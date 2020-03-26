Reynaldo C. Carrillo
1926-2020
Reynaldo C. Carrillo was called by the Lord on March 22, 2020, at the age of 93.
He was preceded by his loving and caring wife, Sarah S. Carrillo; and eight siblings before him.
Reynaldo was born on Aug. 30, 1926, in Veguita to Rafael and Juanita Carrillo. He was an accomplished, hard-working husband and father. Reynaldo was known as a “giant pillar” in Veguita. He worked long hours on his enormous farm and ranch for 72 years, harvesting fields of alfalfa, oats, wheat, grass, barley, cotton and onions.
Reynaldo was predominantly remembered for his flavorful red and green chile, which was sold at his produce stand. He enjoyed the company of his friends and family. Reynaldo was known for his quick wit, his infectious jokes and his leadership.
He is survived by his brother, Filimon Carrillo (Esther); his loving children, Jo-Ann Jaramillo (Alejandro), Elizabeth Jaramillo (Alonzo), Frances Conroy (Del), Beverly Campbell (Bobby), Ralph (fiancé, Teresa), David (Cathy) and Allen (girlfriend, Natasha); 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and onr great-great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Alejandro and Yvonne Jaramillo, David Conroy, Tyler Campbell, and Jesse and Marcus Carrillo.
Due to the unfortunate situation of the COVID-19, we are sadly informing family and friends that a public viewing, Rosary, final visitation and Mass will not take place at this time. A public memorial service will be held later when the COVID-19 regulations are lifted. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter — the Carrillo family and Romero Funeral Home.
Zachary Jack David James
1937-2020
Zachary Jack David James, 82, passed away on March 13, 2020, at home, with his family by his side in Alamogordo.
Jack was born on May 8, 1937, in Albuquerque to John Willard James Sr. and Ida Lorene (Stagner) James. He graduated from Los Lunas High school in 1955.
Jack served in the military and was an Air Force police officer in Japan. He met his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth (Lambert) James, before leaving for Japan, and married her after returning.
He was passionate about working on and racing cars during the ’60s at Speedway Park in Albuquerque. He worked as a diesel mechanic, and later owned his own trucking company.
During retirement, he and Elizabeth enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and visiting family. He always had a strong bond with his dogs and enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Zachary was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Lorene James; his brother, John W. James Jr.; and his grandson, David Marshall Coker.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Lambert) James, of Los Lunas; his daughter, Beverly Coker (Marshall), of Cloudcroft; his grandchildren, Zachary Coker and Jonathan Coker, of Cloudcroft, and Megan Mickenzie (John) Killian, of Alamogordo; two great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Solomon Killian, of Alamogordo; his twin sister, Joanne Bellow, of Bernardo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joe A. Lopez
1934-2020
On Jan. 17, 1934, in Los Ojitas, N.M., Joe A. Lopez was born a cowboy, but more importantly, a son and a brother.
On May 25, 1955, he became a U.S. Navy sailor and proudly served our country. On Sept. 1, 1956, he became a husband. On June 7, 1957, he became a father for the first time.
On July 1, 1958, he became a law enforcement officer, serving New Mexico citizens for 11 years. On Jan. 5, 1977, he became a grandfather, and on Sept. 18, 2002, a great-grandfather.
On March 17, 2020, he was called by our Lord and Savior and became an angel in Heaven.
He was a proud dad and grandfather, who would travel near and far to never miss a sporting or educational event. He was his children and grandchildren’s biggest fan. Most importantly, Joe was a man of great faith with a deep love for Christ. Joe never met a stranger, and had the most giving and generous heart.
He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Lopez; his parents Adolpho and Regina Lopez; and three sisters, Rita Baca, Deluvina Lopez and Teá Pacheco.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 1/2 years, Rita Lopez; his daughter, JoAnn Erikson (Jeff); his grandchildren, Andrea Quintana (Chris), Aaron Lopez (Roxanne), Eric Lopez, Janelle Suttner (Adam) and Cameron Erikson; and eight great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by two brothers, Sam Lopez and Bonifacio Lopez; and two sisters, Celia Martinez and Lucy Gonzales.
Memorial services have not been confirmed, but a beautiful and well-deserved celebration of his life will take place as soon as possible.
Joe R. Lucero Jr.
1974-2020
Joe R. Lucero Jr., age 45, a resident of Belen, passed away on March 21, 2020.
Joe was a man with no regrets; he absolutely lived life to the fullest. The saying, “never met a stranger,” couldn’t be truer than for Joe. If you didn’t know Joe at your first meeting, you’d leave the conversation with him knowing all your family or him being your cousin.
