee
Died 2019
James Robert “Bobby” McKee died on Sept. 2, 2019.
Bob was raised in Belen. He met Lynn Kimsey at Belen High School and they would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12. Bob worked for the railroad for 41 years. He and Lynn lived in Gallup, where they raised their daughters. They later moved to Winslow, Ariz., and they moved back to Belen in their retirement.
Bob loved mules. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and being at the cabin in Pagosa Springs. He could be found having coffee or exploring the flea market with his buddies most mornings. He was a great Papa and he loved his grandkids very much. Bob was loved by his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Lynn; his daughters, Cindy and Darcey; his granddaughters, Codie (and Sergio), Maggie (and Ethan) and Myles; his great-grandson, Kale, and his sister Sarah (and Jimmy Danner).
The family invites friends to join them for a casual lunch and reception from 12:30-3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., Belen.
Evangeline G. Molina
1934-2019
Evangeline G. Molina, age 85, a resident of Jarales, peacefully joined our Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Aug. 29.
She was a member of Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, where she also participated in the Legion of Mary, the Servites of Mary and as a lector. Evangeline worked for Belen Public Schools, Belen nursing home and also alongside her sister at Pete’s Café.
Her greatest job was becoming a homemaker, where she instilled in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren a strong prayer life and faith for our Lord.
Evangeline is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Theresa Gurule; one daughter, Francella; one sister, Eligha Torres and one brother, Joe Gurule.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Herminio P. Molina; two sons, Salomon Molina (Maria) and Moises Molina (Teresa); four daughters, Bernadette Zamora ( Marty), Isabel Gurule Molina, Carlina Molina and Mary Silva (Jake); 18 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one sister, Luge Aragon, and countless family and friends.
Services will take place Sunday, Sept. 8, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church. A viewing will begin at 5 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. A final viewing will be held at 9: 30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, with a Funeral Mass celebrated 10 a.m. and interment to follow at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Please sign Evangeline's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Shirley Z. Thornton
1934-2019
Shirley Z. Thornton, age 85, a resident of Belen, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
She was a member of Lions Club Women’s Auxiliary and Belen Moose Lodge Chapter 1648.
She is preceded in death by mother, Marie Marchant; father, Lester Arceneaux and late husband, Ace Thornton.
Shirley is survived by her children, Geraldine Arceneaux, Lester Arceneaux and William Thornton. All services are to be announced.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., 864-4448.
Reina Maria Martinez Trujillo
1986-2019
Reina Maria Martinez Trujillo, ago 33, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
She was a loving person, who would go out of her way to make others happy. If Reina received a compliment on her belongings, she would give them to away to make others happy.
She worked as a cosmetologist, loved meeting new people and making friends. Reina liked working on the farm and being outdoors fishing. She was a devoted mother to her two children, Keanu and Quirina.
Reina was a creative and loving daughter, and a wonderful sister. In her free time, she loved listening to country and flamenco music. She even studied the art of flamenco dance.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Arnulfo and Eusebia Martinez; paternal grandparents, Juan de Dios and Reina Trujillo.
Reina is survived by children, Keanu and Quirina; father, Paul Trujillo; mother, Rita Martinez; sisters, Erica Marie and Greg Manzaneres and thier daughter, Athena, and Gabriela Martinez-Trujillo; many aunts and uncles and numerous cousins; her devoted companion, Edward Chavez; long-time friends, Kristen Romero, Stanley Esquibel, Paul Torres and Anita Jaramillo; and numerous other friends; father of Quirina, Andy George.
Services will take place on Friday, Sept. 6, at our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a visitation from 9:30 a.m., a Rosary to be recited at 10 a.m., a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m.. Interment will take place at a later date.
Please sign Reina's online tribute at romerofuneralhomenm.com.
Harvey E. Woodall
1940-2019
Harvey E. Woodall suddenly and unexpectedly passed from this earth on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He ran the race and, in the end, finished well. His believe in the Lord Jesus Christ has greatly been a comfort to his family.
Harvey was born on April 19, 1940, in Albuquerque, and lived most of his young life in Belen.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edward and Emma Woodall, Harvey and Elizabeth Caldwell; his father, Bert Woodall; his mother, Lois Caldwell Woodall; and his sister, Jean Franklin.
He is leaves an adopted son, Mark Woodall; a daughter, Natalie Woodall; a grandson, Dillon Lackham; two sisters, Joan Wilson and Sue Tabet; along with nieces and nephews.
Harvey graduated from New Mexico Military Institute and attended New Mexico State University for two years. He joined the National Guard, and was stationed in Monterey, Calif., and El Paso, Texas.
After a stint in the rodeo circuit riding broncos, Harvey was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad, and worked in sales for various companies. He ended his professional career as a sales manager for Les Industries Davidson Inc. in Pittsburgh, Penn.
His joys and passions in life were country western dancing, running, watching and discussing sports, food and especially playing golf.
Harvey was enjoying a happy retirement, living in Scottsdale, Ariz.
His family expresses gratitude for the kindness and love shown by family and friends at this sorrowful time.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque.