He loved knowing people, and he would do anything in his power to help them. I’m sure Joe is having one heck of a reunion now. He truly missed his family that went before him, especially his Pops. Now, we are left with the honor of knowing a great person and we will miss him dearly.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Joe Lucero; grandmother, Margret Lucero; auntie, Viola Lucero; uncle, Frank Jaramillo; mother, Jeannie Maestas; and brother, Jeffery Kear.
He is survived by his children, Andrew Lucero, Jesslyn Lucero and Jeffery Lucero; grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan, Ellie, Chloe, Averi, Harper and Titus; mother, Viola Maes Lucero; brothers, Joey Lucero and Michael Kear; sisters, Sunday, Debbie, Tammy and Cheral; aunts and uncles, Toni Jaramillo, Willie Lucero and Ruth Lucero; nieces and nephews, Jose, Katelynn, Kenzie, Jillian, Caleb, Tanara, Samantha, Able, Zach, Leandra, Sara, Isaiah and Joel; extended family, Ramon and Lorrie Chavez; and many loving cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held when permitted, and Joe will be laid to rest with his father at Our Lady of Belen Memorial Gardens.
Marjorie “Beth” (Bennetts) O’Brien
1930-2020
Marjorie “Beth” (Bennetts) O’Brien, age 90, entered Heaven’s gates on Feb. 29, 2020.
Surviving children are Walter James O’Brien and Vicki Irene O’Brien.
She was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Jeanne Ann O’Brien and her first husband, Robert John O’Brien.
She is survived by her second husband, Rolland Eggert; and four stepdaughters, Lorie Klein, Ronata Eggert, Shelley Eggert and Maurie Long. Beth has numerous grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and yes, even great-great grandchildren, who were her heart’s joy.
Born in Challis, Idaho, in 1930, Beth’s folks were ranchers. The youngest of three children, she shared her bedroom with her older sister, and recalled that in the winter, the snow blew through cracks and sifted down on their hair and faces. They did not have indoor plumbing or electricity until 1952. Her happiest days and memories were living on the ranch.
There’s no denying that her family were the people that she loved the most, although cats came in a close second. Beth always had a cat. She slept with her first cat, holding her tail up to tickle her nose while sucking her thumb. Beth will be buried with a little black stuffed kitty her husband, Rolland, gave her hours before she passed.
Beth’s No. 1, most important lesson in life was to always tell the truth. This was taught by her father, she would not tolerate a lie.
Her favorite scent was a yellow, wild rose bush in her grandmother’s yard. Beth loved butter, and would sneak down where the butter was churned, scooping her fingers into the fresh butter.
Her dad gave her a silver dollar to stop her from sucking her thumb. She became very sick and gave it back to him so she could suck her thumb. When Beth married her childhood sweetheart, Robert O’Brien, her dad gave it back for good luck; it was still on her when she passed.
Beth always knew how to sew; she made her first quilt in 1950. She hand-stitched many quilts, giving them to people she loved.
She also loved horses, spending days on the ranch riding when she was a girl. After she married, and her family moved to Alaska, she traded in her horse for a snow mobile. Beth loved nature, boating, picking wild berries, fishing, hiking and even hunting in Alaska.
Some of Beth’s warmest memories were, later in life, traveling with her second husband, Rolland. Besides traveling around Alaska, they spent many vacations in exotic foreign countries. One of her favorites was a trip to Victoria Falls, Africa.
Some things about Beth you might not know:
When she was a little girl, her nickname was Corky. She cheated at pinochle. Beth won first place for the Miss Piggy Halloween costume.
She shot and killed a black bear in Alaska. Beth took her fishing seriously, discourage pesky sea lions with friendly rifle fire. She encouraged a girlfriend to break tradition and “call the boy first” — they have been married 32 years.
She had a pet skunk named Polecat, and a cat named Lizard Lips. She gave many of her grandkids nicknames. One grandson was Tear-Tracks. When he got married, she wrote a poem to him and his new bride she called Little White Dove.
While teaching her grandson to parallel park, she instructed, “You go forward just until you tap the car in front, then you back up just until you tap the car behind you.”
Grandma Beth had a goldfish pond in her backyard and looked the other way when little pudgy fingers tried catching one.
Beth knew no boundaries regarding traditional family ties. Stepchildren, adopted children and many friends’ children called her mom, grandma and gram. She loved them all and they loved her. We are going to miss her, love her and remember her forever.
Luciano G. Turrietta
1927-2020
Luciano G. Turrietta passed away quietly at home on March 18, 2020.
Luciano was very active in his church, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, and in his community, and was always helping others.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rose; and two sons, Clarence and Timothy; two daughters, Cathi and Barbara; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m., March 25, at Palm Cemetery, 1324 N. Main St., Las Vegas, Nev.
The family thanks you for your prayers.
